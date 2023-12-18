Fears fuel price will jump as BP suspends shipments through Red Sea

BP says it had made the decision ‘in light of the deteriorating security situation’ in the Middle East - Yahya Arhab/Shutterstock

Motorists are braced for a spike in fuel prices over Christmas after BP suspended shipments of oil and gas through the Red Sea.

The company’s decision to pause operations came after a series of attacks on cargo ships by Houthi militants, with BP blaming the “deteriorating security situation” in the region.

Immediately after BP’s announcement, economists warned of the impact on drivers as the price of Brent crude jumped by almost 3pc, rising above $78 per barrel.

Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec, said: “You would expect the increase in oil prices to go through to the pumps over the next week or two.”

Edmund King, president of the AA, warned that motorists will likely see fuel prices rise by as much as 3p per litre early in the new year.

BP’s decision follows that of other shipping companies that have re-routed vessels to avoid the area, including Maersk, MSC and Hapag Lloyd.

The attacks are targeting a route that allows East-West trade, as it passes through the Red Sea to reach the Suez Canal.

Peter Aylott, director of policy at the UK Chamber of Shipping, said the scale and number of attacks was unprecedented.

Mr Aylott said: “We haven’t seen missile or drone attacks on merchant shipping like this for over 40 years. It is quite a unique situation.”

The Chamber has called for naval protection of ships.

On Monday, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said that the US is “taking action to build an international coalition to address this threat”.

Simon Johnson, professor at MIT and former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, warned that if global powers do not act, it will open the door to more widespread piracy.

He said: “If it were to be established that this is something you can get away with, that is a dangerous precedent.”

Ships must travel through the Red Sea to access the Suez Canal, which accounts for 12pc of all global trade.

Marco Forgione, director general at the Institute of Export and International Trade, said the disruption from the Red Sea attacks could be worse than the Ever Given blockage in the Suez Canal three years ago, which cost $9.6bn (£7.6bn) a day.

Mr Forgione said: “This is potentially more serious than what happened with Ever Given because that was a delay caused by a ship, and there was a single resolution. What we are seeing now is shipping lines diverting and you can’t just switch that on and off again. Once BP starts sending ships around the Cape of Good Hope, those ships continue on to a different place altogether.”

BP said: “In our trading and shipping business, as in all BP businesses, the safety and security of our people and those working on our behalf is BP’s priority.

“In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea.

“We will keep this precautionary pause under ongoing review, subject to circumstances as they evolve in the region.”

It is not yet clear if other companies will introduce similar measures but Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, warned that oil and gas prices could rise further in the coming days.

Mr Hansen said: “Longer journeys mean suppliers need more ships and that means higher prices for transportation. That is added to the uncertainty related to the Middle East in general and that is giving the market a risk premium.”

Around 10pc of the world’s trade in crude and oil products travels through the Suez Canal and 8pc of liquefied natural gas. The bulk of this is destined for Europe.

Caroline Bain, head of commodities at Capital Economics, said: “It will significantly raise transportation costs as well as delay its arrival. So one would assume upward pressure on retail fuel prices.”

London’s marine insurance market on Monday announced it was widening the area in the Red Sea it considers to be high risk, following the Houthi attacks on commercial ships.

