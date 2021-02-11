Bpce: Q4-20 and 2020 results of Groupe BPCE
Paris, February 11, 2021
Q4-20 and 2020 results
Solid results, strong business momentum, proven ability to support our customers
and absorb the impact of the crisis
Project to simplify the group organization to serve the development of our businesses
2020: net banking income of €22.5bn and reported net income (Group share) of €1,610m (-46.9%)
including a resolutely prudent provisioning policy
Underlying net banking income and net income1 (Group share) of €22.5bn and €2.1bn respectively
Q4-20 reported figures: net banking income of €6.3bn, up 2.9%, gross operating income of €1.9bn, up 15.8%,
and net income (Group share) down 20.9% to €624 million.
Retail Banking & Insurance: revenues up 2.6%2 and gross operating income up 6.7%2 in 2020, 4%2 growth in revenues and 11.9%2 increase in gross operating income in Q4-20, thanks to a very good level of business activity and strict cost control
Loan outstandings: up 11% year-on-year, of which +8% for residential mortgages and +7% for equipment loans
Insurance: net revenue growth of 8% in 2020, with a 5% increase in earned premiums for P&C insurance
Financial Solutions & Expertise: gross operating income up 10% in 2020 driven, in particular, by Leasing, Sureties, and Consumer credit
Asset & Wealth Management: €1,135bn in assets under management at end-December 2020
Net inflows of €11bn in Q4-20 driven notably by Mirova's expertise in ESG and the Equity and FI strategies in the US
Q4-20: limited 9.6% year-on-year decline in net banking income and up 16% excluding H20 AM
Corporate & Investment Banking: back to business growth in Q4-20 with a 2% year-on-year increase in net revenues at constant exchange rates
FIC-T revenues up by 17% QoQ and 7% QoQ for Global Finance activities in Q4-20
M&A revenues up 6% in 2020 YoY
Income before tax of €189 million in Q4-20, up 2.4% YoY
Tight control of operating expenses: 2.8% decrease in Q4-20 and 2.9%3 in 2020
Positive jaws effect in the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne networks in Q4-20 and in 2020
Cost/income ratio enhanced by 4.5 pp in Q4-20 YoY in the Corporate & Investment Banking business
Resolutely prudent provisioning policy
Provisioning level of €923m in Q4-20, at 49 bps, including around 65% provision for future risks (S1/S2)
Stability of occurred provision (S3) in 2020 in Retail Banking & Insurance vs. 2019
Cost of risk for the Group at €3bn in 2020, at 41 bps, of which 45% provisioning for future risks (S1/S2)
A “best in class” capital position among European G-SIBs
CET1 ratio4 of 16.0% at end-December 2020, 520 bps above the threshold for triggering the MDA
TLAC4 and MREL4 stood at 23.6% and 30.2% respectively at end-December 2020
Determined and recognized commitments to society
Significant increase in Groupe BPCE's rating awarded by Vigeo Eiris, up from “Robust” to “Advanced”
For its first assessment by CDP, Groupe BPCE is awarded a rating of A-, one of the highest in the banking sector.
Groupe BPCE announces a project5 of simplification and evolution of its organization
The aim of the project is to enhance agility, strategic flexibility and efficiency for our businesses
To accelerate its development, Groupe BPCE filed a public tender offer on Natixis’ shares, followed by a potential mandatory squeeze-out
Laurent Mignon, Chairman of the Management Board of Groupe BPCE, said: “All our teams, in all the companies within our Group, fully assumed their responsibilities this year and lived up to the exceptional situation we have all lived through. This makes me extremely proud and I would like to thank them for everything they have done. It has been remarkable how we have mobilized our resources massively in support of our customers with the rapid implementation of the full range of support measures, such as moratoriums, state-guaranteed loans, or specific support for the healthcare sector. The Group's results are solid, fully demonstrating the effectiveness of our decentralized and diversified business model. The Group has also a robust financial position, prudent regarding forthcoming risks and fully capable for preparing the future and facing the challenges that lie ahead. As we are preparing our upcoming strategic plan, the simplification project of our organization underpins our new ambitions to continue financing the economy, serve our customers, and our employees The strength of our Group is also based on our cooperative model, very close to the territories, combining efficiency with a long-term vision. We are, and we will remain, deeply committed to continuing our support for our customers’ projects, to serving society in general and supporting recovery of our economy.”
1 See note on methodology and excluding the Coface contribution 2 Pro forma, see note on methodology 3 Excluding direct regulatory costs 4 Estimate at end-December 2020 5 This change would be subject to approval by the relevant regulatory authorities
The quarterly financial statements of Groupe BPCE for the period ended December 31, 2020, approved by the Management Board at a meeting convened on February 9, 2020, were verified and reviewed by the Supervisory Board, chaired by Pierre Valentin, at a meeting convened on February 11, 2020
Groupe BPCE:
Restated figures
Q4-20
Q4-19
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Net banking income
6,303
6,123
2.9%
22,540
23,593
(4.5)%
Operating expenses
(4,356)
(4,441)
(1.9)%
(16,644)
(17,065)
(2.5)%
o/w expenses excluding SRF
(16,244)
(16,689)
(2.7)%
Gross operating income
1,947
1,682
15.8%
5,896
6,528
(9.7)%
Cost of risk
(924)
(426)
x2.2
(2,998)
(1,395)
x2.2
Gains or losses on other assets
(22)
24
ns
(144)
(1)
ns
Income before tax
1,069
1,359
(21.4)%
2,982
5,338
(44.1)%
Income tax
(318)
(382)
(16.8)%
(1,045)
(1,748)
(40.2)%
Non-controlling interests
(123)
(196)
(37.3)%
(191)
(604)
(68.3)%
Net income – Group share excl. Coface net contribution
628
780
(19.6)%
1,745
2,986
(41.6)%
Coface net contribution
(5)
9
(136)
44
Net income – Group share incl. Coface net contribution
624
789
(20.9)%
1,610
3,030
(46.9)%
Coface: change in reporting method as at March 31, 2020
Following the divestment announced on February 25, 2020 of a 29.5% stake in Coface, the contribution made by this subsidiary to the income statement is presented on a separate line: ‘Coface net contribution.’
Exceptional items
€m
Q4-20
Q4-19
2020
2019
Revaluation of assets associated with
Net banking income
Corporate center
3
2
7
17
Contribution to the insurance guarantee fund
Net banking income
Insurance & Corporate center
(16)
Transformation and reorganization costs
Operating expenses / Cost of risk /
Business lines & Corporate center
(183)
(172)
(566)
(565)
Gains or losses on other assets / Goodwill
Impact of Lebanon default on ADIR insurance
Associates
Insurance
(9)
(23)
Disposals and impairments
Associates / Gains or losses on other assets
Business lines & Corporate center
(5)
(15)
(40)
Total impact on income before tax
(excl. Coface net contribution)
(193)
(169)
(614)
(588)
Total impact on net income – Group share
(excl. Coface net contribution)
(127)
(85)
(391)
(463)
Coface
Coface capital loss
Coface net contribution
(146)
Coface residual stake impairment
Coface net contribution
(10)
(57)
Transformation costs / Goodwill impairment
Coface net contribution
5
5
Total impact on income before tax
(10)
(4)
(203)
(4)
Total impact on net income – Group share
(7)
0
(143)
2
From an accounting standpoint, the Coface capital loss is classified under ‘Gain or loss on other assets’ and the Coface residual stake impairment is listed under ‘Share in net income of associates.’ See the annexes for the reconciliation with the accounting view.
1. Groupe BPCE, underlying performance
Underlying figures
Q4-20
Q4-19
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Net banking income
6,272
6,121
2.5%
22,516
23,576
(4.5)%
Operating expenses
(4,167)
(4,287)
(2.8)%
(16,219)
(16,634)
(2.5)%
o/w expenses excluding SRF
(15,819)
(16,257)
(2.7)%
Gross operating income
2,104
1,834
14.7%
6,297
6,942
(9.3)%
Cost of risk
(923)
(385)
x2.4
(2,992)
(1,315)
x2.3
Income before tax
1,262
1,528
(17.4)%
3,595
5,926
(39.3)%
Income tax
(348)
(440)
(20.8)%
(1,201)
(1,830)
(34.4)%
Non-controlling interests
(159)
(223)
(28.5)%
(258)
(646)
(60.0)%
Net income – Group share excl. Coface net contribution
754
865
(12.8)%
2,136
3,450
(38.1)%
Net income – Group share excl. Coface net contribution
636
762
(16.5)%
2,136
3,450
(38.1)%
Cost/income ratio(1)
68.8%
72.2%
(3.4)pp
72.0%
70.6%
1.4pp
Unless specified to the contrary, the following financial data and related comments refer to the underlying results, i.e. results restated to exclude exceptional items, as presented on page 2. Changes express differences between Q4-20 and Q4-19, full-year 2020 and full-year 2019.
