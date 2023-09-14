BP braced for legal battle over Bernard Looney’s pay

Mr Looney was paid £16.2m, including £13m in bonuses and share awards, since February 2020 - Matt Dunham/AP

BP is braced for a potential legal battle over bonuses awarded to Bernard Looney, its chief executive who quit after misleading the board about personal relationships with colleagues.

Mr Looney, a company lifer who resigned abruptly on Tuesday night, is understood to have appointed lawyers to negotiate his departure.

Mr Looney has been paid £16.2m including £13m in bonuses and share awards since he took over as chief executive of BP in February 2020.

But some of these bonuses could now be subject to “clawback”, with BP’s remuneration committee understood to be scrutinising the terms of payments made to Mr Looney.

It came as Helge Lund, chairman of BP, ruled himself out as a replacement to take over from Mr Looney as chief executive, telling staff he would consider hiring a candidate outside the company for the role.

The appointment of an external candidate would mark the first time in 30 years that BP has been led by an outsider.

BP said on Tuesday that Mr Looney had admitted that day to not being “fully transparent” in the extent of his relationships. It came after an initial investigation was carried out by the company in May 2022 following a tip-off from a whistleblower, with Mr Looney disclosing a “small number of historical relationships”.

However, BP said allegations “of a similar nature” had been recently made, triggering an immediate external investigation, which is ongoing.

Figures within the oil industry have since claimed that Mr Looney’s personal relationships with colleagues were “common knowledge”.

The FTSE 100 company has appointed Murray Auchincloss, a close ally of Mr Looney, as interim chief executive while it searches for a permanent successor.

Mr Auchincloss, who was until now finance chief, is also in a relationship with a staff member at BP. A company spokesman said the relationship has been fully disclosed and does not breach BP’s code of conduct.

BP chairman Helge Lund has been holding emergency meetings this week to soothe shareholder nerves over the company’s future - BG Group/Mike Abrahams/PA

Announcing Mr Looney’s appointment in 2020, Mr Lund called the Irishman an “authentic, progressive leader, with a passion for purpose and people”.

At this year’s annual meeting he reiterated his confidence in Mr Looney, saying: “we have a very strong and committed leadership team – led by Bernard Looney.

“I can also say that the board’s governance and decision-making framework has been further improved through the strong constructive challenge made possible by deep trust.”

The BP chairman has been holding emergency meetings this week to soothe shareholder nerves over the company’s future.

An insider at one of BP’s top shareholders said: “You would expect [BP’s board] to be out there talking to its biggest shareholders, reassuring us of the urgency to find a replacement chief executive and reassuring us that the guy in there on an interim basis can keep the ship steady.”

Mr Looney was paid a total of £10m in 2022, the same year BP first began its investigation, around £8.4m of which was awarded in the form of a cash and shares bonus.

However, BP confirmed that most of that money is subject to “malus and clawback” clauses written into his contract which allow bonuses awarded as cash or shares to be withheld. A “malus” is the opposite of a bonus, implying a financial penalty.

BP’s remuneration policy states that such penalties “may apply where there is … material misconduct or other exceptional circumstances.”

Such clauses are common in company pay policies. In 2021, the former boss of McDonald’s was forced to hand back his $105m (£79m) severance package after the fast food chain discovered he had concealed consensual sexual relationships with three employees.

Steve Easterbrook, from Watford in Hertfordshire, had been battling attempts by the burger chain to claw back cash and shares he received after leaving in 2019.

However, as part of a settlement Mr Easterbrook eventually issued an apology to the company and agreed to forfeit his exit pay package.

