BP Plastics Holding Bhd (KLSE:BPPLAS) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.015

BP Plastics Holding Bhd. (KLSE:BPPLAS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.015 per share on the 5th of April. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

BP Plastics Holding Bhd's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. BP Plastics Holding Bhd was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 41.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was MYR0.0267, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.055. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.5% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that BP Plastics Holding Bhd has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While BP Plastics Holding Bhd is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for BP Plastics Holding Bhd that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