Groupe BPCE reported 2.5% growth in net banking income to 6.3 billion euros in Q4-20 and a 4.5% decrease in full-year 2020 to 22.5 billion euros.
All of the Group's business lines have been extremely active in supporting customers, as illustrated by the growth in loan outstandings in the Retail Banking & Insurance division (+11.1% in 2020) and the high volume of state-guaranteed loans distributed by the Group since the beginning of the health crisis (loans granted for a total of more than 30 billion euros).
The Retail Banking & Insurance division performed robustly in the second half of the year with an recovery in activities in Q3-20 following the first lockdown period and the imposition of less stringent health-related restrictions in Q4-20. The revenues generated by the division revenues grew by 2.6% in 2020.
In the Asset Management business, the merger between Ostrum AM and La Banque Postale AM became effective in Q4-20 and helped to bring total assets under management to more than 1,100 billion euros at the end of December 2020. In parallel with the activities of this new entity, the other affiliates continued to enjoy high margins, with a fee rate at approximately 38bps in Q4-20.
The revenues generated by the Corporate & Investment Banking division increased in Q4-20 vs. Q3-20 and are 2% higher than the level reached by Q4-19 revenues (at constant exchange rates). This result was driven by the fine performance of the Credit activities within FICT, a strong rebound for Equity in a favorable market environment, and an increased contribution to revenues from the loan portfolio in the Global Finance activity. The Investment banking/M&A businesses maintained good momentum throughout the year, including a 6% increase in M&A revenues in full-year 2020.
Operating expenses declined by 2.8% in Q4-20 and by 2.7% in full-year 2020 (excluding contributions to the Single Resolution Fund). The Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail banking networks recorded a 2.0% year-on-year decline in their operating expenses in 2020, while the FSE division recorded a 4.0% decline in operating expenses over the same period.
The Insurance business is pursuing the development of its activities and enjoying the benefit of positive jaws effects even with the 3.9% increase in 2020 operating expenses remaining lower than growth in revenues. With regard to the Payments activity, investments to drive future growth have continued, leading to a 5.2% increase in operating expenses in full-year 2020.
Within the Asset & Wealth Management and Corporate & Investment Banking divisions, flexibility in the cost structure and strict cost control discipline led, respectively, to a 5.7% and 5.4% decline in operating expenses in full-year 2020.
In Q4-20, the cost/income ratio stood at 68.8% after restating to account for the impact of IFRIC 21, down 3.4pp year-on-year. In full-year 2020, it reached 72.0%, up 1.4pp compared with 2019.
Gross operating income rose sharply in Q4-20 to a total of 2,104 million euros (+14.7% year-on-year) but fell by 9.3% in full-year 2020 to 6,297 million euros.
The cost of risk for Groupe BPCE stood at 923 million euros in Q4-20 (x2.4 year-on-year) and at 2,992 million euros in full-year 2020, more than double the figure for 2019 (x2.3).
This increase in the cost of risk reflects the deterioration in the economic environment in 2020 and the adoption of a prudent provisioning policy in view of the more negative outlook for the economy.
The amount of provisions for performing loans rated ‘Stage 1’ or ‘Stage 2’ came to 1,358 million euros in 2020, representing 45% of the total cost of risk. The amount of provisions for occurred risks stood at 1,634 million in full-year 2020, representing 55% of the total cost of risk and an increase of 21% over the previous year.
For Groupe BPCE, the cost of risk amounted to 41 bps compared with gross customer outstandings in full-year 2020 (29bps in Q1-20, 55bps in Q2-20, 32bps in Q3-20, and 49bps in Q4-20), of which almost half (19bps) represented provisions for performing loans rated ‘Stage 1’ or ‘Stage 2’.
In 2020, the cost of risk stood at 35 bps for Retail Banking & Insurance (18bps in 2019), including 20bps for the provisioning of performing loans rated ‘Stage 1’ or ‘Stage 2’, and 126bps for the Corporate & Investment Banking division (49bps in 2019), including 20bps for the provisioning of performing loans rated ‘Stage 1’ or ‘Stage 2’.
The ratio of non-performing loans to gross loan outstandings stood at 2.5% at December 31, 2020, marginally lower than at the end of 2019.
Reported net income (Group share) in Q4-20 amounted to 624 million euros, down 20.9% compared with Q4-19. In full-year 2020, it stood at 1,610 million euros, down 46.9% year-on-year.
Underlying net income (Group share) after restating to account for the impact of IFRIC 21 and excluding the net contribution of Coface stood at 636 million euros in Q4-20 and at 2,136 million euros in full-year 2020, down 16.5% and 38.1% year-on-year respectively.
1 See note on methodology and after restating to account for the impact of IFRIC 21
2. Capital and loss-absorbing capacity
2.1 CET11 level
Groupe BPCE's CET11,2 ratio at the end of December 2020 reached an estimated level of 16.0%, compared with 15.9% at September 30, 2020. Changes for the quarter can be broken down into:
Retained earnings: +14bps,
Change in risk-weighted assets: -26bps,
Issuance and distribution of cooperative shares: +6bps,
Market impact on OCI changes: +9bps,
Other changes: +6bps.
At the end of December 2020, Groupe BPCE held a buffer of 520bps above the threshold for triggering the maximum distributable amount (MDA).
2.2 TLAC Ratio2
Total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) estimated at the end of December 2020 stands at 102.0 billion euros. The TLAC ratio, expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets, stood at an estimated 23.6% at the end of December 2020 (without taking account of preferred senior debt for the calculation of this ratio), well above the FSB requirements of 19.51%.
2.3 MREL Ratio
Expressed as a percentage of risks weighted assets at December 31, 2020, Groupe BPCE's subordinated MREL ratio and total MREL ratio were 23.6% (without taking account of preferred senior debt for the calculation of this ratio) and 30.2% respectively, well above the respective minimum SRB requirements of 20.4%2 and 24.9%2.
2.4 Leverage Ratio
At December 31, 2020, the estimated leverage ratio1 was 5.6%3,4.
2.5 Liquidity reserves at high levels
The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) for Groupe BPCE is well above the regulatory requirements of 100%, standing at 166% on the basis of the average of end-of-month LCRs in the 4th quarter of 2020.
The volume of liquidity reserves reached 307 billion euros at end-December 2020, representing an extremely high coverage ratio of 246% of short-term financial debts (including short-term maturities of medium-/long-term financial debt).
2.6 Medium-/long-term funding plan: approximately 28% of the 2021 plan already completed at the end of January
In 2020, Groupe BPCE raised:
18.7 billion euros (excluding structured private placements and ABS), including 4.1 billion euros in senior non-preferred debt, 5.8 billion euros in senior preferred debt, and 8.8 billion euros in covered bonds,
2.0 billion euros in ABS.
The size of the MLT funding plan for 2021 ranges between 22 and 25 billion euros (excluding structured private placements and ABS), including 6.7 billion euros raised at the end of January 2021 (≈ 28% of the plan) that can be broken down as follows:
4 billion euros of Tier 2 and/or non-preferred senior debt (1 billion euros of non-preferred senior debt issued in January)
Between 7.5 and 10.5 billion euros in preferred senior debt (3.4 billion euros issued in January)
10.5 billion euros in covered bonds (2.2 billion euros issued in January)
The target for ABS is 1.5 billion euros.
1 See notes on methodology 2Based on estimated TLOF and RWAs as at December 31, 2020 3 The leverage ratio would stand at 5.9% if centralized outstandings of regulated savings are excluded from the calculation of the denominator of the ratio, subject to the agreement of the ECB and following the decision dated July 13, 2018 of the General Court of the European Union 4 Deduction of Central Bank exposures from the denominator of the leverage ratio
3. RESULTS OF THE BUSINESS LINES
Unless specified to the contrary, the following financial data and related comments refer to the underlying results, i.e. results restated to exclude exceptional items, as presented on page 2. Changes express differences between Q4-20 and Q4-19, full-year 2020 and full-year 2019.
3.1 Retail Banking & Insurance
Underlying figures
Q4-20
% Change
2020
% Change
Net banking income
4,275
4.0%
16,473
2.6%
Operating expenses
(2,721)
stable
(10,534)
0.5%
Gross operating income
1,555
11.9%
5,939
6.7%
Cost of risk
(746)
x2.7
(2,042)
x2
Income before tax
781
(28.6)%
3,939
(15.2)%
Cost/income ratio(1)
64.4%
(2.5)pp
63.9%
(1.4)pp
Loan outstandings enjoyed buoyant year-on-year growth of 11.1%, reaching 613 billion euros at the end of December 2020, including 8.1% growth in residential mortgages and an increase of 2.2% and 7.0% respectively for consumer loans and equipment loans.
At the end of December 2020, customer deposits & savings (excluding centralized regulated savings) amounted to 522 billion euros (+13.9%) while sight deposits were up 28.1% year-on-year.
