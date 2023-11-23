BP Plastics Holding Bhd (KLSE:BPPLAS) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over BP Plastics Holding Bhd's (KLSE:BPPLAS) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on BP Plastics Holding Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM32m ÷ (RM322m - RM46m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, BP Plastics Holding Bhd has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Packaging industry average of 9.4% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured BP Plastics Holding Bhd's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for BP Plastics Holding Bhd.

What Does the ROCE Trend For BP Plastics Holding Bhd Tell Us?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 12% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 47% in that time. 12% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that BP Plastics Holding Bhd has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, BP Plastics Holding Bhd has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 123% return to those who've held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

BP Plastics Holding Bhd does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for BP Plastics Holding Bhd that you might be interested in.

