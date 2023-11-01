How BP watered down its green energy pledges

BP

BP’s shift away from renewable energy was made clear by Murray Auchincloss on Tuesday, as the chief executive said he will reduce spending on offshore wind and focus more on oil and gas.

Fossil fuels are at the core of his evolving plan at BP, which includes rowing back on the green energy pledges once pursued by Mr Auchincloss’ predecessor Bernard Looney.

An example of this was laid out by the new chief during BP’s quarterly results, as Mr Auchincloss said he would not consider offering green energy from offshore turbines to customers.

Rather, it will be used to power refineries.

As part of the company’s latest financials, which revealed quarterly profits of $3.3bn (£2.7bn), the new BP boss signalled his intent to keep oil and gas very much at the heart of the business.

Currently, BP has 18bn barrels worth of oil and gas, and Mr Auchincloss said the company will keep building on this for the next 20 years.

His remarks represent a growing rethink of BP’s “energy transformation” strategy, which was spearheaded by Looney prior to his acrimonious exit in September when revelations emerged about his personal relationships with colleagues.

It was just three years ago that Looney described BP as “an oil and gas company on its way to becoming an integrated energy company,” driven by investments in offshore wind and other renewables.

He subsequently doubled down on this by setting out BP’s five “transition growth engines”, which included offshore wind, biofuels, hydrogen, EV charging and so-called convenience – meaning the upgrading of garage forecourts to serve food.

By 2030, Looney said those transition engines would deliver $10bn earnings a year, while 50pc of BP’s investment would be going into low carbon energy – including hydrogen.

However, figures released on Tuesday suggest a different direction is emerging.

In the first nine months of the year, BP invested $800m into low-carbon energy – a number much lower than the $2.8bn of capital expenditure on gas and $4.6bn in oil.

Mr Auchincloss made clear to investors that while the company remained committed to a lower carbon future, it would be moving at a different pace – with less emphasis on offshore wind.

Mr Auchincloss described this change as a “modulation”, adding: “We’re still very focused on biofuels, convenience and hydrogen but offshore wind we are investing less in.

“We’re very focused now on investing in areas where we can integrate with the rest of our business.

“So in the UK and Germany, for example, we’ll use offshore wind to provide the electricity to our refineries. We’ll provide it to our electric charging points. We’ll provide it to green hydrogen plants, and we’ll provide it to our trading business.”

Offshore wind investments, he said, would also be going “capital light” – meaning BP would be a minority investor in any future projects with a maximum of up to 30pc equity.

“We want to bring in partners to take ourselves down to 25-30pc so that we don’t deploy much capital into it. What we’re really focused on is bringing the green electrons into our own operations.”

Some investors will welcome BP’s refocusing on oil and gas, particularly as the company’s shares are widely seen as undervalued compared to US rivals.

Its lower market capitalisation has already fuelled speculation that BP could become a takeover target and those tensions have been exacerbated by the recent mega-mergers among American oil firms.

This includes last month’s merger between ExxonMobil and Pioneer Natural Resources, plus Chevron’s $60bn acquisition of Hess Corporation.

Such deals have also prompted talk that BP should consider similar acquisitions – an idea Mr Auchinloss rejects: “We’re really focused on organically driving shareholder value. Mergers and acquisitions are really not on our minds if I’m honest.”

Some see Mr Auchincloss as hamstrung, unable to consider any drastic reshaping of the company after being forced to take over on an interim basis following Mr Looney’s abrupt departure.

Jamie Maddock, energy research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said the company was suffering from a lack of clear leadership and needed a sharper shift in strategy after the $3.3bn in quarterly profits were lower than the $4bn expected.

“BP delivered a disappointing set of results,” he says. “Coming in well short of expectations at a time when there is still uncertainty at the top of the business.

“For BP, this fall off in earnings hasn’t been enough to change any strategy. The share buyback continues at the same rate and the dividend was left unchanged as expected.

“The search for a new chief executive remains ongoing, with Murray Auchincloss continuing in the interim. For as long as that is the case, BP will continue on its road to phasing out hydrocarbons and moving more into sustainable fuel, albeit at a more moderate pace.”

This pressure may soon increase, particularly after the company’s shares fell by more than 4pc after Tuesday’s results – which triggered the FTSE100 slipping into the red overall.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “It has been a cautious day in London – BP’s results have cast a pall over the entire session, halting the bounce in its tracks.”

Yet, Mr Auchincloss will not be distracted by the short-term share price, and his message on Tuesday demonstrated that BP’s long-term prospects will be boosted by the scale and longevity of its oil and gas reserves.

“We have 20bn or 18bn barrels of resources,” he says. “And we plan to develop those over the next 20 years.”

Much of that focus will be on the US, says the new boss, although Britain’s North Sea will not be neglected.

“We’ll be sustaining earnings and production from the North Sea all the way through 2030,” says Mr Auchincloss. “We don’t guide beyond 2030 but certainly we have the resources to grow. The North Sea continues to be an important part of the portfolio.”