Net banking income generated by the Retail Banking & Insurance division rose by 4.0% in Q4-20 to stand at 4,275 million euros, and increased by 2.6% in full-year 2020 to 16,473 million euros.
In 2020, the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail banking networks recorded a 0.9% increase in revenues (excluding provisions for home-purchase savings schemes), including a robust recovery in the second half of the year. The Financial Solutions & Expertise and Payments divisions also benefited from the recovery in business activities as of June, with revenue growth of 2.3% and 1.9% respectively in full-year 2020.
The Insurance division is continuing to expand its business with the networks, with revenues up 8.1% year-on-year in full-year 2020.
Operating expenses totaled 2,721 million euros in Q4-20, stable year-on-year. They also remained virtually stable in full-year 2020 at 10,534 million euros; this figure includes a reduction in operating expenses of 2.0% for the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail banking networks and a reduction of 4.0% for Financial Solutions & Expertise. The Insurance and Payments businesses saw their operating expenses increase by 3.9% and 5.2% respectively in 2020 compared with full-year 2019.
The cost/income ratio (after restating to account for the impact of IFRIC 21) saw a 2.5pp year-on-year improvement in Q4-20 to 64.4%, and a 1.4pp improvement in full-year 2020 taking the ratio to 63.9%.
The division's gross operating income increased by 11.9% in Q4-20 to 1,555 million euros and by 6.7% to 5,939 million euros in full-year 2020, reflecting the good performance of the business lines and the impact of strict cost control.
The deterioration in the economic environment in 2020 and uncertainties about the outlook in 2021 call for the adoption of a prudent provisioning policy. The cost of risk doubled in 2020, reaching 2,042 million euros. In Q4-20, it stood at 746 million euros, i.e. 2.7 times its level in Q4-19. The cost of risk in full-year 2020 can be broken down as follows: 828 million euros for the Banque Populaire network, 914 million euros for the Caisse d'Epargne network, 117 million euros for the activities pursued by FSE, 85 million euros for Oney Bank, and 100 million euros for Banque Palatine.
For the division as a whole, income before tax (after restating to account for the impact of IFRIC 21) amounted to 781 million euros in Q4-20, down 28.6% year-on-year. In full-year 2020, income before tax declined by 15.2% year-on-year to 3,939 million euros.
1 See note on methodology and after restating to account for the impact of IFRIC 21
3.1.1 Banque Populaire retail banking network
The Banque Populaire network comprises the 14 Banques Populaires, including CASDEN Banque Populaire and Crédit Coopératif and their subsidiaries, Crédit Maritime Mutuel, and the Mutual Guarantee Companies.
Underlying figures
Q4-20
% Change
2020
% Change
Net banking income
1,672
5.2%
6,315
0.2%
Operating expenses
(1,046)
0.8%
(4,138)
(1.4)%
Gross operating income
625
13.4%
2,177
3.2%
Cost of risk
(309)
x2.4
(828)
98.8%
Income before tax
305
(26.9)%
1,377
(20.3)%
Cost/income ratio(1)
63.3%
(2.6)pp
65.5%
(1.0)pp
Loan outstandings rose by 15.5% year-on-year to 260 billion euros at the end of December 2020. Customer deposits & savings increased by 12.0% year-on-year to 323 billion euros at the end of December 2020 (+14.6% for on-balance sheet savings & deposits excluding centralized regulated savings).
In Q4-20, net banking income stood at 1,672 million euros, up 5.2% compared with the same period last year. In full-year 2020, it remained virtually stable year-on-year at 6,315 million euros. If provisions for home-purchase savings schemes are excluded, it increased by 0.7% to 6,325 million euros, including a 3.3% increase in net interest income to 3,713 million euros and a 3.4% decline in commissions to 2,532 million euros.
Operating expenses increased by 0.8% in Q4-20. In full-year 2020, operating expenses fell by 1.4%, resulting in a 1.0pp improvement to 65.5% in the cost/income ratio.
The cost of risk stood at 309 million euros in Q4-20 (x2.4 year-on-year) and at 828 million euros in 2020 (x2) owing to the adoption of a prudent forward-looking provisioning policy. Income before tax (after restating to account for the impact of IFRIC 21) was down 26.9% to 305 million euros in Q4-20 and down by 20.3% to 1,377 million euros in full-year 2020.
3.1.2 Caisse d'Epargne retail banking network
The Caisse d’Epargne network comprises 15 individual Caisses d’Epargne along with their subsidiaries.
Underlying figures
Q4-20
% Change
2020
% Change
Net banking income
1,767
4.3%
6,917
stable
Operating expenses
(1,165)
(0.5)%
(4,436)
(2.5)%
Gross operating income
603
14.8%
2,481
4.6%
Cost of risk
(354)
x3.9
(914)
x2.2
Income before tax
235
(44.4)%
1,577
(19.5)%
Cost/income ratio(1)
66.6%
(3.1)pp
64.1%
(1.6)pp
Loan outstandings rose by 8.5% year-on-year to 316 billion euros at the end of December 2020 while customer deposits & savings enjoyed an 8.4% year-on-year increase to 477 billion euros (+13.8% for on-balance sheet deposits & savings excluding centralized regulated savings).
Net banking income enjoyed 4.3% year-on-year growth in Q4-20 to reach 1,767 million euros and remained stable in full-year 2020 at 6,917 million euros. If provisions for home-purchase savings schemes are excluded, net banking income grew by 1.2% in 2020 to a total of 6,942 million euros, including a 0.6% increase in net interest income to 3,814 million euros and a 1.1% rise in commissions to 3,194 million euros.
Operating expenses saw a 0.5% year-on-year decline in Q4-20 and a 2.5% decrease in full-year 2020. The cost/income ratio (after restating to account for the impact of IFRIC 21) improved by 3.1pp in Q4-20 and by 1.6pp in 2020 overall to reach 66.6% and 64.1% respectively. As a result, gross operating income increased by 14.8% in Q4-20 to 603 million euros and by 4.6% to 2,481 million euros in 2020.
The cost of risk amounted to 354 million euros in Q4-20 (x3.9) and 914 million euros in 2020, more than double the figure for 2019 (x2.2). This increase takes account of the future impacts of the downturn in the economic environment.
Income before tax decreased by 44.4% in Q4-20 to 235 million euros and by 19.5% in full-year 2020 to 1,577 million euros.
1 See note on methodology and after restating to account for the impact of IFRIC 21
3.1.3 Financial Solutions & Expertise
Underlying figures (pro forma)(1)
Q4-20
% Change
2020
% Change
Net banking income
300
1.5 %
1,135
2.3%
Operating expenses
(153)
(8.9) %
(599)
(4.0)%
Gross operating income
148
15.1 %
536
10.3%
Cost of risk
(32)
91.9%
(117)
48.4%
Income before tax
114
2.7 %
418
2.7%
Cost/income ratio(1)
51.3 %
(5.7) pp
52.7%
(3.4)pp
The net banking income generated by the Financial Solutions & Expertise division rose by 1.5% in Q4-20 to 300 million euros and by 2.3% in full-year 2020 to 1,135 million euros, reflecting the positive rebound in business activities since June 2020 and the division’s good performance in the 4th quarter despite the second lockdown period.
Good commercial momentum in the Consumer credit segment resulted in enhanced market share and made Groupe BPCE one of the leading banking players in France in this business area.
In the Sureties & financial guarantees segment, gross premiums written were up 18% year-on-year in 2020 in the area of residential mortgage guarantees.
The Securities services segment enjoyed record-breaking levels of business with a significant increase in the volume of equity market transactions, leading to a 113% increase in the volume of transactions handled in full-year 2020 compared with 2019.
In Leasing, new equipment leasing business grew by 1% in 2020, including a sharp 10% recovery in Q4-20.
In the Factoring segment, business in the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Épargne retail banking networks was depressed by the economic slowdown and factored sales in 2020 declined by 9%.
Operating expenses remained under tight control with a year-on-year decrease of 8.9% in Q4-20 and of 4.0% in full-year 2020 taking expenses to 153 million euros and 599 million euros respectively. This resulted in a 3.4pp decline in the cost/income ratio to 52.7% in 2020. Gross operating income rose sharply in Q4-20, by 15.1% year-on-year to 148 million euros. In full-year 2020, it was also up sharply by 10.3% year-on-year to 536 million euros.
The cost of risk increased by 48.4% in 2020 compared with 2019, to 117 million euros.
Income before tax stood at 418 million in full-year 2020, up 2.7% compared with 2019. Restated to account for the impact of IFRIC 21, it rose by 2.7% in Q4-20 to 114 million euros.
