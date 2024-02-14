BP, Adnoc Form Egypt Gas Venture as Abu Dhabi Pushes Deals

(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. agreed to form a joint venture in Egypt to focus on natural gas, giving the United Arab Emirates a production foothold in a country that supplies the fuel to Europe.

BP will contribute its interests in three development concessions, as well as exploration agreements, in Egypt to the new venture, according to a statement. Adnoc will make a proportionate cash contribution which can be used for future growth opportunities, the company said without providing a value.

The move is the latest in Adnoc’s push for international growth. The company has been chasing massive chemical deals, including a multibillion-dollar acquisition of Covestro AG. The Abu Dhabi state-run company has also said gas transactions are high on the agenda.

Egypt supplies liquefied natural gas to Europe through export plants on the country’s Mediterranean coast. European producers like BP and Italy’s Eni SpA have been working in the country for decades to develop fields and increase oil and gas production to supply both domestic demand and export markets.

BP and Adnoc had also collaborated for gas in the Mediterranean region earlier through a joint bid for an Israeli producer. That’s now on hold because of war in the region.

