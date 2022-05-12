Bpce: results for Q1-22
Paris, May 12, 2022
Results for Q1-22
Continued good sales momentum in all our business lines: revenues up 7.5% to €6.6bn
Strict control of expenses, with a cost/income ratio of 65.3%1, down 2.4pp YoY
Continued pursuit of a cautious provisioning policy
Net income of €785m, up +43.1% vs. Q1-21
Retail Banking & Insurance: very good level of activity in all our business lines. The Banques Populaires and Caisses d'Epargne have gained new customers in all market segments compared to the same period last year. Growth in net banking income1 came to 7.5% in Q1-22
Continued active support for the French economy throughout the different territories: 7.1% year-on-year increase in loan outstandings,
Insurance: revenue growth of 6.9% and net inflows of €2.1bn in Life Insurance,
Financial Solutions & Expertise: strong +11.7% revenue growth vs. Q1-21,
Digital Inside: 12.6 million active clients on digital channels, including 9.5 million active clients on mobile devices, i.e. +25% vs. end-March 2021
Global Financial Services: continued rollout of key franchises and 4.6% revenue growth in a more volatile market environment
Asset & Wealth Management: 5.3% growth in net banking income vs. Q1-21; €1,188bn of assets under management at the end of March 2022 for Natixis IM; positive inflows of ~€1bn in Q1-22, 8th consecutive quarter of positive inflows on long-term products; continued development of private assets and the share of ESG assets in total assets is up 34%,
Corporate & Investment Banking: development of business activities in line with our strategy, continued diversification and development of Green revenues. 4% growth in net banking income in Q1-22 YoY. Global Markets revenues up 52% compared with Q4-21 and up 2% vs. Q1-21, a period representing a high basis of comparison; net banking income up 16% YoY for Global Finance driven, in particular, by the Real Assets activity. 4% growth in Investment Banking/M&A revenues YoY. Green revenues enjoyed +78% growth compared with the same period last year.
Very tight control of expenses (excluding the Single Resolution Fund), with the cost/income ratio standing at 65.3%1 at the end of March 2022, down 2.4pp year-on-year
Continued pursuit of a cautious provisioning policy
Cost of risk for the Group as a whole stood at €424m in Q1-22, or 21bps, down 13.5% vs. Q1-21, including €140m of additional provisions for future risks in S1/S2 and €69m for counterparties in Russia and Ukraine,
Decline in the Group's cost of incurred credit risk to 14bps in Q1-22 vs. 16bps in Q4-21 and 21bps in Q1-21.
High level of capital adequacy: CET12 ratio stood at 15.2% at end-March 2022, integrating both the extremely dynamic development of business line activities and the impact of regulations (notably the inclusion of IPC).
Laurent Mignon, Chairman of the Management Board of Groupe BPCE, said: “Our Group continues to support its customers in all its different territories. This support finds expression in the ongoing development of our franchises and is reflected in the good results of the first quarter of this year. Groupe BPCE, a robust and recently streamlined banking group, is fully committed, with its employees, customers and cooperative shareholders, to supporting the sustainable development of the French economy and pursuing the implementation of its strategic plan despite the current uncertainties in the geopolitical and economic environment.”
1 Underlying metric and excluding contributions to the Single Resolution Fund – See notes on methodology 2 Estimate at end-March 2022
The quarterly financial statements of Groupe BPCE for the period ended March 31, 2022, approved by the Management Board at a meeting convened on May 10, 2022, were verified and reviewed by the Supervisory Board, chaired by Thierry Cahn at a meeting convened on May 12, 2022.
Groupe BPCE
€m
Q1-22
Q1-21
% Change vs. Q1-21
Net banking income
6,575
6,117
7.5%
Operating expenses
(4,961)
(4,655)
6.6%
o/w operating expenses excluding SRF
(4,366)
(4,224)
3.4%
Gross operating income
1,614
1,462
10.4%
Cost of risk
(424)
(490)
(13.5)%
Income before tax
1,244
1,048
18.7%
Income tax
(442)
(412)
7.3%
Non-controlling interests
(18)
(88)
(80.0)%
Net income – Group share
785
548
43.1%
Exceptional items
(18)
(75)
(76.7)%
Underlying net income – Group share
802
624
28.6%
Cost to income ratio (underlying excl. SRF)1
65.3%
67.7%
(2.4)pp
1 See notes on methodology and page 21
1. Groupe BPCE
Unless specified to the contrary, the following financial data and related comments refer to the Group's reported results and the underlying results of the business lines, i.e. restated to account for exceptional items as presented in the annexes on pages 19 to 20; changes express differences between Q1-22 and Q1-21.
Groupe BPCE reported growth in net banking income of 7.5% in Q1-22 to 6,575 million euros thanks to the robust performance of commercial activities across all our business lines.
The Retail Banking & Insurance business unit posted a 7.5% increase in revenues in Q1-22 to 4,627 million euros, a rate of growth that reflects the commercial dynamism of the two Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail banking networks as well as the good performance of all the business lines in the Financial Solutions & Expertise unit, Insurance, and Payments & Oney.
The Global Financial Services business unit includes the Asset & Wealth Management and Corporate & Investment Banking businesses. The unit recorded revenues of 1,782 million euros in Q1-22, up 4.6%.
Operating expenses rose by 6.6% in Q1-22 to reach a total of 4,961 million euros. If the contribution to the Single Resolution Fund is excluded (up 38.1%), operating expenses increased by only 3.4% in Q1-22 to 4,366 million euro. It should be noted that total regulatory expenses increased by 32% in Q1-22 vs. Q1-21 and by 61% in Q1-22 vs. Q1-19.
Thanks to a positive jaws effect, the cost/income ratio (excluding exceptional items and the contribution to the SRU)1 stood at 65.3% in Q1-22, down 2.4pp.
Gross operating income rose sharply in Q1-22 to 1,614 million euros, or +10.4%.
Groupe BPCE's cost of risk declined by 13.5% in Q1-22 to 424 million euros. The Group continues to apply a prudent provisioning policy.
For Groupe BPCE, the amount of provisions for performing loans rated ‘Stage 1’ or ‘Stage 2’ stood at 140 million euros in Q1-22 compared with 92 million euros in Q1-21. The amount of provisions for known risks, rated ‘Stage 3’, stood at 284 million euros in Q1-22 compared with 398 million euros Q1-21.
The cost of risk stood at 21bps compared with gross customer outstandings for Groupe BPCE in Q1-22 (26bps in Q1-21), including 7bps for the provisioning of performing loans in Q1-22 (5bps in Q1-21) rated ‘Stage 1’ or ‘Stage 2’ and provisioning for known risks of 14bps in Q1-22 (21bps in Q1-21) rated ‘Stage 3.’
The cost of risk stood at 21bps for the Retail Banking & Insurance business unit in Q1-22 (25bps in Q1-21), including 8bps for the provisioning of performing loans (5bps in Q1-21) rated ‘Stage 1’ or ‘Stage 2’, and provisioning for known risks of 12bps (20bps in Q1-21) rated ‘Stage 3.’