3.1.4 Insurance
The results presented below concern the Insurance division of Natixis. Figures specifying the contribution to Groupe BPCE are different from those reported by Natixis. For a more detailed analysis of the business lines and results of Natixis, please refer to the press release published by Natixis that may be consulted online at www.natixis.com
Underlying figures(2)
Q4-20
% Change
2020
% Change
Net banking income
232
7.6%
915
8.1%
Operating expenses
(123)
0.5%
(491)
3.9%
Gross operating income
114
17.7%
424
13.4%
Income before tax
109
17.6%
430
12.1%
Cost/income ratio(1)
55.3%
(3.5)pp
53.6%
(2.2)pp
Net banking income rose by 7.6% in Q4-20 to reach 232 million euros and by 8.1% in full-year 2020 to a total of 915 million euros.
Premiums2 declined overall in 2020 to 10.8 billion euros, with a marked contraction in life and personal protection insurance (-17%) offset by continued growth in property and casualty insurance (+5%).
Assets under management2 came to 72.7 billion euros at the end of December 2020; since the end of 2019, they have increased by 6%, with net inflows of €1.3 billion in euro funds and €2.3 billion in unit-linked products.
Unit-linked funds accounted for 27% of assets under management at the end of 2020 and for 35% of gross inflows in full-year 2020 compared with 31% in full-year 2019.
In P&C insurance, the client equipment rate for the Banque Populaire network reached 27.9% (+1.3 pp year-on-year) while the client equipment rate for the Caisse d'Epargne network stood at 30.6% (+0.7pp year-on-year).
Operating expenses increased by 3.9% in full-year 2020 and were virtually stable in Q4-20 at 123 million euros. The cost/ income ratio improved by 3.5pp in Q4-20 to 55.3% and by 2.2pp to 53.6% in 2020. Gross operating income rose by 17.7% in Q4-20 and by 13.4% in full-year 2020 to 114 million euros and 424 million euros respectively.
Income before tax (restated to account for the impact of IFRIC 21) came to 109 million euros in Q4-20 (+17.6%) and to 430 million euros in full-year 2020 (+12.1%).
1 See notes on methodology and after restating to account for IFRIC 21 2 Excluding the reinsurance agreement with CNP
3.1.5 Payments
The results presented below are those achieved by Natixis' Payments division. Figures specifying the contribution to Groupe BPCE are different from those reported by Natixis. For a more detailed analysis of the business lines and results of Natixis, please refer to the press release published by Natixis that may be consulted online at www.natixis.com
Underlying figures
Q4-20
% Change
2020
% Change
Net banking income
115
3.3%
431
1.9%
Operating expenses
(100)
7.5%
(384)
5.2%
Gross operating income
14
(19.0)%
46
(18.8)%
Income before tax
15
(14.0)%
49
(11.0)%
Despite the two lockdown periods, net banking income rose by 3.3% in Q4-20 to 115 million euros, and by 1.9% in full-year 2020 to 431 million euros.
In the Payment Processing & Services business, the number of card transactions declined slightly compared with 2019, with a share of contactless payments exceeding 40% in Q4-20.
In the Merchant Solutions segment, PayPlug benefited from its positioning with customers seeking to diversify their distribution channels towards digital solutions and increased its business volume by a factor of 2.3 year-on-year in 2020, driven by a considerably faster pace of business growth with Groupe BPCE’s retail banking networks.
Operating expenses rose by 5.2% in 2020 year-on-year and by 7.5% in Q4-20. Gross operating income fell by 19.0% in Q4-20 and by 18.8% in full-year 2020.
Income before tax stood at 15 million euros in Q4-20, down 14.0% and came to 49 million euros in 2020, down 11.0% year-on-year.
3.1.6 Oney Bank
Underlying figures
Q4-20
% Change
2020
Net banking income
108
(8.1)%
435
Operating expenses
(74)
(7.5)%
(288)
Gross operating income
33
(9.5)%
147
Cost of risk
(21)
(0.8)%
(85)
Income before tax
12
(23.2)%
61
Cost/income ratio(1)
69.2%
0.5pp
66.2%
Despite the adverse business environment, Oney Bank recorded a slight +0.6% increase to 3,048 million euros in its level of new loan production compared with full-year 2019. This result can be broken down as follows: 45% in split payment solutions (up 40% year-on-year), 36% in assigned credit, 12% in revolving credit, and 7% in personal loans.
1 See note on methodology and after restating to account for the impact of IFRIC 21
3.1.7 Bank Palatine
Loan outstandings increased by 16.1% compared with end-2019, reflecting the bank’s effort to support the real economy.
In full-year 2020, net banking income totaled 325 million euros, down 1.7% year-on-year while operating expenses rose by a marginal 0.5%.
Gross operating income in 2020 declined by 4.9% year-on-year to 127 million euros.
The cost of risk amounted to 100 million euros in 2020, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 104.6% due to the economic crisis and an allocation to IFRS 9 provisions on performing loans to reflect the future impact of the downturn in the economic environment.
Income before tax decreased by 71.7% in 2020 to 26 million euros.
1 See note on methodology and after restating to account for the impact of IFRIC 21
3.2 Asset & Wealth management
The Asset & Wealth Management business line includes the Asset Management and Wealth Management activities of Natixis.
Figures specifying the contribution to Groupe BPCE are different from those reported by Natixis. For a more detailed analysis of the business lines and results of Natixis, please refer to the press release published by Natixis that may be consulted online at www.natixis.com
Underlying figures
Q4-20
% Change
2020
% Change
% Change (constant FX)
€m
Net banking income
1,003
(9.6)%
3,225
(14.2)%
(13.4)%
NBI excl. H2O
1,012
16%
3,095
(1)%
Operating expenses
(673)
(0.9)%
(2,341)
(5.7)%
(4.7)%
Gross operating income
330
(23.3)%
884
(30.8)%
(30.2)%
GOI excl. H2O
348
54%
807
7%
Income before tax
323
-25.7%
861
-32.9%
after IFRIC 21 restatement
Cost/income ratio(1)
67.2%
5.9pp
72.6%
6.6pp
The division's net banking income in Q4-20 came to a total of 1,003 million euros, down 9.6% compared with Q4-19. This figure includes 912 million euros in Asset Management revenues (-12% year-on-year), 30 million euros in Employee Savings (stable year-on-year) and 61 million euros in Wealth Management revenues (+26% year-on-year).
Net banking income includes 210 million euros in performance fees in the Asset Management business, chiefly generated by DNCA and Mirova.
If the contribution from H20 AM is excluded, the revenues posted by the division, and those posted by the Asset Management business, enjoyed 16% year-on-year growth in Q4-20.
In Asset Management, the fee rate (excluding performance fees) was approximately 25bps overall and came to about 38bps if Ostrum AM is excluded (+0.7bps vs. Q3-20). The fee rate is approximately 34bps for US affiliates (+0.1pp compared with Q3-20) and approximately 39bps for European affiliates, if Ostrum AM is excluded (-0.5pp compared with Q3-20). For Ostrum AM, the fee rate stood at about 4bps in Q4-20.
In full-year 2020, net banking income generated by the division came to 3,225 million, representing a 14.2% year-on-year decline (-13.4% at constant exchange rates).
Asset Management recorded a 16% contraction in revenues (-15% at constant exchange rates) to 2,948 million euros while the Employee Savings business recorded a slight decline to 99 million euros. In contrast, Wealth Management posted 19% growth in revenues over the year to 178 million euros.
If the contribution from H20 AM is excluded, the division's revenues amounted to 3,095 million euros in full-year 2020, while the revenues generated by the Asset Management business stood at 2,818 million euros, down marginally by 1% and 2% respectively.
In Asset Management, net inflows2 came to approximately 11 billion euros in Q4-20. This result reflects good momentum from North American affiliates in fixed income and growth equity strategies with net inflows of 4 billion euros. In Europe, Mirova continued to attract strong positive inflows.
At December 31, 2020, assets under management2 in the Asset Management segment amounted to 1,135 billion euros. If H20 AM is excluded, AuM amounted to 1,117 billion euros, up in Q4-20 thanks to new net inflows, a positive market effect of 59 billion euros, a negative currency translation effect of 20 billion euros, and the integration of La Banque Postale AM for 177 billion euros in assets under management.
Operating expenses for the division were down 0.9% in Q4-20 and down 5.7% in full-year 2020 (-4.7% at constant exchange rates). The cost/income ratio stood at 72.6% in 2020, up 6.6pp year-on-year.
Gross operating income stood at 330 million euros in Q4-20 (-23.3% compared with Q4-19) and at 884 million euros in full-year 2020 (-30.8% compared with 2019, -30.2% at constant exchange rates).
If the contribution from H20 AM is excluded, operating income stood at 348 million euros in Q4-20 and at 807 million euros in full-year 2020, up 54% and 7% respectively.
Income before tax1 came to 323 million euros in Q4-20 (-25.7%) and stood at 861 million euros in 2020 (-32.9%).
