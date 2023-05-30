BP Plastics Holding Bhd (KLSE:BPPLAS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.015

BP Plastics Holding Bhd. (KLSE:BPPLAS) will pay a dividend of MYR0.015 on the 7th of July. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

BP Plastics Holding Bhd's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, BP Plastics Holding Bhd's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 36.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 38% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0267 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.055. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.5% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. BP Plastics Holding Bhd has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 18% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

BP Plastics Holding Bhd Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for BP Plastics Holding Bhd that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

