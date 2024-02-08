BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Just Missed Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its annual results last week. Results look to have been somewhat negative - revenue fell 8.4% short of analyst estimates at US$208b, and statutory earnings of US$0.86 per share missed forecasts by 9.1%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for BP

Following the latest results, BP's 18 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$215.8b in 2024. This would be a satisfactory 3.6% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decrease 7.3% to US$0.84 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$222.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.86 in 2024. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a minor downgrade to earnings per share estimates.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of UK£6.12, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on BP's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic BP analyst has a price target of UK£9.97 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at UK£5.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that BP's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 3.6% growth to the end of 2024 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 4.2% a year over the past five years. What's also interesting is that our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 0.8% annually for the foreseeable future. So although BP is expected to return to growth, it's also expected to grow revenues during a time when the wider industry is estimated to see revenue decline.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for BP. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates that is expected to perform better than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple BP analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for BP you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.