BP Plastics Holding Bhd (KLSE:BPPLAS) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.015

The board of BP Plastics Holding Bhd. (KLSE:BPPLAS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 12th of October, with investors receiving MYR0.015 per share. The dividend yield will be 4.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

See our latest analysis for BP Plastics Holding Bhd

BP Plastics Holding Bhd's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by BP Plastics Holding Bhd's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 55.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 36% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0267 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.055. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.5% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. BP Plastics Holding Bhd might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that BP Plastics Holding Bhd has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

BP Plastics Holding Bhd Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think BP Plastics Holding Bhd might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for BP Plastics Holding Bhd that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.