The cost of risk stood at 56bps for the Corporate & Investment Banking business unit in Q1-22 (53bps in Q1-21), including 2bps for the provisioning of performing loans (6bps in Q1-21) rated ‘Stage 1’ or ‘Stage 2’ and provisioning for known risks of 54bps (47bps in Q1-21) rated ‘Stage 3.’
The ratio of non-performing loans to gross loan outstandings stood at 2.4% at March 31, 2022, stable compared with the end of 2021.
Reported net income (Group share) in Q1-22 came to 785 million euros vs. 548 million euros in Q1-21 (+43.1%).
Exceptional items reached -18 million euros in terms of impact on net income, Group share in Q1-22, down 76.7% compared to Q1-21.
Underlying net income (Group share) came to 802 million euros in Q1-22 (+28.6%).
1 See notes on methodology
2. Situation in Ukraine and Russia
Groupe BPCE has very limited exposure to the Russian Federation and Ukraine. At March 31, 2022, direct on- and off-balance sheet exposures to the Russian Federation and Ukraine, net of guarantees, amounted to 770 million euros and 38 million euros respectively, which is a total of 808 million euros. Groupe BPCE has ceased all new financing activities in Russia.
Provisions of 69 million euros were booked against Russian and Ukrainian counterparties in Q1-22.
3. Digital & Data
The Group's customers and their advisers are increasingly using the digital and data solutions at their disposal. As at March 31, 2022, 12.6 million customers had made use of the Group's websites and mobile applications over the previous 12-month period, including 9.5 million for mobile applications alone (+25% year-on-year). The digital Net Promoter Score (NPS), a metric used to measure customer satisfaction, stands at a high level: +45 in Q1-22. The scores for the Group's mobile applications are also high: 4.7 out of 5 on the App Store and 4.4 out of 5 on Google Play at the end of March 2022. The specialized D-Rating agency has upgraded from BBB to BBB+ the digital ratings of the Banque Populaire network and the Caisse d’Epargne network, placing them at the best rating level among traditional French banks.
4. Fight against climate change/ESG
The progress report on the achievement of the objectives of the BPCE 2024 strategic plan was recently completed at the end of 2021 (1st year in the 4-year strategic plan). It should be noted that:
The proportion of portfolios for which the so-called Green Evaluation Models approach is used to calculate the temperature of the portfolios was 43% at the end of 2021 compared with a starting point of 33% at the end of 2020, the target at the end of 2024 being 100%,
In retail banking activities, outstanding financing granted for energy renovation, renewable energy and green mobility stood at 1.7 billion euros at the end of 2021 compared with a starting point of 0.2 billion euros at the end of 2020, with the target at the end of 2024 being 12 billion euros,
In the asset management business, the proportion of responsible, sustainable or impact investments was 33% at the end of 2021, with the target at the end of 2024 being 50%,
The number of green, transition or social public bond issues stood at 4 in 2021 up from 2 in 2020, with the target in the 2021-2024 strategic plan being at least 3 per year during the 4-year life of the strategic plan,
The change in the Group's carbon footprint compared with the end of 2019 was -9% compared with -10% at the end of 2020 (a year of several lockdown periods imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic, which mechanically reduced the Group's footprint; a very similar reduction at the end of 2021 consequently represents a highly positive performance); the target at the end of 2024 is a reduction of -15%.
5. Capital and loss-absorbing capacity
5.1 CET11 level
Groupe BPCE's CET11 ratio at the end of March 2022 reached an estimated level of 15.2%, compared with 15.8% at the end of 2021. Changes during the quarter can be explained by the impact of the following items:
Q1-22 results: +32bps,
Growth in risk weighted risks: -26bps,
Net inflows of cooperative shares: +8bps,
Estimated payout to cooperative shares to be made in 2022 in respect of distributable income for 2021 (booked at 100% in the first quarter): -13bps,
Regulatory effects: -37bps (-14bps from the estimated contribution to the Single Resolution Fund in respect of 2022 (booked at 100% in the first quarter), -18bps from the deduction of irrevocable payment commitments required by the Supervisor and -5bps from the prudential backstop),
Change in Other Comprehensive Income due, in particular, to the rise in interest rates: -17bps,
Other items: -5bps.
At the end of March 2022, Groupe BPCE held a buffer of 420bps above the threshold for triggering the maximum distributable amount relating to Own Funds (MDA) while taking account of the prudential requirements set by the ECB applicable as of March 1, 2022.
1 See notes on methodology
TLAC2 ratio
Total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) estimated at the end of March 2022 stood at 110.3 billion euros. The TLAC ratio, expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets, stood at an estimated 24.6% at the end of March 2022 (without taking account of preferred senior debt for the calculation of this ratio), well above the 21.52% requirement laid down by the Financial Stability Board, effective as of January 1, 2022.
MREL2 ratio
Expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets at March 31, 2022, Groupe BPCE's subordinated MREL ratio and total MREL ratio stood at 24.6% and 30.9% respectively, well above the minimum requirements laid down by the SRB in 2022 of 21.52% and 25.03% respectively.
Leverage ratio
At March 31, 2022, the estimated leverage ratio1 stood at 5.5%. The adjusted leverage ratio requirement is 3.2%.
Liquidity reserves at high levels
The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) for Groupe BPCE is well above the regulatory requirements of 100%, standing at 153% on the basis of the average of end-of-month LCRs in the 1st quarter of 2022.
The volume of liquidity reserves came to 324 billion euros at the end of March 2022, representing an extremely high coverage ratio of 273% of short-term financial debts (including short-term maturities of medium-/long-term financial debt).
Medium-/long-term funding plan: 68% of the 2022 funding plan raised at the end of April, including 75% of TLAC funding requirements
The size of the MLT refinancing program for 2022 was established at 24 billion euros and the breakdown per type of debt security is as follows:
6.3 billion euros in TLAC funding: 2.5 billion euros of Tier 2 capital and 3.8 billion euros of senior non-preferred debt,
6.2 billion euros in preferred senior debt,
11.5 billion euros in covered bonds.
The target for ABS is 1.7 billion euros.
At April 30, 2022, Groupe BPCE had raised 16.3 billion euros, excluding structured private placements and ABS (68% of the funding plan):
4.7 billion euros in TLAC funding, equal to 75% of funding needs: 2.2 billion euros in Tier 2 (88% of funding needs) and 2.5 billion euros in senior non-preferred debt (66% of funding needs),
3.8 billion euros in senior preferred debt (62% of funding needs),
7.7 billion euros in covered bonds (67% of funding needs).
No amounts in ABS have been raised so far this year.
1 See notes on methodology 2 Groupe BPCE has chosen to waive the possibility offered by Article 72ter(3) of the Capital Requirements Regulation to use senior preferred debt for compliance with its TLAC/subordinated MREL requirements in 2021
6. RESULTS OF THE BUSINESS LINES
Unless specified to the contrary, the following financial data and related comments refer to the underlying results of the business lines, i.e. restated to account for exceptional items as presented in the annexes on pages 19 to 20; changes express differences between Q1-22 and Q1-21.
