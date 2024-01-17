BP Names Auchincloss as New CEO After Predecessor’s Scandal

(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc appointed Murray Auchincloss, 53, as its permanent chief executive officer, four months after the shock resignation of his predecessor.

The decision ends a period of uncertainty for the London-based oil major and indicates a continuation of the company’s existing plan for the transition to clean energy.

“Murray is well known and respected within the market and most importantly was one of the key architects of BP’s current strategy,” Bernstein analyst Oswald Clint said in a note. “Consequently, we don’t expect a material shift in BP’s equity story.”

Even so Auchincloss — who has been serving as interim CEO — is likely to face continued scrutiny as he seeks to move the company on from the scandal that brought down Bernard Looney.

BP’s former chief stood down Sept. 12 after admitting he’d failed to fully disclose past relationships with colleagues. Looney misled the company’s board and will forfeit as much as £32.4 million ($40.8 million) in pay, BP said last month.

Auchincloss’s “deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges in the energy transition will serve BP well as we continue our disciplined transformation to an integrated energy company,” Chairman Helge Lund said in a statement on Wednesday.

During his time as interim CEO, Auchincloss stuck with Looney’s strategy of favoring growth in clean energy and a plan to keep oil and gas output flat for the rest of this decade, a plan that has had a mixed reception from investors as the company’s shares have lagged rivals.

BP shares fell 0.8% to 448.75 pence as of 8 a.m. in London amid a broader decline in oil and gas stocks.

As BP grappled with the turmoil created by Looney’s sudden departure, its US rivals have spent more than $100 billion on big acquisitions, doubling down on oil and gas in what analysts predict will be a wave of consolidation within the industry.

Lately, BP has been seen more as a potential takeover target rather than a buyer. Auchincloss has batted away such speculation, but the gap between the London-based company and peers such as Exxon Mobil Corp. or Chevron Corp. has rarely been wider.

The appointment of Auchincloss on a permanent basis “represents the best possible outcome for BP shareholders in the short term,” RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria said in a note. “With less focus on takeout speculation and potential strategy shifts, we believe investors should be able to focus more on the portfolio, underlying growth and potential returns.”

Auchincloss, a Canadian, has been at BP since the company’s merger with Amoco in 1998 and held positions including chief of staff to former CEO Bob Dudley. He was named chief financial officer in 2020, a few weeks before Looney unveiled BP’s net zero strategy.

He was selected after a “robust and competitive search process,” according to the statement. A range of candidates were considered, including people from outside BP. By appointing Auchincloss, BP’s board has stuck with the company’s long tradition of choosing its top executive from within its own ranks.

Auchincloss will receive an annual salary of £1.45 million, a cash allowance in lieu of pension equal to 20% of his salary and performance-related bonuses.