1 See notes on methodology and after restating to account for the impact of IFRIC 21 2 Europe notably includes Dynamic Solutions and the assets under management of Vega IM, and excludes those of H2O in Q3-20; North America notably includes WCM IM
3.3 Corporate & Investment Banking
The Corporate & Investment Banking business line (CIB) includes the Global markets, Global finance, Investment banking and M&A activities of Natixis. Figures specifying the contribution to Groupe BPCE are different from those reported by Natixis. For a more detailed analysis of the business lines and results of Natixis, please refer to the press release published by Natixis that may be consulted online at www.natixis.com
Underlying figures
Q4-20
% Change
2020
%
Constant Fx
Net banking income
894
(0.6)%
2,803
(16.0)%
(15.3)%
Operating expenses
(546)
(7.4)%
(2,088)
(5.4)%
(4.7)%
Gross operating income
347
12.4%
715
(36.7)%
(36.2)%
Cost of risk
(152)
27.9%
(819)
x2.6
Income before tax
189
2.4%
(94)
ns
Cost/income ratio(1)
61.1%
(4.5)pp
74.5%
8.3pp
In Q4-20, the net banking income posted by the Corporate & Investment Banking division contracted by a marginal 0.6% year-on-year to 894 million euros but, at constant exchange rates, it grew by 2%. In full-year 2020, net banking income came to 2,803 million euros, down 16.0% (-15.3% at constant exchange rates).
In the Global markets segment, FICT revenues in Q4-20, at 252 million euros, were down year-on-year due to a lower contribution from the foreign exchange and interest rate activities but remained stable as far as credit activities are concerned. In full-year 2020, FICT revenues remained stable compared with 2019.
For the Equity business, the first half of the year was marked by the cancellation of dividends, which had a negative impact on the valuation of derivatives and explains the sharp decline in revenues in 2020 overall. Favorable market conditions in Q4-20 led to a rebound in revenues to 127 million euros.
A strategic review of the Equity Derivatives business has been carried out, resulting in an exit from the most complex products and a tightening of exposure limits on low/medium risk products. These products will chiefly be offered to Groupe BPCE retail networks and Natixis’ selected strategic clients.
Global finance revenues, at 347 million euros, were down 6% in Q4-20 compared with Q4-19, a high baseline for comparisons. Revenues increased compared with Q3-20, driven by higher loan portfolio revenues, particularly in the Infrastructure and Energy segments.
Investment banking and M&A revenues include the good business momentum of Equity Capital Markets and M&A activities (revenues up 6% in full-year 2020).
Operating expenses decreased by 7.4% in Q4-20 and by 5.4% in 2020 (-4.7% at constant exchange rates) thanks to strict cost control.
In full-year 2020, gross operating income decreased to 715 million euros (-36.7% year-on-year at current exchange rates or -36.2% at constant exchange rates). Gross operating income enjoyed significant year-on-year growth of 12.4% in Q4-20, rising to 347 million euros.
The cost of risk remained high in Q4-20 at 152 million euros (+27.9% year-on-year). In full-year 2020, it amounted to 819 million euros (x2.6 year-on-year), including notably higher provisions in the Energy & Natural Resources sector.
As a result, income before tax came to -94 million euros in 2020. After restatement to account for the impact of IFRIC 21, income before tax was positive in Q4-20 at 189 million euros (+2.4%).
1 See notes on methodology and after restating to account for IFRIC 21
ANNEXES
Notes on methodology
Presentation of restated and pro-forma quarterly results
In its capacity as the central institution, BPCE SA organizes, coordinates and supervises a certain number of activities or services on behalf of the Group and, notably, of the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail banking networks (strategic oversight, coordination of commercial policies, centralized management of refinancing, major projects, etc.). The contribution of the central institution is presented under the Corporate center division.
The rules governing the re-invoicing by BPCE SA of expenses recorded with respect to the missions it pursues in its central institution capacity were modified in the fourth quarter of 2020. As a result and for comparison purposes, the 2019 and 2020 quarterly income statements of the Retail Banking & Insurance and Corporate center divisions have been restated for past periods
Restatement of the impact of IFRIC 21
The results, cost/income ratios and ROE, after being restated to account for the impact of IFRIC 21, are calculated on the basis of ¼ of the amount of taxes and contributions resulting from the interpretation of IFRIC 21 for a given quarter, or ½ of the amount of taxes and contributions resulting from the interpretation of IFRIC 21 for a 6-month period. In practice, for Groupe BPCE, the principal taxes concerned by IFRIC 21 are the company social solidarity contribution (C3S) and contributions and levies of a regulatory nature (systemic risk tax levied on banking institutions, contribution to ACPR control costs, contribution to the Single Resolution Fund and to the Single Supervisory Mechanism).
Net banking income
Customer net interest income, excluding regulated home savings schemes, is computed on the basis of interest earned from transactions with customers, excluding net interest on centralized savings products (Livret A, Livret Développement Durable, Livret Epargne Logement passbook savings accounts) in addition to changes in provisions for regulated home purchase savings schemes. Net interest on centralized savings is assimilated to commissions.
Operating expenses
The operating expenses correspond to the aggregate total of the ‘Operating Expenses’ (as presented in the Group’s universal registration document, note 4.7 appended to the consolidated financial statements of Groupe BPCE) and ‘Depreciation, amortization and impairment for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.’
Cost of risk
The cost of risk is expressed in basis points and measures the level of risk per business line as a percentage of the volume of loan outstandings; it is calculated by comparing net provisions booked with respect to credit risks of the period to gross customer loan outstandings at the beginning of the period.
Loan outstandings and Deposits & Savings
Restatements regarding transitions from book outstandings to outstandings under management (Loans and Deposits & Savings) are as follows:
Deposits & Savings: the scope of outstandings under management excludes debt securities (certificates of deposit and savings bonds)
Loan outstandings: the scope of outstandings under management excludes securities classified as customer loans and receivables and other securities classified as financial operations.
Capital adequacy & deduction of IPC
Common Equity Tier 1 is determined in accordance with the applicable CRR/CRD IV rules and after deduction of irrevocable payment commitments
Additional Tier-1 capital takes account of subordinated debt issues that have become non-eligible and subject to ceilings at the phase-out rate in force.
The leverage ratio is calculated using the rules of the Delegated Act published by the European Commission on October 10, 2014, without transitional measures. Securities financing operations carried out with clearing houses are offset on the basis of the criteria set forth in IAS 32, without consideration of maturity and currency criteria.
Following the decision of July 13, 2018 handed down by the General Court of the European Union, Groupe BPCE again requested the agreement of the ECB to exclude the centralized outstandings of regulated savings from the calculation of the denominator of the ratio.
Total loss-absorbing capacity
The amount of liabilities eligible for inclusion in the numerator used to calculate the Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) ratio is determined on the basis of our understanding of the Term Sheet published by the FSB on November 9, 2015: “Principles on Loss-Absorbing and Recapitalization Capacity of G-SIBs in Resolution.”
This amount is comprised of the following 4 items:
Common Equity Tier 1 in accordance with the applicable CRR/CRD IV rules,
Additional Tier-1 capital in accordance with the applicable CRR/CRD IV rules,
Tier-2 capital in accordance with the applicable CRR/CRD IV rules,
Subordinated liabilities not recognized in the capital mentioned above and whose residual maturity is greater than 1 year, namely:
The share of additional Tier-1 capital instruments not recognized in common equity (i.e. included in the phase-out),
The share of the prudential discount on Tier-2 capital instruments whose residual maturity is greater than 1 year,
The nominal amount of senior non-preferred securities maturing in more than 1 year.
Eligible amounts differ slightly from the amounts adopted for the numerator of the capital adequacy ratios; these eligible amounts are determined using the principles defined in the Term Sheet published by the FSB on November 9, 2015.
Liquidity
Total liquidity reserves comprise the following:
Central bank-eligible assets include: ECB-eligible securities not eligible for the LCR, taken for their ECB valuation (after the ECB haircut), securities retained (securitization and covered bonds) that are available and ECB-eligible taken for their ECB valuation (after ECB haircut) and private receivables available and eligible for central bank funding (ECB and the Federal Reserve), net of central bank funding.
LCR eligible assets comprising the Group’s LCR reserve taken for their LCR valuation.
Liquid assets placed with central banks (ECB and the Federal Reserve), net of US Money Market Funds deposits and to which fiduciary money is added.
Short-term funding corresponds to funding with an initial maturity of less than, or equal to, 1 year and the short-term maturities of medium-/long-term debt correspond to debt with an initial maturity date of more than 1 year maturing within the next 12 months. Customer deposits are subject to the following adjustments:
Addition of security issues placed by the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne retail banking networks with their customers, and certain operations carried out with counterparties comparable to customer deposits
Withdrawal of short-term deposits held by certain financial customers collected by Natixis in pursuit of its intermediation activities.