6.1 Retail Banking & Insurance
Underlying figures
Q1-22
% Change
Net banking income
4,627
7.5%
Operating expenses
(2,828)
3,1%
Gross operating income
1,799
15.2%
Cost of risk
(343)
(11.4)%
Income before tax
1,472
23.7%
Cost/income ratio
61.1%
(2.6)pp
Loan outstandings enjoyed year-on-year growth of 7.1%, rising to 663 billion euros at the end of March 2022, including 8.1% growth in residential mortgages and 6.7% and 6.4% increases for consumer loans and equipment loans respectively.
At the end of March 2022, customer deposits & savings (excluding regulated savings centralized at the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations) stood at 562 billion euros (+5.0% year-on-year) and sight deposits were up 5.7% year-on-year.
Net banking income generated by the Retail Banking & Insurance business unit enjoyed 7.5% growth in Q1-22, rising to 4,627 million euros, including 7.3% growth for the two Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Épargne retail banking networks (excluding provisions for home-purchase savings schemes). The Financial Solutions & Expertise and Payments & Oney business lines also continued to enjoy very good sales momentum, with revenues up 11.7% and 8.9% respectively in Q1-22. In the Insurance business, revenues rose by 6.9%.
Operating expenses came to 2,828 million euros in Q1-22 (+3.1%).
Thanks to a positive jaws effect, the cost/income ratio improved in Q1-22 by 2.6pp to 61.1%.
The business unit’s gross operating income displayed strong 15.2% growth in Q1-22, rising to 1,799 million euros, translating the impact of good business line performance and effective cost control.
The cost of risk came to 343 million euros in Q1-22, down 11.4%. In Q1-22, the cost of risk decreased in both the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Épargne retail banking networks as well as in the Financial Solutions & Expertise business.
For the business unit as a whole, income before tax amounted to 1,472 million euros in Q1-22, up 23.7%.
Banque Populaire retail banking network
The Banque Populaire network is comprised of 14 cooperative banks (12 regional Banques Populaires along with CASDEN Banque Populaire and Crédit Coopératif) and their subsidiaries, Crédit Maritime Mutuel, and the Mutual Guarantee Companies.
Underlying figures
Q1-22
% Change
Net banking income
1,838
10.1%
Operating expenses
(1,114)
3.9%
Gross operating income
725
21.3%
Cost of risk
(154)
(7.2)%
Income before tax
585
31.1%
Cost/income ratio
60.6%
(3.6)pp
Loan outstandings increased by 6.7% year-on-year to 282 billion euros at the end of March 2022. Customer deposits & savings rose by 6.4% year-on-year to 356 billion euros at the end of March 2022 (+6.4% for on-balance sheet savings & deposits, excluding regulated savings centralized at the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations).
In Q1-22, net banking income came to a total of 1,838 million euros, up 10.1%, including a 4.6% increase in net interest income (excluding provisions for home-purchase savings schemes) to 1,059 million euros and 18.3% growth in commissions to 767 million euros.
Operating expenses rose by 3.9% in Q1-22, a rate well below growth in revenues.
As a result, the cost/income ratio improved by 3.6pp to 60.6% in Q1-22.
Gross operating income increased by 21.3% in Q1-22 to 725 million euros.
The cost of risk stood at 154 million euros in Q1-22 (-7.2%).
Income before tax rose to 585 million euros in Q1-22 (+31.1%).
Caisse d’Epargne retail banking network
The Caisse d’Epargne network is comprised of the 15 individual cooperative Caisses d’Epargne along with their subsidiaries.
Underlying figures
Q1-22
% Change
Net banking income
1,872
4.3%
Operating expenses
(1,171)
1.6%
Gross operating income
701
9.0%
Cost of risk
(130)
(14.7)%
Income before tax
571
16.6%
Cost/income ratio
62.6%
(1.6)pp
Loan outstandings increased by 6.6% year-on-year to 341 billion euros at the end of March 2022 while Customer deposits & savings rose by 3.2% year-on-year to 500 billion euros (+4.1% for on-balance sheet savings & deposits, excluding regulated savings centralized at the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations).
Year-on-year, net banking income increased by 4.3% in Q1-22 to 1,872 million euros, including 1.2% growth in the net interest margin (excluding provisions for home-purchase savings schemes, negatively impacted by the rise in interest rates on regulated savings introduced on February 1, 2022) to 1,018 million euros, and 7.8% growth in commissions to 879 million euros.
Operating expenses rose by 1.6% in Q1-22 at a rate well below growth in revenues.
As a result, the cost/income ratio improved by 1.6pp to 62.6% in Q1-22.
Gross operating income increased by 9.0% to 701 million euros in Q1-22.
The cost of risk came to 130 million euros in Q1-22 (-14.7%).
Income before tax rose to 571 million euros in Q1-22 (+16.6%).
Financial Solutions & Expertise
Underlying figures
Q1-22
% change
Net banking income
336
11.7%
Operating expenses
(164)
3.3%
Gross operating income
172
21.1%
Cost of risk
(26)
(17.6)%
Income before tax
146
32.0%
Cost/income ratio
48.7%
(4.0) pp
The net banking income generated by the Financial Solutions & Expertise business unit grew by 11.7% in Q1-22 to 336 million euros, driven by the good performance of the different business lines.
In the Consumer credit segment, loan outstandings (personal loan and revolving credit activities) grew by 8% year-on-year at the end of March 2022 thanks to a confirmed positive trend in consumer spending.
In the Sureties & financial guarantees business, gross premiums written rose by 13% in Q1-22 in the ‘guarantees on loans to individual customers’ segment thanks to continued buoyancy in the real-estate market.
The Retail securities services business reported business levels in Q1-22 virtually identical to the high basis of comparison of Q1-21.
The Leasing business continued to enjoy buoyant levels of activity with 22% year-on-year growth in production in Q1-22, driven by 24% growth in business generated with our two retail banking networks.
Recovery was confirmed in our Factoring business with factored sales up 28% year-on-year in Q1-22.
Operating expenses remained under control with 3.3% growth in Q1-22 to 164 million euros, the result of a positive jaws effect.
This performance led to a 4.0pp decline in the cost/income ratio in Q1-22 to 48.7%.
Gross operating income rose by 21.1% in Q1-22 to stand at 172 million euros.
The cost of risk fell by 17.6% in Q1-22 to 26 million euros, thanks to good risk control.
Income before tax stood at 146 million euros in Q1-22, up 32.0%.
Insurance
The results presented below concern the Insurance business unit held directly by BPCE since March 1st, 2022.
Underlying figures
Q1-22
% change
Net banking income
258
6.9%
Operating expenses
(143)
5.3%
Gross operating income
116
8.8%
Income before tax
117
7.3%
Cost/income ratio
55.2%
(0.8)pp
Net banking income rose by 6.9% in Q1-22 to 258 million euros.
Premiums1 contracted slightly in Q1-22 to 4.1 billion euros (-3%), with a decline in life and personal protection insurance of 4% and growth of 7% for property & casualty insurance.
Assets under management1 stood at 82.3 billion euros at the end of March 2022. Since the end of 2021, assets have grown by 1.2% with net inflows of 0.9 billion euros on euro-denominated funds and 1.1 billion euros in unit-linked products.
