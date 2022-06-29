BPA Worldwide Names Richard Murphy President and CEO

Hansen named Executive Strategic Advisor

SHELTON, Conn., June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Richard Murphy has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of BPA Worldwide, a leading global assurance provider of media, technology, events, and sustainability compliance. He replaces Glenn Hansen, who has announced his intent to retire in June 2023. In the interim, Hansen has been named Executive Strategic Advisor to focus on BPA iCompli Sustainability and Event Audit practices.

Murphy brings 30 years of experience with BPA to this position. He was formerly Executive Vice President, where he led global operations and was instrumental in launching BPA's iCompli Technology Assurance division. Murphy joined BPA worldwide in 1992 and has held a succession of management and executive positions in New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Shelton, CT.

David Adelman, Chairman of the BPA Worldwide Board of Directors, and CEO, Founder of the agency, OCD Media, LLC., praised Murphy and Hansen. "Richard Murphy's track record of customer focus, product development, and unreproachable auditing integrity made him the unanimous choice to lead BPA. A testament to Glenn Hansen's strong leadership is his ability to position Richard Murphy as a worthy successor."

"It is both a great privilege and responsibility to lead BPA Worldwide as we build a strong future," Murphy said. "My focus is on growing our BPA Media membership through new product, solution, and service development; expanding BPA iCompli Technology Assurance to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the digital advertising ecosystem and optimizing the BPA Media Exchange to provide BPA Media members with access to best-in-class programmatic tools to maximize their digital advertising opportunities.

"Mr. Hansen's leadership, mentorship, and strategic vision have prepared me for this role," Murphy continued. "Leading BPA's global audit operations has given me a deep understanding of the media industry. Launching our Technology Assurance practice has given me the technical skills to navigate the most complex ad-tech, mar-tech, and data environments. My market participation has allowed me to develop productive relationships with key associations and to help drive the industry forward. I want to thank Mr. Hansen for unselfishly preparing me for this opportunity."

In his new role as Executive Strategic Advisor, Hansen will work on special projects as requested by the BPA Board of Directors. Initially, these include growing BPA's iCompli Sustainability (ESG) Assurance services and BPA's iCompli Event Audit services for in-person, hybrid, and digital events.

Murphy added, "The media environment is in a state of accelerated change. The need for verified, validated, and trusted partners has never been more important. BPA is investing in the people, technology, and solutions to elevate trust in the industry. I am excited for the journey ahead of us."

A graduate of St. John's University, New York, NY, Murphy studied accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Information Systems Auditor, and Certified Digital Brand Safety Officer.

About BPA Worldwide. BPA Worldwide is in the business of providing assurance. For 90 years as a not-for-profit assurance service provider, BPA was created by advertisers, advertising agencies and the media industry to validate audience claims used in the buying and selling of advertising.

BPA's services have expanded with the launch of the BPA iCompli brand to assist in the creation of industry standards and external assurance programs, including:

BPA iCompli Technology Assurance provides verification that companies are compliant with industry standards in the digital advertising ecosystem.

BPA iCompli Sustainability provides gap analysis, competitor benchmarking and external assurance for companies interested in following GRI, SASB, EIC and ISO sustainability and corporate social responsibility guidelines and standards.

BPA iCompli Events provides verification of compliance with UFI industry standards for the measurement of trade show attendees and exhibitors.

BPA iCompli Data Protection & Privacy, powered by SafeGuard Privacy technology, enables seamless cross-organization data compliance management in a single, accountable platform.

For more information on BPA Worldwide, or its Canadian division (CCAB), please contact Tim Peel, Vice President, CCAB at 1-877-31-877-30-AUDIT ext. 1 (1-877-302-8348 ext. 1) or mpeel@bpaww.com.

