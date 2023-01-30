BPAS Promotes Jason Disco to Lead Defined Benefit Sales and Service

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BPAS, a leading national provider of retirement plans, benefit plans, fund administration, and collective investment trusts, has promoted Jason Disco to Senior Vice President of Sales for its Actuarial & Pension Services (APS).

Since joining BPAS in 2015, Jason has secured key partnerships to help expand the BPAS Actuarial & Pension Services footprint across the nation. In addition to his strong leadership skills and strategic thinking, he brings a keen understanding of integrated Defined Benefit (DB) and Defined Contribution (DC) solutions.

"BPAS brings a unique ability to seamlessly combine DC and DB plans under one roof for plan sponsors," said Disco. "The combined services offer great advantages to business owners of all sizes looking to reduce taxable liability and save for retirement. I'm excited to use my knowledge and experience with both of these products to expand BPAS services to plan sponsors and financial partners across the nation."

Disco also said that whether it is a small tax-deferral-driven plan or a large corporate pension plan, BPAS has solutions for plan sponsors and participants of all sizes. "I'll be working closely with our team of Regional Sales Directors and Relationship Managers to bring the full range of DB engagements to employers and financial intermediaries to ultimately help grow their retirement plan practices," he added.

Among his many accomplishments at BPAS, Disco recently stewarded a relationship with key partners at Lincoln Financial Group that led to an exclusive BPAS partnership for their Defined Benefit Outsourcing (DBO) solution.

"Jason's leadership has been a driving force in expanding the BPAS national brand across a competitive DB landscape," said Vince Spina, President of BPAS Actuarial & Pension Services. "Partnering with Lincoln Financial is a perfect example of how Jason is a respected leader, not only within the BPAS walls, but in the industry as a whole."

Disco was also instrumental in developing the BPAS DB360 product, which is a unique way to offer DB solutions to clients of all sizes. It also offered an opportunity to introduce the full range of products and services available through BPAS and its parent company, Community Bank System, Inc.

"Jason pointed out that the DB industry has a lot of fractional solutions," said Paul Neveu, BPAS CEO. "One firm might be managing assets, another servicing as actuary, a third firm providing pension payments and custodial functions, and perhaps a web portal service. Jason's idea was to provide an option where it could all be available under one roof, or where our partner would provide fiduciary and/or asset management services and BPAS would handle the remaining roles. In an age where employers are craving accountability and simplicity, this concept has really resonated. We hope to sell a lot more of it in the coming years."

Disco will work out of the company's office in Syracuse, NY and serve clients nationwide.

About BPAS

BPAS is a national provider of retirement plans, benefit plans, fund administration, and institutional trust services. We make it our mission to simplify the complicated by delivering benefit-plan services that solve client challenges without the need to engage multiple providers. One company. One call. We support 4,500 retirement plans, $110 billion in trust assets, $1.3 trillion in fund administration, and more than 620,000 participants.

The BPAS family of services includes: Workplace Retirement Plans, Actuarial & Pension, Healthcare Consulting, IRA, VEBA HRA, Health & Welfare Plans, Fiduciary, Collective Investment Funds, Fund Administration, and Institutional Trust.

Specialty practices include: Auto Enrollment Plans, Multiple Employer Trusts/Plans, Plans with Employer Securities, Puerto Rico Section 1081 Plans, VEBA HRA Plans, Cash Balance Plans, Collective Investment Trusts, and Fund Administration.

BPAS subsidiaries include: BPAS Trust Company of Puerto Rico, Global Trust Company, Hand Benefits & Trust, and NRS Trust Product Administration.

As a solutions-oriented national practice, we are committed to "Solving Tomorrow's Benefit Challenges Today." Visit bpas.com for more information.