Reconciliation of restated data to reported data
Q4-20
GROUPE
GROUPE
In millions of euros
Q4-20
Coface
Q4-20
Q4-19
Coface
Q4-19
Net banking income
6,303
6,303
6,300
(178)
6,123
Operating expenses
(4,356)
(4,356)
(4,580)
138
(4,441)
Gross operating income
1,947
1,947
1,720
(40)
1,682
Cost of risk
(924)
(924)
(426)
(426)
Share in net income of associates
60
7
67
79
79
Gains or losses on other assets
(22)
(22)
24
24
Income before tax
1,062
7
1,069
1,399
(40)
1,359
Income tax
(318)
(318)
(393)
10
(382)
Non-controlling interests
(120)
(3)
(123)
(218)
22
(196)
Net income – excl. Coface net contribution
5
628
(9)
780
Coface – Net contribution
(5)
9
Net income – Group share
624
624
789
789
2020
GROUPE
GROUPE
In millions of euros
2020
Coface
2020
2019
Coface
2019
Net banking income
22,540
22,540
24,305
(712)
23,593
Operating expenses
(16,644)
(16,644)
(17,582)
517
(17,065)
Gross operating income
5,896
5,896
6,722
(194)
6,528
Cost of risk
(2,998)
(2,998)
(1,367)
2
(1,365)
Share in net income of associates
180
47
227
265
265
Gains or losses on other assets
(289)
145
(144)
1
(2)
(1)
Impairment of goodwill
(84)
(4)
(88)
Income before tax
2,789
193
2,982
5,538
(200)
5,338
Income tax
(1,045)
(1,045)
(1,801)
53
(1,748)
Non-controlling interests
(134)
(57)
(191)
(707)
103
(604)
Net income – excl. Coface net contribution
136
1,745
(44)
2,986
Coface – Net contribution
(136)
44
Net income – Group share
1,610
1,610
3,030
3,030
Restated results excluding Coface: reconciliation of alternative performance measures to reported data
Q4-20
In millions of euros
Net banking
Operating
Cost of risk
Gains or losses
Income
Net income
Coface net income
Net income
Restated Q4-20 results
6,303
(4,356)
(924)
(22)
1,069
628
(5)
624
Revaluation of assets associated with deeply subordinated notes denominated
Corporate center
3
3
10
Transformation and reorganization costs
Business lines/
28
(188)
(1)
(21)
(183)
(128)
Disposals and impairments
Business lines/
(5)
(5)
(3)
Impact of Lebanon default on ADIR insurance
Insurance
(9)
(6)
Restated Q4-20 results
6,272
4,167
(923)
5
1,262
754
3
757
Total impact
31
(188)
(1)
(26)
(193)
(127)
(7)
(134)
Q4-19
In millions of euros
Net banking
Operating
Cost of risk
Gains or losses
Income
Net income
Coface net income
Net income
Restated Q4-19 results
6,123
(4,441)
(426)
24
1,359
780
9
789
Revaluation of assets associated with deeply subordinated notes denominated
Corporate center
2
2
7
Transformation and reorganization costs
Business lines/
(154)
(41)
24
(172)
(92)
Disposals and impairments
Business lines/
0
Impact of Lebanon default on ADIR insurance
Insurance
Restated Q4-19 results
6,121
(4,287)
(385)
0
1,528
865
9
874
Total impact
2
(154)
(41)
24
(169)
(85)
(85)
2020
In millions of euros
Net banking
Operating
Cost of risk
Share in net income
Gains or losses
Income
Net income
Coface net income
Net income
Restated 2020 results
22,540
(16,644)
(2,998)
227
(144)
2,982
1,745
(136)
1,610
Revaluation of assets associated with deeply subordinated notes denominated
Corporate center
7
7
20
Transformation and reorganization costs
Business lines/
33
(425)
(6)
(168)
(566)
(374)
Contribution to the insurance guarantee fund
Insurance
(16)
(10)
(26)
(18)
Disposals and impairment
Business lines/
(5)
(5)
(3)
Impact of Lebanon default on ADIR insurance
Insurance
(23)
(23)
(16)
Restated 2020 results
22,516
(16,219)
(2,992)
260
30
3,595
2,136
7
2,144
Total impact
24
(425)
(6)
(33)
(173)
(614)
(391)
(143)
(534)
2019
In millions of euros
Net banking
Operating
Cost of risk
Share in income of equity-accounted associates
Gains or losses
Goodwill
Income
Net income
Coface net income
Net income
Restated 2019 results
23,593
(17,065)
(1,365)
265
(1)
(88)
5,338
2,986
44
3,030
Revaluation of assets associated with deeply subordinated notes denominated in foreign currencies
Corporate center
17
17
8
Transformation and reorganization costs
Business lines/
(432)
(50)
5
(88)
(565)
(436)
Disposals and impairments
Business lines/
(25)
(15)
(40)
(35)
Restated 2019 results
23,576
(16,634)
(1,315)
290
8
0
5,926
3,450
42
3,492
Total impact
17
(432)
(50)
(25)
(10)
(88)
(588)
(463)
2
(461)
Reconciliation of 2019 and 2020 data to pro forma data
Retail banking and Insurance
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
In millions of euros
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Reported figures
4,070
(2,694)
1,131
739
4,099
(2,690)
1,222
766
3,972
(2,596)
1,143
751
4,176
(2,863)
1,003
679
Central institution’s expenses
(67)
33
(34)
(22)
(67)
33
(34)
(22)
(67)
33
(34)
(22)
(67)
33
(34)
(22)
Pro forma figures
4,003
(2,661)
1,097
717
4,032
(2,658)
1,188
744
3,905
(2,564)
1,109
728
4,109
(2,830)
968
657
Corporate center
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
In millions of euros
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Restated figures
127
(729)
(680)
(589)
57
(232)
(134)
(54)
56
(239)
(148)
(28)
(61)
(295)
(258)
(150)
Central institution’s expenses
67
(33)
34
23
67
(33)
34
22
67
(33)
34
23
67
(33)
34
23
Pro forma figures
194
(762)
(646)
(566)
124
(265)
(100)
(31)
123
(272)
(114)
(5)
6
(328)
(224)
(128)
Retail banking and Insurance
Q1-20
Q2-20
Q3-20
In millions of euros
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Reported figures
4,140
(2,803)
1,032
685
4,074
(2,585)
844
537
4,162
(2,629)
1,211
818
Central institution’s expenses
(65)
7
(58)
(39)
(65)
7
(58)
(39)
(65)
7
(58)
(39)
Pro forma figures
4,075
(2,796)
975
645
4,009
2,578
787
498
4,097
(2,622)
1,154
779
Corporate center
Q1-20
Q2-20
Q3-20
In millions of euros
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Reported figures
(58)
(606)
(619)
(461)
(115)
(238)
(491)
(341)
(98)
(191)
(263)
(169)
Central institution’s expenses
65
(7)
58
39
65
(7)
58
39
65
(7)
58
39
Pro forma figures
6
(613)
(561)
(422)
(50)
(245)
(433)
(302)
(33)
(198)
(205)
(130)
Groupe BPCE: restated income statement per business line
Q4-20
RETAIL BANKING
ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT
CORPORATE
CORPORATE
GROUPE
Restated figures
Q4-20
Q4-19 pf
Q4-20
Q4-19
Q4-20
Q4-19
Q4-20
Q4-19 pf
Q4-20
Q4-19
%
Net banking income
4,275
4,109
1,003
1,109
894
899
132
6
6,303
6,123
2.9%
Operating expenses
(2,817)
(2,830)
(696)
(681)
(555)
(602)
(288)
(328)
(4,356)
(4,441)
(1.9)%
Gross operating income
1,458
1,279
307
428
339
297
(156)
(322)
1,682
15.8%
Cost of risk
(746)
(316)
(7)
2
(152)
(118)
(20)
7
(924)
(426)
x2.2
Income before tax
700
968
275
434
190
181
(96)
(224)
1,069
1,359
(21.4)%
Income tax
(261)
(296)
(85)
(118)
(47)
(44)
76
76
(318)
(382)
(16.8)%
Non-controlling interests
(33)
