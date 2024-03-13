BP, Adnoc Suspend $2 Billion Israel Gas Deal as War Rages

(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc and the United Arab Emirate’s state energy firm suspended a $2 billion bid buy a major stake in Israel’s NewMed Energy, as the war in Gaza roils the wider region.

The suspension in talks was the result of “uncertainty created in the external environment,” according to a statement from NewMed. Despite the pause, the Israeli company said BP and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. “again expressed interest in the proposed transaction.”

Shares of NewMed fell as much as 8% in Tel Aviv.

The deal was announced in March last year, highlighting the burgeoning financial ties between the United Arab Emirates and Israel since the normalization of diplomatic relations. At the time, the countries said the political accord would lead to billions of dollars of investment in Israel.

But negotiations between NewMed, BP and Adnoc were thrown off course by Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which upended the region’s politics and strained ties with Arab states as Tel Aviv launched an assault on Gaza.

BP confirmed the statement was correct. Adnoc declined to comment.

The deal would have extended BP’s presence in the eastern Mediterranean while marking Adnoc’s first foray into the region. The two companies continue to work on other projects together, having last month said they would form a joint venture in Egypt focusing on natural gas.

Adnoc has is also pressing ahead with its own plans to build a global natural gas business. On Tuesday it said it would make final investment decision on a liquefied natural gas export plant this year. The United Arab Emirates is expanding its gas output to become self-sufficient in the fuel by the end of the decade.

