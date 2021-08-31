U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,525.15
    -3.64 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,383.59
    -16.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,230.55
    -35.34 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,263.40
    -2.59 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.65
    -0.56 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1830
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2800
    -0.0050 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6050
    -0.2800 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,534.07
    -369.40 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,216.06
    +20.47 (+1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.70
    -38.31 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

BPA Joins Forces with Clark Engineering, Expanding in Alberta

·2 min read

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - BPA expands its building design expertise and technical capacities to Edmonton, Alberta with the recent merger with Clark Engineering. The strategic alliance, with experienced building specialists, will benefit Western Canadian clients aiming for the highest standards of performance and quality.

BPA office in Montreal (CNW Group/Bouthillette Parizeau)
BPA office in Montreal (CNW Group/Bouthillette Parizeau)

'We collaborated with Russell Clark and his team over multiple projects. We quickly recognized a common approach on the values of technical quality, personalized service to clients, team dedication, and sustainability'' said Patrick St-Onge, Vice-President – Strategy & Development at BPA.

Clark Engineering is a leader in mechanical design for high performance buildings but also has expertise in Combined Heat and Power Solutions. CHP systems reduce building energy costs, while providing reliable on-site power and heat with a significant potential of reduction in greenhouse gas emission. ''BPA is a well-established firm that offers extensive building engineering expertise with specializations in the healthcare, educational, and commercial sectors. They will be a significant resource, allowing us to offer even more value and quality to our clients in Alberta and Saskatchewan. '' – Russell Clark.

Russell Clark, founder of Clark Engineering becomes shareholder of BPA and will act as Director of the Prairies market as well as managing the existing office in Edmonton, under BPA's name.

About BPA

BPA offers the best in building engineering for the institutional, commercial, multi-residential and industrial sectors. Its 600 innovative and experienced professionals are actively involved in designing creative solutions in mechanical, electrical, structure, energy efficiency, building automation and security, commissioning, acoustical, and foodservice. The firm's personalized approach and the respect shown to its clients- since 1956, have enabled BPA to become a recognized leader in the building industry across Canada. In addition to winning numerous awards for technical excellence, BPA is very active on climate issues, -integrating best practices to reduce the environmental footprint of its projects. 10 local offices serve communities in Ontario, Quebec, Northern regions, British-Columbia and now Alberta.

BPA Logo (CNW Group/Bouthillette Parizeau)
BPA Logo (CNW Group/Bouthillette Parizeau)

SOURCE Bouthillette Parizeau

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/31/c2101.html

Recommended Stories

  • How Hurricane Ida will impact the oil markets

    CIBC Private Wealth Managment Trader Rebecca Babin joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Hurricane Ida's impact on the oil industry.&nbsp;

  • China’s environmental goals are driving aluminum prices to a 10-year high

    Aluminum prices have jumped to the highest in 10 years, driven skyward in part by a crackdown on energy usage in China. It’s been a different story for companies like Reynolds Consumer Products—the kitchen-wrap maker’s CFO recently told analysts that it’s facing hundreds of millions of dollars in increased costs from higher prices for resin and aluminum. Heineken’s CFO says commodity costs including aluminum have shot up “very, very materially in the last couple of months.”

  • Why Deere Is Off and Running Again

    Up by 81% over the past 12 months and 34% year to date, Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) stock has escaped the doldrums it has long been mired in. Rising commodity prices are infusing more money into the agricultural sector. A Goldman Sachs rating upgrade for Georgia-based agricultural machinery maker Agco (NYSE: AGCO) included a research note saying its decision was "driven by our positive outlook on a multi-year recovery in long-cycle ag [agricultural] equipment demand."

  • What Is Payment for Order Flow? Behind the Trading Controversy at Robinhood and Other Brokers.

    Online brokers are under scrutiny for getting paid to carry out trades with particular firms. Here's how the system works and what investors need to know.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Oil futures edge lower as refineries struggle to reopen after Hurricane Ida

    Oil futures trade lower Tuesday, with Gulf Coast refineries struggling to resume operations after being knocked offline by Hurricane Ida.

  • Occidental Petroleum Shows Rising Price Performance With Jump To 84 RS Rating

    On Monday, Occidental Petroleum hit an important technical milestone, with its Relative Strength (RS) Rating rising into the 80-plus percentile with an upgrade to 84, up from 78 the day before. In terms of fundamentals, Occidental Petroleum has posted rising EPS growth over the last three quarters. Occidental Petroleum earns the No. 7 rank among its peers in the Oil & Gas-International Exploration & Production industry group.