(16)
(63)
(158)
(45)
(43)
17
20
(123)
(196)
(37.3)%
Net income –
406
657
127
157
98
94
(3)
(128)
628
780
(19.6)%
Coface – Net contribution
(5)
9
(5)
9
n.s
Net income –
406
657
127
157
98
94
(7)
(119)
624
789
(20.9)%
2020
RETAIL BANKING
ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT
CORPORATE
CORPORATE
GROUPE
Restated figures
2020
2019 pf
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019 pf
2020
2019
%
Net banking income
16,457
16,050
3,225
3,760
2,803
3,337
55
447
22,540
23,593
(4.5)%
Operating expenses
(10,813)
(10,713)
(2,387)
(2,492)
(2,099)
(2,235)
(1,345)
(1,626)
(16,644)
(17,065)
(2.5)%
Gross operating income
5,644
5,337
838
1,268
704
1,102
(1,290)
(1,179)
5,896
6,528
(9.7)%
Cost of risk
(2,042)
(1,028)
(27)
(8)
(819)
(312)
(110)
(18)
(2,998)
(1,365)
x2.2
Income before tax
3,615
4,362
768
1,273
(105)
786
(1,297)
(1,083)
2,982
5,338
(44.1)%
Income tax
(1,173)
(1,429)
(226)
(353)
33
(212)
321
246
(1,045)
(1,748)
(40.2)%
Non-controlling interests
(114)
(87)
(209)
(447)
14
(176)
119
106
(191)
(604)
(68.3)%
Net income –
2,328
2,846
332
473
(57)
397
(857)
(730)
1,745
2,986
(41.6%)
Coface – Net contribution
(136)
44
(136)
44
n.s
Net income –
2,328
2,846
332
473
(57)
397
(993)
(687)
1,610
3,030
(46.9)%
Groupe BPCE: restated quarterly series
GROUPE BPCE
In millions of euros
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
2019
Q1-20
Q2-20
Q3-20
Q4-20
2020
Net banking income
5,778
5,935
5,757
6,123
23,593
5,543
5,183
5,511
6,303
22,540
Operating expenses
(4,563)
(4,051)
(4,011)
(4,441)
(17,065)
(4,546)
(3,837)
(3,905)
(4,356)
(16,644)
Gross operating income
1,215
1,884
1,746
1,682
6,528
997
1,346
1,606
1,947
5,896
Cost of risk
(293)
(326)
(320)
(426)
(1,365)
(504)
(981)
(589)
(924)
(2,998)
Income before tax
850
1,636
1,494
1,359
5,338
548
282
1,083
1,069
2,982
Net income –
329
945
931
780
2,986
265
150
703
628
1,745
Coface – Net contribution
11
13
12
9
44
(83)
(19)
(29)
(5)
(136)
Net income – Group share
340
958
943
789
3,030
181
131
674
624
1,610
Consolidated balance sheet
ASSETS
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Cash and amounts due from central banks
153,403
80,244
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
196,260
210,679
Hedging derivatives
9,608
9,286
Financial assets at fair value through shareholders' equity
49,630
44,630
Financial assets at amortized cost
26,732
28,922
Loans and receivables due from credit institutions
90,018
89,656
Loans and receivables due from customers at amortized cost
746,809
693,257
Revaluation difference on interest rate risk-hedged portfolios
8,941
7,673
Insurance activity investments
124,566
119,046
Current tax assets
747
864
Deferred tax assets
3,667
3,597
Accrued income and other assets
16,367
15,998
Non-current assets held for sale
2,599
578
Investments in associates
4,586
4,247
Investment property
770
769
Property, plant and equipment
6,222
6,448
Intangible assets
1,038
1,089
Goodwill
4,307
4,665
TOTAL ASSETS
1,446,269
1,321,648
LIABILITIES
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Amounts due to central banks
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
191,371
193,448
Hedging derivatives
15,262
15,068
Debt securities
228,201
239,341
Amounts due to credit institutions
138,416
76,653
Amounts due to customers
630,837
559,713
Revaluation difference on interest rate risk-hedged portfolios
243
238
Current tax liabilities
485
788
Deferred tax liabilities
1,239
1,400
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
22,662
22,789
Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale
1,945
528
Insurance-related liabilities
114,608
110,697
Provisions
6,213
6,156
Subordinated debt
16,375
17,487
Shareholders' equity
78,412
77,341
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
72,683
69,909
Non-controlling interests
5,728
7,431
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,446,269
1,321,648
Retail Banking & Insurance
Quarterly income statement
BANQUE
CAISSE
FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS
INSURANCE
PAYMENTS
OTHER
RETAIL BANKING
In millions of euros
Q4-20
Q4-19 pf
%
Q4-20
Q4-19 pf
%
Q4-20
Q4-19 pf
%
Q4-20
Q4-19
%
Q4-20
Q4-19
%
Q4-20
Q4-19 pf
%
Q4-20
Q4-19 pf
%
Net banking income
1,672
1,589
5,2%
1,767
1,694
4,3%
300
296
1,5%
232
216
7,6%
115
111
3,3%
189
202
(6.5)%
4,275
4,109
4.0%
Operating expenses
(1,082)
(1,090)
(0,8)%
(1,209)
(1,202)
0,7%
(154)
(171)
(9,8)%
(123)
(125)
(1,6)%
(103)
(96)
7,3%
(146)
(146)
-
(2,817)
(2,830)
(0.5)%
Gross operating income
590
499
18,2%
558
493
13,1%
146
125
16,9%
109
90
20,3%
12
15
(22)%
44
56
(22.4)%
1,458
1,279
14.0%
Cost of risk
(309)
(128)
140,2%
(354)
(89)
298,9%
(32)
(17)
91,9%
1
0
(227,8)%
(52)
(82)
(36.8)%
(746)
(316)
x2.4
Income before tax
280
373
(24,8)%
202
403
(49,8)%
114
109
4,9%
105
94
11,7%
13
15
(16, 3)%
(14)
(25)
(45.6)%
700
968
(27.7)%
Income tax
(99)
(110)
(10,3)%
(100)
(126)
(20,6)%
(33)
(35)
(6,1)%
(32)
(29)
11.0%
(4)
(5)
(22,8)%
7
10
(30.9)%
(261)
(296)
(11,6)%
Non-controlling interests
0
(1)
n.s
(4)
(2)
x2
0
0
-
(21)
(19)
12,1%
(3)
(3)
(2,5)%
(4)
8
n.s
(33)
(16)
x2.1
Net income
182
262
(30,7)%
98
275
(64,6)%
81
74
10,1%
51
46
12,1%
6
7
(17,2)%
(11)
(7)
(61,1)%
406
657
(38,2)%
2020 income statement
BANQUE
CAISSE
FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS
INSURANCE
PAYMENTS
OTHER
RETAIL BANKING
In millions of euros
2020
2019 pf
%
2020
2019 pf
%
2020
2019 pf
%
2020
2019
%
2020
2019
%
2020
2019 pf
%
2020
2019 pf
%
Net banking income
6,315
6,305
0,1%
6,917
6,919
-
1,134
1,109
2.2%
901
846
6.5%
431
423
1.9%
760
448
69.8%
16,457
16,050
2.5%
Operating expenses
(4,242)
(4,294)
(1.2)%
(4,549)
(4,616)
(1.5)%
(604)
(628)
(3.9)%
(491)
(478)
2.5%
(391)
(370)
5.7%
(537)
(326)
64.5%
(10,813)
(10,713)
0.9%
Gross operating income
2,072
2,012
3.0%
2,369
2,303
2.9%
530
481
10.2%
410
368
11.6%
39
52
(25.0)%
223
121
84.0%
5,644
5,337
5.8%
Cost/income ratio
67.2%
68.1%
(0.9)pp
65.8%
66.7%
(1.0)pp
53.2%
56.6%
(3.4)pp
54.5%
56.5%
(2.1)pp
90.9%
87.6%
3.3pp
70.7%
72.9%
(2.3)pp
65.7%
66.7%
(1.0)pp
Cost of risk
(828)
(417)
98.8%
(914)
(419)
x2.2
(117)
(79)
48.4%
2
(2)
n.s
(185)
(111)
67.5%
(2,042)
(1,028)
98.7%
Income before tax
1,273
1,632
(22.0)%
1,464
1,881
(22.2)%
413
402
2.5%
393
378
4.2%
42
50
(16.8)%
31
18
69.0%
3,615
4,362
(17.1)%
Income tax
(402)
(515)
(22.0)%
(511)
(636)
(19.7)%
(123)
(137)
(10.6)%
(123)
(119)
3.0%
(12)
(16)
(23.2)%
(2)
(6)
(57.8)%
(1,173)
(1,429)
(18.0)%
Non-controlling interests
(1)
(2)
(65.5)%
(3)
(7)
(48.6)%
0
0
-
(79)
(76)
4.8%
(9)
(10)
(12.5)%
(22)
8
n.s
(114)
(87)
32.3%
Net income
870
1,115
(22.0)%
950
1,238
(23.3)%