Unit-linked products accounted for 29% of total assets under management at the end of March 2022 (up 2pp year-on-year) and represented 39% of gross inflows in Q1-22 (up 2pp year-on-year).
In P&C insurance, the customer equipment rate for the Banque Populaire network reached 31.6% at the end of March 2022 (up 0.5pp compared with the end of December 2021) while the customer equipment rate of the Caisse d'Epargne network stood at 33.1% at the end of March 2022 (up 0.3pp compared with the end of December 2021).
The combined P&C ratio stood at 94.2% in Q1-22 (+0.9pp year-on-year).
Operating expenses increased by 5.3% in Q1-22 to 143 million euros, benefitting from a positive jaws effect.
The cost/income ratio fell by 0.8pp in Q1-22 to 55.2%.
Gross operating income grew by 8.8% in Q1-22 to 116 million euros.
In Q1-22, income before tax stood at 117 million euros (+7.3%).
1 Excluding the reinsurance agreement with CNP Assurances
Payments & Oney
The results presented below concern the Payments activity held directly by BPCE since March 1st, 2022 and those of Oney Bank.
Underlying figures
Q1-22
% Change
Net banking income
239
8.9%
Operating expenses
(188)
9.5%
Gross operating income
51
6.9%
Cost of risk
(29)
42.2%
Income before tax
23
(14.9)%
Cost/income ratio
78.6%
0.4 pp
Net banking income enjoyed 8.9% growth in Q1-22 to 239 million euros.
Payments
In the Payment Processing & Services business, the number of card transactions grew by 23% in Q1-22 with a share of contactless payments of approximately 49% in Q1-22, up by 4pp.
For the Digital segment, Q1-22 was another quarter characterized by strong volume growth for Dalenys (+34%) and PayPlug (+37%).
In the Benefits segment with Bimpli, the volume of vouchers presented for payment saw 26% growth in Q1-22 for the restaurant voucher business.
Oney Bank
Oney Bank recorded 20% growth in its loan production activities in Q1-22 to 919 billion euros (BtoC +54% and BtoBtoC +16%). BNPL ("Buy Now Pay Later") production grew by 9%, mainly driven by France.
Loan outstandings stood at 2.7 billion euros at March 31, 2022, up 9% year-on-year.
Operating expenses rose by 9.5% to 188 million euros in Q1-22, reflecting a slightly negative jaws effect.
The cost/income ratio increased very slightly (+0.4pp) to 78.6% in Q1-22.
Despite the negative factors, gross operating income rose 6.9% in Q1-22 to 51 million euros.
The cost of risk increased by 42.2% in Q1-22 to 29 million euros.
This deterioration in the cost of risk led to a 14.9% decline in Q1-22 income before tax to 23 million euros.
Global Financial Services
The GFS business unit includes the Asset & Wealth Management activities and the Corporate & Investment Banking activities of Natixis.
Underlying figures
Q1-22
% Change
Constant Fx % change
Net banking income
1,782
4.6%
1.4%
Operating expenses
(1,269)
8.0%
5.1%
Gross operating income
514
(3.2)%
(6.6)%
Cost of risk
(85)
2.0%
Income before tax
430
(4.3)%
Cost/income ratio
71.2%
2.3pp
Revenues rose by 4.6% in Q1-22 to 1,782 million euros (+1.4% at constant exchange rates).
Operating expenses increased by 8.0% in Q1-22 to 1,269 million euros (+5.1% at constant exchange rates), due to the adjustment of variable compensation estimated on the basis of a 2022 revenue budget (drawn up at the end of 2021) that was higher than the 2021 budget (drawn up at the end of 2020) and due to realized growth investments.
With a negative jaws effect in Q1-22, the cost/income ratio saw a 2.3pp deterioration to 71.2%.
Gross operating income fell slightly (-3.2%) in Q1-22 to 514 million euros (-6.6% at constant exchange rates).
The cost of risk increased slightly in Q1-22 (+2.0%) to 85 million euros, including provisions of 69 million euros on Russian and Ukrainian counterparties.
Income before tax went down slightly to 430 million euros in Q1-22 (- 4.3%).
Asset & Wealth Management
The Asset & Wealth Management business unit includes the Asset Management and Wealth Management activities of Natixis
Underlying figures
Q1-22
% Change
Constant Fx
Net banking income
812
5.3%
1.0%
Operating expenses
(638)
8.8%
4.9%
Gross operating income
173
(5.9)%
(11.0)%
Income before tax
177
(2.4)%
Cost/income ratio
78.6%
2.5 pp
In Q1-22, the net banking income generated by the business unit stood at 812 million euros, up 5.3% (+1.0% at constant exchange rates), integrating the increase in management fees due to the growth in average assets under management.
In Asset Management1, the Q1-22 fee rate (excluding performance fees) stood at approximately 24bps overall and at approximately 37bps excluding insurance driven management (-0.6bps decline compared to Q1-21 reflecting pressure on margins). The fee rate stands at around 34bps for the American affiliates and around 39bps for the European affiliates (excluding insurance driven management). For insurance driven management, the fee rate is around 3bps.
In Asset Management1 once again, net inflows (excluding money market and insurance products of Ostrum) reached 1.3 billion euros in Q1-22, driven by the good momentum of European affiliates (mainly Mirova and DNCA) and Harris in the US. On the other hand, money market and insurance driven management products saw outflows of 6.4 billion euros during the quarter.
At March 31, 2022, assets under management1 stood at 1,188 billion euros in the Asset Management1 segment. This metric declined by 6% in Q1-22 owing, in particular, to a strong negative market effect of 67 billion euros mainly impacting the “growth equity” and “fixed income” strategies, by no means offset by the positive currency translation effect of 14 billion euros.
Operating expenses for the division were up by 8.8% in Q1-22 (+4.9% at constant exchange rates), mainly due to organic investments in Private Assets, IT tools and control and monitoring functions, and an increase in the discretionary expenses (end of the lockdown in 2021).
Influenced by a negative jaws effect of 3.5pp, the cost/income ratio suffered a 2.5pp deterioration to 78.6% in Q1-22.
Gross operating income declined by 5.9% to 173 million euros in Q1-22 (-11.0% at constant exchange rates).
Income before tax came to 177 million euros in Q1-22, equal to a limited decline of 2.4%.
1Asset Management: Europe includes Dynamic Solutions and Vega IM; North America includes WCM IM
Corporate & Investment Banking
The Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) business unit includes the Global markets, Global finance, Investment banking and M&A activities of Natixis.
Underlying figures
Q1-22
% Change
Constant Fx % change
Net banking income
971
4.0%
1.7%
Operating expenses
(631)
7.3%
5.3%
Gross operating income
340
(1.7)%
(4.2)%
Cost of risk
(90)
11.4%
Income before tax
253
(5.6)%
Cost/income ratio
65.0%
2.0 pp
Net banking income generated by the Corporate & Investment Banking business unit rose by 4.0% in Q1-22 to 971 million euros (+1.7% at constant exchange rates).
In the Global Markets segment, FICT revenues stood at 318 million euros in Q1-22 (-3% year-on-year at current exchange rates), with good resilience in credit activities and strong commercial activity in foreign exchange owing to high market volatility. Flow activities enjoyed strong volume growth.
