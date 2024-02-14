BP strikes deal with UAE oil giant in Middle East expansion

BP

BP has struck a deal with the UAE’s state-owned oil company as the British energy giant deepens ties to the Middle East.

BP is to form a joint venture with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) focused on production from two massive Egyptian gas fields.

Under the deal, BP will transfer interests in three gas fields to the joint venture as well as exploration rights.

Adnoc will put cash into the joint venture, which will be formed in the second half of this year. A key aim is to raise funds for BP to further expand in the Middle East. Adnoc is run by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE’s energy minister, who last year also controversially chaired the COP28 climate summit.

Critics said it was inappropriate for a fossil fuel executive to be overseeing the talks. The BBC claimed the UAE planned to use the UN gathering to discuss oil and gas deals, an allegation Sultan Al Jaber said was “false, not true, incorrect and not accurate”.

Sultan Al Jabar is also the chairman of UAE media company IMI, which is providing the bulk of the funding for a £1.2bn takeover bid for The Telegraph.

The UAE’s involvement, through joint venture RedBird IMI, has triggered multiple government investigations amid concerns about state interference and press freedom.

The new joint venture will be 51pc owned by BP and 49pc by Adnoc. BP and Adnoc have worked together in the region for decades, while Adnoc is also supporting BP’s hydrogen production project in Teesside. Last year the pair teamed up on a $2bn joint bid to buy 50pc of Israeli gas company NewMed.

Adnoc is the world’s 12th largest oil company in terms of production.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, an Adnoc executive, said the move was part of the company’s plans to expand its international gas portfolio.

He said: “Adnoc looks forward to continue exploring other opportunities as we collectively seek to decarbonize our operations.”

William Lin of BP said: “Our longstanding and strategic partnership with Adnoc spans over five decades.

“We will build on the 60 years of safe and efficient operations of BP and its partners in Egypt, and continue to produce and deliver secure, lower-carbon energy in the form of natural gas to the country.”

BP concessions transferred to the new joint venture include stakes in the Atoll and Zohr offshore gas fields.

Zohr is the Mediterranean’s largest known offshore field with 30 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves. It was discovered by Italy’s Eni in 2015 in waters a mile deep off Port Said.

The field, which lies under 2.5 miles of rock, went into production in 2017 when BP also took a 10pc stake.

Production was expected to peak in 2030 but last year operations suffered an unexpected 11pc slump in output linked to problems with seawater infiltration. The companies involved say the issue has since been fixed.

BP discovered the Atoll field in 2015 in rocks four miles beneath the seabed and started production in 2018.

The main reservoir in the field contains an estimated 1.5 trillion cubic feet of gas and has been producing 350 million cubic feet of gas a day.

