BP books $540 mln impairment in third quarter on U.S. wind farm project

Reuters

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - BP said on Tuesday it booked a $540 million pretax impairment on its wind power projects offshore New York after officials rejected a request for better terms to reflect what BP referred to as "inflationary pressures and permitting delays."

Norway's Equinor, BP's partner in the projects, booked a $300 million impairment on its U.S. offshore wind power portfolio on Friday. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Louise Heavens)