In the Equity business line, revenues of 183 million euros in Q1-22 rose by 11% compared with the already high level reached in Q1-21, with good risk management and benefiting from sustained commercial activity; this represents more than 60% of the annual run rate of 300 million euros updated during the strategic review conducted in Q3-20.
Global finance's revenues grew by 16% to reach 387 million euros in Q1-22, driven by the Real Assets business line (Infrastructure in all regions, Real Estate and Hospitality, particularly in France). Commodity Trade Finance also performed well.
Investment banking and M&A revenues came to 100 million euros in Q1-22, up by a slight 4%.
For the M&A segment, revenues increased by 18% in Q1-22, with strong contributions from a number of boutiques.
Revenues from the Green & Sustainable Hub increased by 78% in Q1-22.
Operating expenses were up by 7.3% in Q1-22 to 631 million euros (+5.3% at constant exchange rates): upward adjustment of variable compensation accompanied by development investments.
Owing to a negative jaws effect of 3.3pp, the cost/income ratio experienced a 2.0pp decline to 65.0% in Q1-22.
Gross operating income fell slightly by 1.7% in Q1-22 to 340 million euros (-4.2% at constant exchange rates).
The cost of risk increased by 11.4% in Q1-22 to 90 million euros, including provisions of €69 million on Russian and Ukrainian counterparties.
As a result, income before tax fell by 5.6% to 253 million euros in Q1-22.
ANNEXES
Notes on methodology
Presentation of the pro-forma quarterly results
Simplification of the Group's organizational structure
Plans to simplify the Group's organizational structure were implemented operationally in Q1-2022. These measures include:
The decision whereby the Insurance and Payments business lines report directly to BPCE SA; from a segment reporting perspective, these business lines already reported to the Retail Banking & Insurance (RB&I) business unit that is now responsible for all the business lines serving the retail banking networks,
The bringing together of the Asset Management and Wealth Management and Corporate & Investment Banking business lines within a new business unit: Global Financial Services (GFS),
The simplification of functional interactions between BPCE and the business activities of GFS, Insurance, and Payments.
As a result of this reorganization, the reallocation of structural expenses and re-invoicing procedures, as well as the analytical remuneration of equity capital, have been revised.
As a result, and for comparison purposes, the 2021 quarterly income statements of the RB&I, GFS and Corporate center segments have beeń restated.
As these are internal transactions within Groupe BPCE, they have no impact on the Group's financial statements.
Creation of the Payments & Oney sub-segment
The Payments and Oney business lines have been brought together within a single Payments & Oney sub-segment.
Segment information for previous quarters has been restated accordingly. These internal transactions have no impact on the Group's financial statements.
Internal transfer
Crédit Foncier's subsidiary, Banco Primus (Corporate center) was transferred to BPCE Financement (Financial Solutions & Expertise business unit within RB&I).
Segment information for previous quarters has been restated accordingly. These internal transactions have no impact on the Group's financial statements.
Exceptional items
Exceptional items and the reconciliation of the reported income statement to the underlying income statement of Groupe BPCE are detailed in the annexes.
Net banking income
Customer net interest income, excluding regulated home savings schemes, is computed on the basis of interest earned from transactions with customers, excluding net interest on centralized savings products (Livret A, Livret Développement Durable, Livret Épargne Logement passbook savings accounts) in addition to changes in provisions for regulated home purchase savings schemes. Net interest on centralized savings is assimilated to commissions.
Operating expenses
Operating expenses correspond to the aggregate total of the “Operating Expenses” (as presented in the Group’s registration document, note 4.7 appended to the consolidated financial statements of Groupe BPCE) and “Depreciation, amortization and impairment for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.”
Cost/income ratio
Groupe BPCE's cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items, the latter being restated to account for the Single Resolution Fund booked in the Corporate center division. The calculations are detailed in the annexes.
Business line cost/income ratios are calculated on the basis of underlying net banking income and operating expenses.
Cost of risk
The cost of risk is expressed in basis points and measures the level of risk per business line as a percentage of the volume of loan outstandings; it is calculated by comparing net provisions booked with respect to credit risks of the period to gross customer loan outstandings at the beginning of the period.
Loan outstandings and deposits & savings
Restatements regarding transitions from book outstandings to outstandings under management are as follows:
Loan outstandings: the scope of outstandings under management does not include securities classified as customer loans and receivables and other securities classified as financial operations,
Deposits & savings: the scope of outstandings under management does not include debt securities (certificates of deposit and savings bonds).
Capital adequacy
Common Equity Tier 1 is determined in accordance with the applicable CRR II/CRD V rules, after deductions.
Additional Tier-1 capital takes account of subordinated debt issues that have become non-eligible and subject to ceilings at the phase-out rate in force.
The leverage ratio is calculated in accordance with the applicable CRR II/CRD V rules. Centralized outstandings of regulated savings are excluded from the leverage exposures as are Central Bank exposures for a limited period of time (pursuant to ECB decision 2021/27 of June 18, 2021).
Total loss-absorbing capacity
The amount of liabilities eligible for inclusion in the numerator used to calculate the Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) ratio is determined by article 92a of CRR. Please note that a quantum of Senior Preferred securities has not been included in our calculation of TLAC.
This amount is consequently comprised of the 4 following items:
Common Equity Tier 1 in accordance with the applicable CRR II/CRD IV rules,
Additional Tier-1 capital in accordance with the applicable CRR II/CRD IV rules,
Tier-2 capital in accordance with the applicable CRR II/CRD IV rules,
Subordinated liabilities not recognized in the capital mentioned above and whose residual maturity is greater than 1 year, namely:
The share of additional Tier-1 capital instruments not recognized in common equity (i.e. included in the phase-out),
The share of the prudential discount on Tier-2 capital instruments whose residual maturity is greater than 1 year,
The nominal amount of Senior Non-Preferred securities maturing in more than 1 year.
Liquidity
Total liquidity reserves comprise the following:
Central bank-eligible assets include: ECB-eligible securities not eligible for the LCR, taken for their ECB valuation (after ECB haircut), securities retained (securitization and covered bonds) that are available and ECB-eligible taken for their ECB valuation (after ECB haircut) and private receivables available and eligible for central bank funding (ECB and the Federal Reserve), net of central bank funding.
LCR eligible assets comprising the Group’s LCR reserve taken for their LCR valuation.
Liquid assets placed with central banks (ECB and the Federal Reserve), net of US Money Market Funds deposits and to which fiduciary money is added.
Short-term funding corresponds to funding with an initial maturity of less than, or equal to, 1 year and the short-term maturities of medium-/long-term debt correspond to debt with an initial maturity date of more than 1 year maturing within the next 12 months.
Customer deposits are subject to the following adjustments:
Addition of security issues placed by the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne retail banking networks with their customers, and certain operations carried out with counterparties comparable to customer deposits
Withdrawal of short-term deposits held by certain financial customers collected by Natixis in pursuit of its intermediation activities.
Digital indicators
The number of active customers using mobile apps or visiting websites corresponds to the number of customers who have made at least one visit via one of the digital channels (mobile apps or website) over the last 12 months.
