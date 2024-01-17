BP names new chief in wake of Bernard Looney scandal

Mr Auchincloss will earn a salary of £1.45m as well as being entitled to bonuses and cash in lieu of a pension - Ryan Lim/AFP

Murray Auchincloss has been named the new chief of BP as the oil giant seeks to move on from the scandal surrounding the exit of former boss Bernard Looney.

The Canadian has been serving as BP’s interim chief since September following the shock exit of Mr Looney. BP’s board confirmed Mr Auchincloss’s permanent appointment on Wednesday.

As chief executive, he will earn a salary of £1.45m as well as being entitled to bonuses and cash in lieu of a pension.

His predecessor was forced to resign after accepting that he had not been “fully transparent” about personal relationships with company colleagues.

Mr Looney’s shock exit threw BP’s strategy into doubt and sparked speculation that the company could be a takeover target, amid a raft of mega-mergers in the oil industry.

The scandal also led Mr Looney to forfeit £32m after the board concluded there had been “serious misconduct”. Irishman Mr Looney has since said he is “proud” of his record at BP.

Mr Auchincloss was formerly the company’s finance chief. His elevation to the top job came at a time of crisis for BP. Mr Auchincloss’s close working relationship with Mr Looney had fuelled speculation the board could seek to appoint an outsider to steady the ship.

His permanent appointment reinforces the view that the board wishes to double down on its existing strategy. After Mr Looney’s departure, Mr Auchincloss told staff: “Our strategy hasn’t changed.”

Mr Looney pledged to cut oil and gas output and invest billions in greener energy projects, such as electric vehicle charging stations, sustainable aviation fuels, and hydrogen by the end of the decade. BP is the only major energy company to commit to firm cuts for oil and gas production.

Mr Auchincloss said on Wednesday: “Our strategy… does not change. I’m convinced about the significant value we can create.

“Now, more than ever, our focus must remain on delivery - operating safely and efficiently, executing with discipline, and always focusing on returns.”

BP chair Helge Lund said: “Since September, BP’s board has undertaken a thorough and highly competitive process to identify BP’s next CEO, considering a number of high-calibre candidates in detail. The board is in complete agreement that Murray was the outstanding candidate and is the right leader for BP.

“Many already know Murray well, and few know BP better than he does. His assured leadership, focus on performance and delivery, and deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges in the energy transition will serve BP well as we continue our disciplined transformation to an integrated energy company.”

Mr Auchincloss, a chartered financial analyst from Canada, joined the US oil company Amoco in 1992. Amoco merged with BP six years later.

The 53-year-old is in a romantic relationship with a colleague in BP’s crude oil trading business. However, BP has said that the relationship has been “fully and appropriately disclosed within BP, including through his recruitment as CFO”, a role he took up in 2020.

