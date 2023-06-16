BP Plastics Holding Bhd (KLSE:BPPLAS) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in BP Plastics Holding Bhd's (KLSE:BPPLAS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for BP Plastics Holding Bhd:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM35m ÷ (RM322m - RM60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, BP Plastics Holding Bhd has an ROCE of 13%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for BP Plastics Holding Bhd compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

BP Plastics Holding Bhd is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 13%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 45%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On BP Plastics Holding Bhd's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what BP Plastics Holding Bhd has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 142% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