The Digital NPS is the digital net promoter score awarded by customers in the digital customer spaces weighted according to the relative weight of the spaces (web/mobile). It corresponds to the customer’s net promoter score between -100 and +100. The NPS is calculated over a rolling 3-month period.
The scores on the App Store or Google Play online stores are the average of all scores awarded by users at the end of the reported period.
The number of Secur'Pass customers corresponds to the number of customers in the individual and corporate market with the Secur'Pass solution.
The percentage of remote payments protected by strong authentication corresponds to the percentage of online payments having used Secur'Pass as a strong authentication method.
The percentage of wire transfers initiated by customers from their digital spaces is the number of wire transfers confirmed via mobile devices or on the website compared with the total number of wire transfers.
The percentage of new beneficiary additions initiated by customers from their digital spaces is the number of new beneficiary additions confirmed via mobile devices or on the website compared with the total number of new beneficiary additions.
The percentage of blocked credit card transactions carried out online corresponds to the number of blocked credit card transactions confirmed via web or mobile apps compared to the total number of confirmed blocked credit card transactions.
The percentage of limit increases carried out online corresponds to the number of limit increases carried out via web or mobile apps compared to the total number of limit increases carried out.
The number of external transfers made using Instant Payment solutions corresponds to the number of instant fund transfers from an account to a beneficiary's account located in the SEPA zone identified with an IBAN number.
The rate of local payments made using contactless technology is calculated on local and ATM payments and excludes e-commerce transactions.
The number of documents checked via data corresponds to the number of documents transmitted by customers from their online spaces (web and mobile) or in a bank branch, and automatically verified, as well as the number of LEP justified automatically via the API of the Public Finance Authorities (DGFIP).
The D-rating digital performance ranking is the result of D-Rating's 5th digital performance rating campaign conducted between October and December 2021.
Business line indicators – Oney Bank
BtoC: financing solutions distributed directly to customers. This line includes personal loans and revolving credit.
BtoBtoC: payment and financing solutions distributed to customers through partners and retail chains. This line includes split payment, ‘Buy Now Pay Later’, and assigned credit solutions.
ESG indicators
Temperature of the Natixis Assurances main fund: potential global warming induced by the investments of the Natixis Assurances main fund (Carbon4Finance methodology)
Financing the environmental transition:
Scope of the BP and CE networks
In 2020 = Green buildings (Eco-PTZ + Prevair / Écureuil Crédit DD + Provair) + Decarbonated transport (autovair + Écureuil auto DD)
In 2021 = Real Estate [PTZ, Eco PTZ, Eco PTZ co-ownership] + Consumer Credit [Sustainable Development Home Improvement loans, Energy Renovation Loans, Sustainable Development Car Loans] + Professional Market [Provair].
Share of responsible, sustainable and impact investments in Asset Management: share of assets managed on behalf of third parties by Natixis Investment Managers (NIM) affiliates that comply with :
- Art. 8 of the SFDR regulation, i.e. products that promote environmental and/or social characteristics or a combination of these characteristics, provided that the companies in which the investments are made apply good governance practices such as the integration of ESG criteria in investment decisions
- Art. 9 of the SFDR regulation, i.e. financial products that pursue a sustainable investment objective assessed by means of indicators.
Reconciliation of reported data to restated data : Q1-21
GROUPE
In millions of euros
Q1-21
Coface
Q1-21
Net banking income
6,117
6,117
Operating expenses
(4,655)
(4,655)
Gross operating income
1,462
1,462
Cost of risk
(490)
(490)
Share in net income of associates
77
7
69
Gains or losses on other assets
(1)
(1)
Income before tax
1,048
7
1,041
Income tax
(412)
(412)
Non-controlling interests
(88)
(2)
(86)
Net income – excl. Coface net contribution
5
543
Coface – Net contribution
5
Net income – Group share
548
548
Reconciliation of restated data to pro forma data: 2021
Retail banking and Insurance
Q1-21
Q2-21
Q3-21
Q4-21
In millions of euros
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Reported figures
4,298
(2,760)
1,167
796
4,420
(2,687)
1,466
1,043
4,393
(2,666)
1,398
996
4,391
(2,921)
902
609
Reorganization
0
5
6
3
0
5
5
3
1
5
6
4
1
5
6
4
Banco Primus
5
(2)
2
1
5
(2)
4
2
5
(2)
3
2
5
(3)
2
3
Pro forma figures
4,304
(2,757)
1,176
800
4,425
(2,684)
1,475
1,048
4,399
(2,664)
1,407
1,003
4,397
(2,920)
910
616
Global financial services
Q1-21
Q2-21
Q3-21
Q4-21
In millions of euros
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Reported figures
1,698
(1,184)
428
215
1,766
(1,208)
534
300
1,758
(1,226)
505
346
2,348
(1,658)
600
389
Reorganization
(9)
(4)
(13)
(7)
(9)
(9)
(18)
(12)
(9)
1
(8)
(6)
(9)
(15)
(24)
(18)
Pro forma figures
1,690
(1,188)
415
208
1,758
(1,218)
515
288
1,749
(1,225)
497
340
2,339
(1,673)
576
371
Corporate center
Q1-21
Q2-21
Q3-21
Q4-21
In millions of euros
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Net banking income
Operating expenses
Income before tax
Net income
Restated figures
121
(711)
(555)
(468)
151
(255)
(75)
(35)
144
(227)
(4)
(15)
227
(337)
(142)
(178)
Reorganization
8
(2)
7
4
9
5
13
9
8
(6)
2
2
8
10
18
14
Banco Primus
(5)
2
(2)
(1)
(5)
2
(4)
(2)
(5)
2
(3)
(2)
(5)
3
(2)
(3)
Pro forma figures – excl. Coface net contribution
124
(710)
(550)
(466)
154
(249)
(65)
(29)
146
(230)
(5)
(15)
230
(323)
(126)
(167)
Q1-22 results: reconciliation of reported data to alternative performance measures
In millions of euros
Net banking
Operating
Gains or losses on other assets
Income
Net income
Reported Q1-22 results
6,575
(4,961)
37
1,244
785
Transformation and reorganization costs
Business lines/
3
(76)
21
(52)
(33)
Disposals
Corporate center
2
14
16
15
Q1-22 results
6,573
(4,888)
3
1,281
802
Q1-21 results: reconciliation of restated data to alternative performance measures