290
265
9.3%
191
183
4.7%
21
24
(14.1)%
7
21
-68.7%
2,328
2,846
(18.2)%
Retail Banking & Insurance
Quarterly series
RETAIL BANKING & INSURANCE
In millions of euros
Q1-19 pf
Q2-19 pf
Q3-19 pf
Q4-19 pf
2019 pf
Q1-20 pf
Q2-20 pf
Q3-20 pf
Q4-20
2020
Net banking income
4,003
4,032
3,905
4,109
16,050
4,075
4,009
4,097
4,275
16,457
Operating expenses
(2,661)
(2,658)
(2,564)
(2,830)
(10,713)
(2,796)
(2,578)
(2,622)
(2,817)
(10,813)
Gross operating income
1,342
1,374
1,342
1,279
5,337
1,279
1,431
1,475
1,458
5,644
Cost/income ratio
66.5%
65.9%
65.6%
68.9%
66.7%
68.6%
64.3%
64%
65.9%
65.7%
Cost of risk
(257)
(212)
(243)
(316)
(1,028)
(302)
(651)
(343)
(746)
(2,042)
Income before tax
1,097
1,188
1,109
968
4,362
975
787
1,154
700
3,615
Net income – Group share
717
744
728
657
2,846
645
498
779
406
2,328
Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Épargne networks: quarterly series
BANQUE POPULAIRE NETWORK
In millions of euros
Q1-19 pf
Q2-19 pf
Q3-19 pf
Q4-19 pf
2019 pf
Q1-20 pf
Q2-20 pf
Q3-20 pf
Q4-20
2020
Net banking income
1,586
1,594
1,536
1,589
6,305
1,572
1,483
1,588
1,672
6,315
Operating expenses
(1,071)
(1,083)
(1,049)
(1,090)
(4,294)
(1,092)
(1,016)
(1,053)
(1,082)
(4,242)
Gross operating income
516
511
486
499
2,012
480
468
535
590
2,072
Cost of risk
(94)
(85)
(109)
(128)
(417)
(117)
(289)
(114)
(309)
(828)
Income before tax
432
441
386
373
1,632
372
187
434
280
1,273
Net income – Group share
297
287
268
262
1,115
255
120
313
182
870
CAISSE D’EPARGNE NETWORK
In millions of euros
Q1-19 pf
Q2-19 pf
Q3-19 pf
Q4-19 pf
2019 pf
Q1-20 pf
Q2-20 pf
Q3-20 pf
Q4-20
2020
Net banking income
1,745
1,768
1,711
1,694
6,919
1,684
1,761
1,705
1,767
6,917
Operating expenses
(1,167)
(1,150)
(1,097)
(1,202)
(4,616)
(1,175)
(1,086)
(1,077)
(1,209)
(4,549)
Gross operating income
578
618
614
493
2,303
509
675
627
558
2,369
Cost of risk
(126)
(92)
(112)
(89)
(419)
(121)
(276)
(162)
(354)
(914)
Income before tax
453
524
502
403
1,881
388
398
476
202
1,464
Net income – Group share
298
337
329
275
1,238
264
263
326
98
950
Financial Solutions & Expertise: quarterly series
FINANCIAL SOLUTION & EXPERTISE
In millions of euros
Q1-19 pf
Q2-19 pf
Q3-19 pf
Q4-19 pf
2019 pf
Q1-20 pf
Q2-20 pf
Q3-20 pf
Q4-20
2020
Net banking income
270
278
266
296
1,109
288
262
284
300
1,134
Operating expenses
(153)
(151)
(153)
(171)
(628)
(159)
(141)
(150)
(154)
(604)
Gross operating income
116
127
113
125
481
130
120
134
146
530
Cost/income ratio
56.9%
54.4%
57.6%
57.7%
56.6%
55.0%
53.9%
52.9%
51.2%
53.2%
Cost of risk
(25)
(22)
(15)
(17)
(79)
(24)
(26)
(35)
(32)
(117)
Income before tax
91
105
98
109
402
105
95
99
114
413
Net income – Group share
62
60
70
74
265
73
67
69
81
290
Insurance: quarterly series
INSURANCE
In millions of euros
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
2019
Q1-20
Q2-20
Q3-20
Q4-20
2020
Net banking income
218
207
205
216
846
221
228
220
232
901
Operating expenses
(125)
(116)
(112)
(125)
(478)
(134)
(117)
(117)
(123)
(491)
Gross operating income
93
92
93
90
368
87
112
103
109
410
Cost/income ratio
57.5%
55.8%
54.6%
58.1%
56.5%
60.6%
51.1%
53.1%
53.2%
54.5%
Income before tax
93
96
94
94
378
76
110
102
105
393
Net income – Group share
45
47
45
46
183
35
54
51
51
191
Payments: quarterly series
PAYMENTS
In millions of euros
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
2019
Q1-20
Q2-20
Q3-20
Q4-20
2020
Net banking income
103
105
103
111
423
113
86
117
115
431
Operating expenses
(88)
(94)
(93)
(96)
(370)
(94)
(96)
(98)
(103)
(391)
Gross operating income
16
11
10
15
52
18
(10)
19
12
39
Cost/income ratio
84.8%
89.6%
90.1%
86.1%
87.6%
83.8%
111.7%
83.9%
89.5%
90.9%
Income before tax
16
10
9
15
50
20
(10)
19
13
42
Net income – Group share
8
5
4
7
24
10
(5)
9
6
21
Other networks: quarterly series
OTHER NETWORKS
In millions of euros
Q1-19 pf
Q2-19 pf
Q3-19 pf
Q4-19 pf
2019 pf
Q1-20 pf
Q2-20 pf
Q3-20 pf
Q4-20
2020
Net banking income
81
81
84
202
448
197
189
184
189
760
Operating expenses
(57)
(64)
(59)
(146)
(326)
(141)
(123)
(127)
(146)
(537)
Gross operating income
24
17
25
56
121
56
67
57
44
223
Cost/income ratio
70.7%
79.1%
70.6%
72.3%
72.9%
71.7%
64.8%
69.0%
77%
70.7%
Cost of risk
(11)
(13)
(5)
(82)
(111)
(42)
(60)
(32)
(52)
(185)
Income before tax
12
12
20
(25)
18
14
7
24
(14)
31
Net income – Group share
8
8
12
(7)
21
8
(2)
11
(11)
7
Asset & Wealth Management: quarterly series
ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT
In millions of euros
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
2019
Q1-20
Q2-20
Q3-20
Q4-20
2020
Net banking income
773
932
945
1,109
3,760
774
704
744
1,003
3,225
Operating expenses
(558)
(605)
(648)
(681)
(2,492)
(579)
(537)
(575)
(696)
(2,387)
Gross operating income
216
327
297
428
1,268
195
167
169
307
838
Cost/income ratio
72.1%
64.9%
68.5%
61.4%
66.3%
74.8%
76.3%
77.3%
69.4%
74.0%
Cost of risk
1
(2)
(8)
2
(8)
1
(11)
(10)
(7)
(27)
Income before tax
216
325
299
434
1,273
196
159
139
275
768
Net income – Group share
90
119
107
157
473
75
74
57
127
332
Corporate & Investment Banking: quarterly series
CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
In millions of euros
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
2019
Q1-20
Q2-20
Q3-20
Q4-20
2020
Net banking income
807
847
784
899
3,337
688
519
703
894
2,803
Operating expenses
(582)
(523)
(527)
(602)
(2,235)
(557)
(477)
(510)
(555)
2,099
Gross operating income
225
324
256
297
1,102
130
42
193
339
704
Cost/income ratio
72.2%
61.8%
67.3%
67.0%
67.0%
81.1%
91.8%
72.6%
62.1%
74.9%
Cost of risk
(30)
(104)
(59)
(118)
(312)
(194)
(275)
(199)
(152)
(819)
Income before tax
183
223
200
181
786
(61)
(230)
(4)
190
(105)
Net income – Group share
89
114
102
94
397
(33)
(120)
(3)
98
(57)
Corporate center: restated quarterly series
CORPORATE CENTER
In millions of euros
Q1-19 pf
Q2-19 pf
Q3-19 pf
Q4-19 pf
2019 pf
Q1-20 pf
Q2-20 pf
Q3-20 pf
Q4-20
2020
Net banking income
194
124
123
6
447
6
(50)
(33)
132
55
Operating expenses
(762)
(265)
(272)
(328)
(1,626)
(613)
(245)
(198)
(288)
(1,345)
Gross operating income
(567)
(141)
(149)
(322)
(1,179)
(607)
(295)
(232)
(156)
(1,290)
Cost of risk
(8)
(7)
(9)
7
(18)
(8)
(44)
(38)
(20)
(110)
Share in income of associates
31
61
48
70
209
51
43
48
71
212
Net gains or losses on other assets
(13)
(12)
(3)
22
(7)
3
(137)
16
9
(109)
Income before tax
(646)
(100)
(114)
(224)
(1,083)
(561)
(433)
(205)
(96)
(1,297)
Net income –
(566)
(31)
(5)
(128)
(730)
(422)
(302)
(130)
(3)
(857)
Coface – Net contribution
11
13
12
9
44
(83)
(19)
(29)
(5)
(136)
Net income – Group share
(556)
(19)
6
(119)
(687)
(505)
(321)
(159)
(7)
(993)