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Oil edges lower as U.S. pushes OPEC to pump more

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Tuesday as OPEC and its allies geared up for a meeting on Wednesday amid calls from the United States to pump more crude, though Brent still traded well above $70 a barrel. Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Tuesday, fell 50 cents, or 0.7%, to $72.91 a barrel by 1330 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 58 cents, or 0.8%, at $68.63.

  • The Energy ETFs To Watch This Year

    Energy exchange-traded funds are having a moment, and as the passive investing trend continues to grow, this boom is likely to gain momentum

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • What Hurricane Ida Means for Stocks. It’s More Than Just Energy.

    Hurricane Ida slammed into New Orleans Sunday. For stock investors, that means some volatility is several sectors--beyond energy.

  • China shuts American Chamber of Commerce in Chengdu, organisation says

    Chinese authorities have instructed an American Chamber of Commerce in the southwestern city of Chengdu to cease operations, officials with the organisation said on Tuesday. The chamber notified members on Monday that, in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations, it had to stop operations and "no longer carry out any activities in the name of the American Chamber of Commerce in Southwest China". The statement, seen by Reuters, did not provide a specific reason why the chamber, which promotes trade and investment between the United States and the region, had been instructed to cease operations.

  • China Game Stocks in U.S. Fall on Beijing’s Latest Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese gaming stocks listed in the U.S. came under pressure once again on Monday after regulators in Beijing cut back the amount of time children can play online each week to just three hours.American depositary receipts of gaming giant NetEase Inc. plunged as much as 8.8%, while Tencent Holdings Ltd. -- which gets about a third of its revenue from video games -- dropped 1.1% on the day. Other gaming-related stocks also closed lower with Bilibili Inc. losing 1.6% and Huya Inc. fa

  • Scania stops European truck production this week over chip shortage

    Truckmaker Scania, part of Volkswagen AG's commercial vehicle arm Traton SE, will halt production at its European truck plants this week due to the shortage of semi-conductors, it said on Monday. Scania is pausing production at its truck plants in Sweden, France and the Netherlands for the whole week, a company spokesperson said. "We are slowing down to a temporarily lower production volume," Scania press chief Karin Hallstan said, adding the company's South American plants will pause truck production next week.

  • Kevala raises $21M to improve tools for managing energy grid infrastructure

    Kevala, the startup that collects and analyzes energy grid infrastructure data for utility companies, renewable energy providers, EV charging companies, regulators and other energy industry stakeholders, has raised $21 million in a Series A round. The company says it will use the funds to grow its team from 60 employees to around 100 by the end of 2021 and increase the deployment of its grid analytics tools. Kevala’s Assessor Platform, its interactive cloud-based grid analytics toolbox, allows a range of energy industry stakeholders to leverage massive quantities of data the company has collected from public sources, as well as from its clients, in order to predict and plan for things like “extreme weather events, renewable energy adoption and increasing demand from vehicle, building and industry electrification,” according to a statement released by the company.

  • Prosus acquires Indian payments giant BillDesk for $4.7B, will merge with its PayU fintech group

    More major consolidation underway in the world of payments: Prosus -- the Dutch tech giant that bundles together Naspers' fintech, e-commerce and other international investments and businesses outside of South Africa (including a big stake in Tencent) -- today announced that it would pay $4.7 billion to acquire BillDesk, a payments provider based in India. Prosus plans to combine BillDesk with PayU, its existing global fintech and payments business, which already has a strong presence in India.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 30th, 2021

    Following a mixed week for Bitcoin and the broader market last week, a Bitcoin return to $50,000 would support a breakout start to the week.

  • New Orleans could be without power for weeks

    Hurricane Ida has left over 1 million homes and businesses without power, mostly in Louisiana, after making landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm on Sunday.Driving the news: Ida also greatly disrupted Gulf of Mexico and Gulf coast oil-and-gas and petrochemical operations, but the full scope of the damage — and environmental hazards — will take time to assess.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: All of New Orleans lost power last night afte

  • Hurricane Ida shuts down refineries — here's what it means for gas prices

    Hurricane Ida is likely to lead to some increase in gasoline prices, but nothing dramatic, analysts say.