In millions of euros
Net banking
Operating
Gains or losses on other assets
Income
Net income
Restated Q1-21 results
6,117
(4,655)
(1)
1,041
543
Revaluation of assets associated with deeply subordinated notes denominated in foreign currencies
Corporate center
(3)
(3)
(10)
Transformation and reorganization costs
Business lines/
4
(73)
(1)
(70)
(63)
Legal provision
(15)
(15)
(8)
Q1-21 results
6,131
(4,582)
0
1,128
624
Impact of exceptional items per business line
RETAIL BANKING
GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES
CORPORATE
GROUPE
In millions of euros
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
Q1-22
Q1-21
Impact of exceptional items
(28)
(15)
10
(34)
(19)
(39)
(36)
(88)
BANQUE
CAISSE
FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS
INSURANCE
PAYMENTS & ONEY
OTHER
RETAIL BANKING
In millions of euros
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
Impact of exceptional items
(13)
(7)
(8)
(5)
(2)
(1)
(3)
0
(2)
(1)
0
0
(28)
(15)
ASSET AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT
CORPORATE & INVESTMENT
GLOBAL FINANCIAL
In millions of euros
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
Impact of exceptional items
11
(12)
0
(22)
10
(34)
Groupe BPCE: underlying cost to income ratio excluding SRF
In millions of euros
Net banking
Operating
Cost income ratio
Q1-22 reported figures
6,575
(4,961)
Impact of exceptional items
3
(74)
SRF
(596)
Q1-22 underlying figures excluding SRF
6,573
(4,292)
65.3%
In millions of euros
Net banking
Operating
Cost income ratio
Q1-21 reported figures
6,117
(4,655)
Impact of exceptional items
(14)
(73)
SRF
(431)
Q1-21 underlying figures excluding SRF
6,131
(4,151)
67.7%
Groupe BPCE: restated quarterly income statement per business line
RETAIL BANKING
GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES
CORPORATE
GROUPE
In millions of euros
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
Q1-22
Q1-21
%
Net banking income
4,627
4,304
1,782
1,690
166
124
6,575
6,117
7.5%
Operating expenses
(2,856)
(2,757)
(1,275)
(1,188)
(830)
(710)
(4,961)
(4,655)
6.6%
Gross operating income
1,771
1,547
507
502
(664)
(586)
1614
1,462
10.4%
Cost of risk
(343)
(387)
(85)
(83)
4
(19)
(424)
(490)
(13.5)%
Income before tax
1,444
1,176
441
415
(640)
(550)
1,244
1,041
19.6%
Income tax
(363)
(342)
(115)
(109)
36
39
(442)
(412)
7.3%
Non-controlling interests
(5)
(33)
(12)
(98)
0
46
(18)
(86)
(79.5)%
Net income – excl. Coface
1,076
800
313
208
(604)
(466)
785
543
44.5%
Coface – Net contribution
5
5
Net income – Group share
1,076
800
313
208
(604)
(461)
785
548
43.1%
Groupe BPCE: restated quarterly series
GROUPE BPCE
In millions of euros
Q1-21
Q2-21
Q3-21
Q4-21
2021
Q1-22
Net banking income
6,117
6,337
6,295
6,967
25,716
6,575
Operating expenses
(4,655)
(4,151)
(4,119)
(4,916)
(17,840)
(4,961)
Gross operating income
1,462
2,187
2,176
2,051
7,876
1,614
Cost of risk
(490)
(332)
(342)
(619)
(1,783)
(424)
Income before tax
1,041
1,924
1,898
1,360
6,224
1,244
Net income – excl. Coface
543
1,308
1,327
819
3,998
785
Coface – Net contribution
5
5
Net income – Group share
548
1,308
1,327
819
4,003
785
Consolidated balance sheet
ASSETS
March 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Cash and amounts due from central banks
174,338
186,317
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
205,492
198,919
Hedging derivatives
6,605
7,163
Financial assets at fair value through shareholders' equity
49,268
48,598
Financial assets at amortized cost
25,271
24,986
Loans and receivables due from credit institutions
96,502
94,140
Loans and receivables due from customers at amortized cost
797,025
781,097
Revaluation difference on interest rate risk-hedged portfolios
1,525
5,394
Insurance activity investments
133,236
135,228
Current tax assets
632
465
Deferred tax assets
3,573
3,524
Accrued income and other assets
15,448
13,830
Non-current assets held for sale
1,670
2,241
Investments in associates
1,507
1,525
Investment property
743
758
Property, plant and equipment
6,217
6,396
Intangible assets
1,040
997
Goodwill
4,482
4,443
TOTAL ASSETS
1,524,573
1,516,021
LIABILITIES
March 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Amounts due to central banks
10
6
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
196,009
191,768
Hedging derivatives
12,253
12,521
Debt securities
222,543
237,419
Amounts due to credit institutions
158,587
155,391
Amounts due to customers
679,595
665,317
Revaluation difference on interest rate risk-hedged portfolios
268
184
Current tax liabilities
1,407
1,313
Deferred tax liabilities
1,099
1,049
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
22,375
20,114
Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale
1,671
1,946
Insurance-related liabilities
123,041
125,081
Provisions
4,978
5,330
Subordinated debt
20,589
18,990
Shareholders' equity
80,147
79,592
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
79,679
78,884
Non-controlling interests
468
707
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,524,573
1,516,021
Retail Banking & Insurance: quarterly income statement
BANQUE POPULAIRE NETWORK
CAISSE D'EPARGNE NETWORK
FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS & EXPERTISE
INSURANCE
PAYMENTS & ONEY
OTHER NETWORK
RETAIL BANKING & INSURANCE
In millions of euros
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
%
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
%
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
%
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
%
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
%
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
%
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
%
Net banking income
1,838
1,669
10.1%
1,872
1,795
4.3%
336
300
11.7%
258
242
6.9%
239
219
8.9%
84
78
7.4%
4,627
4,304
7.5%
Operating expenses
(1,126)
(1,078)
4.4%
(1,179)
(1,158)
1.8%
(166)
(160)
3.9%
(145)
(136)
7.2%
(190)
(172)
10.4%
(50)
(54)
(6.9)%
(2,856)
(2,757)
3.6%
Gross operating income
712
591
20.6%
693
638
8.7%
170
141
20.6%
113
106
6.5%
49
47
3.4%
34
24
38.7%
1,771
1,547
14.5%
Cost of risk
(154)
(165)
(7.2)%
(130)
(153)
(14.7)%
(26)
(31)
(17.6)%
(29)
(20)
42.2%
(5)
(18)
(72.1)%
(343)
(387)
(11.4)%
Income before tax
573
440
30.4%
563
485
16.2%
144
109
31.5%
114
109
5.0%
21
27
(21.5)%
29
7
ns
1,444
1,176
22.8%
Income tax
(139)
(128)
8.4%
(149)
(145)
2.8%
(39)
(31)
26.5%
(24)
(30)
(17.9)%
(4)
(7)
(40.3)%
(7)
(1)
ns
363
(342)
6.1%
Non-controlling interests
(3)
(1)
ns
(1)
(1)
0.8%
(23)
(1)
(7)
(88.9)%
(5)
(33)
(84.6)%
Net income - Group share
431
310
39.0%
413
338
22.0%
104
78
33.5%
90
56
60.9%
16
13
26.9%
22
5
ns
1,076
800
34.5%
Retail Banking & Insurance: quarterly series
RETAIL BANKING & INSURANCE
In millions of euros
Q1-21pf
Q2-21pf
Q3-21pf
Q4-21pf
2021pf
Q1-22
Net banking income
4,304
4,425
4,399
4,397
17,526
4,627
Operating expenses
(2,757)
(2,684)
(2,664)
(2,920)
(11,024)
(2,856)
Gross operating income
1,547
1,742
1,736
1,478
6,502
1,771
Cost of risk
(387)
(283)
(343)
(552)
(1,566)
(343)
Income before tax
1,176
1,475
1,407
910
4,967
1,444
Net income – Group share
800
1,048
1,003
616
3,467
1,076
Retail Banking & Insurance: Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne networks quarterly series
BANQUE POPULAIRE NETWORK
In millions of euros
Q1-21pf
Q2-21pf
Q3-21pf
Q4-21pf
2021pf
Q1-22
Net banking income
1,669
1,737
1,736
1,725
6,867
1,838
Operating expenses
(1,078)
(1,056)
(1,080)
(1,141)
(4,354)
(1,126)
Gross operating income
591
682
656
584
2,513
712
Cost of risk
(165)
(136)
(150)
(282)
(734)
(154)
Income before tax
440
559
517
291
1,806
573
Net income – Group share
310
418
380
191
1,298
431
CAISSE D’EPARGNE NETWORK
In millions of euros
Q1-21pf
Q2-21pf
Q3-21pf
Q4-21pf
2021pf
Q1-22
Net banking income
1,795
1,825
1,816
1,804
7,240
1,872
Operating expenses
(1,158)
(1,136)
(1,078)
(1,242)
(4,614)
(1,179)
Gross operating income
638
689
737
561
2,625
693
Cost of risk
(153)
(66)
(143)
(216)
(578)
(130)
Income before tax
485
625
594
344
2,048
563
Net income – Group share
338
445
419
227
1,429
413
Retail Banking & Insurance: FSE quarterly series
FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS & EXPERTISE
In millions of euros
Q1-21pf
Q2-21pf
Q3-21pf
Q4-21pf
2021pf
Q1-22
Net banking income
300
307
308
306
1,222
336
Operating expenses
(160)
(157)
(155)
(172)
(644)
(166)
Gross operating income
141
149
153
135
578
170
Cost of risk
(31)
(30)
(24)
(28)
(113)
(26)
Income before tax
109
120
129
106
464
144
Net income – Group share
78
86
93
76
333
104
Retail Banking & Insurance: Insurance quarterly series
INSURANCE
In millions of euros
Q1-21pf
Q2-21pf
Q3-21pf
Q4-21pf
2021pf
Q1-22
Net banking income
242
253
231
245
972
258
Operating expenses
(136)
(121)
(117)
(129)
(503)
(145)
Gross operating income
106
132
114
116
468
113
Income before tax
109
133
118
116
475
114
Net income – Group share
56
76
86
84
302
90
Retail Banking & Insurance: Payments & Oney quarterly series
PAYMENTS & ONEY
In millions of euros
Q1-21pf
Q2-21pf
Q3-21pf
Q4-21pf
2021pf
Q1-22
Net banking income
219
218
229
233
899
239
Operating expenses
(172)
(169)
(170)
(184)
(696)
(190)
Gross operating income
47
49
58
48
202
49
Income before tax
27
22
35
16
100
21
Net income – Group share
13
11
15
11
50
16
Retail Banking & Insurance: Other network quarterly series
OTHER NETWORK
In millions of euros
Q1-21pf
Q2-21pf
Q3-21pf
Q4-21pf
2021pf
Q1-22
Net banking income
78
85
80
84
327
84
Operating expenses
(54)
(44)
(63)
(51)
(212)
(50)
Gross operating income
24
41
16
33
115
34
Cost of risk
(18)
(24)
(3)
7
(39)
(5)
Income before tax
7
17
13
36
73
29
Net income – Group share
5
12
10
26
54
22
Global Financial Services: quarterly income statement per business line
ASSET AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT
CORPORATE & INVESTMENT
GLOBAL FINANCIAL
In millions of euros
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
Q1-22
Q1-21pf
%
Net banking income
812
771
971
918
1,782
1,690
5.5%
Operating expenses
(644)
(593)
(631)
(595)
(1,275)
(1,188)
7.4%
Gross operating income
167
178
340
324
507
502
1.0%
Cost of risk
6
(2)
(90)
(81)
(85)
(83)
2.0%
Income before tax
188
170
253
246
441
415
6.1%
Net income – Group share
125
79
188
130
313
208
50.1%
Global Financial Services: quarterly series
GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES
In millions of euros
Q1-21pf
Q2-21pf
Q3-21pf
Q4-21pf
2021pf
Q1-22
Net banking income
1,690
1,758
1,749
2,339
7,535
1,782
Operating expenses
(1,188)
(1,218)
(1,225)
(1,673)
(5,304)
(1,275)
Gross operating income
502
540
524
666
2,232
507
Cost of risk
(83)
(27)
(16)
(44)
(170)
(85)
Income before tax
415
515
497
576
2,004
441
Net income – Group share
208
288
340
371
1,207
313
Asset & Wealth Management: quarterly series
ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT
In millions of euros
Q1-21pf
Q2-21pf
Q3-21pf
Q4-21pf
2021pf
Q1-22
Net banking income
771
849
894
1,397
3,911
812
Operating expenses
(593)
(618)
(644)
(958)
(2,813)
(644)
Gross operating income
178
231
250
439
1,098
167
Cost of risk
(2)
0
1
(3)
(4)
6
Income before tax
170
231
237
388
1,026
188
Net income – Group share
79
123
150
245
596
125
Corporate & Investment Banking: quarterly series
CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
In millions of euros
Q1-21pf
Q2-21pf
Q3-21pf
Q4-21pf
2021pf
Q1-22
Net banking income
918
908
856
942
3,624
971
Operating expenses
(595)
(599)
(581)
(715)
(2,491)
(631)
Gross operating income
324
309
274
227
1,134
340
Cost of risk
(81)
(28)
(17)
(41)
(167)
(90)
Income before tax
246
284
260
188
978
253
Net income – Group share
130
166
190
126
611
188
Corporate center: restated quarterly series
CORPORATE CENTER
In millions of euros
Q1-21pf
Q2-21pf
Q3-21pf
Q4-21pf
2021pf
Q1-22
Net banking income
124
154
146
230
655
166
Operating expenses
(710)
(249)
(230)
(323)
(1,512)
(830)
Gross operating income
(586)
(95)
(84)
(93)
(858)
(664)
Cost of risk
(19)
(21)
17
(23)
(47)
4
Share in income of associates
51
64
53
(12)
156
2
Net gains or losses on other assets
4
(13)
8
3
2
18
Income before tax –
(550)
(65)
(5)
(126)
(747)
(640)
Coface – Net contribution
5
5
Net income – Group share
(461)
(29)
(15)
(167)
(671)
(604)
About Groupe BPCE
Groupe BPCE is the second-largest banking group in France. Through its 100,000 staff, the group serves 36 million customers – individuals, professionals, companies, investors and local government bodies – around the world. It operates in the retail banking and insurance fields in France via its two major networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, along with Banque Palatine and Oney. It also pursues its activities worldwide with the asset & wealth management services provided by Natixis Investment Managers and the wholesale banking expertise of Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking. The Group's financial strength is recognized by four financial rating agencies: Moody's (A1, stable outlook), Standard & Poor's (A, stable outlook), Fitch (A+, negative outlook) and R&I (A+, stable outlook).
