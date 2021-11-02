U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,599.50
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,734.00
    -66.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,881.75
    -12.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,356.20
    +1.90 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.89
    -0.16 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.15 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3653
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7400
    -0.2580 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,671.00
    +943.47 (+1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,510.57
    +47.06 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,515.71
    -131.37 (-0.44%)
     

BPEA Agrees to Acquire Tricor from Permira

·5 min read

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia ("BPEA"), one of Asia's largest private alternative investment firms, and Permira, the global private equity firm, announce today that BPEA has agreed to acquire Tricor Group ("Tricor"), Asia's leading business expansion specialist whose corporate mission is to facilitate globalisation in Asia. The transaction is expected to close in H1 2022 subject to regulatory approvals. The transaction values Tricor at an enterprise value of $2.76bn.

(PRNewsfoto/Tricor Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Tricor Group)

Founded in 2000, Tricor is Asia's leading business expansion specialist, with global knowledge and local expertise in business, corporate, investor, human resources & payroll, corporate trust & debt services, and governance advisory. Tricor is a trusted partner to ~50,000 clients globally (including more than 40% of the Fortune Global 500 companies), helping companies and entrepreneurs to establish and expand their businesses into new jurisdictions. Everyday, more than 2,800 staff in 21 markets and jurisdictions are the foundation of this leading Asian enterprise.

BPEA has significant experience within the sector, most notably through its investment in global corporate services provider Vistra, and is well positioned to replicate its successful value creation strategy through this separate and new platform investment in Tricor. BPEA will support the company's management team to consolidate Tricor's leadership position in Asia.With its strong footprint across the region, Tricor is strategically positioned to capture the robust demand for trust or company service providers in Asia, the fastest growing market globally, and to deliver organic growth. Whilst the market remains highly fragmented with significant consolidation opportunities, Tricor already has proven success as an acquisition platform having completed more than 10 transactions since 2017, under the Permira funds ownership.

Nicholas Macksey, Managing Director, BPEA, commented: "Having admired and closely followed Tricor's progress for many years, we are delighted to be investing in the business. This new platform investment out of our latest fund, will enable us to leverage our experience in the sector to support Tricor's growth. We look forward to working closely with Tricor's management team to capitalise on significant expansion opportunities in its markets, and to deliver continued growth."

Lennard Yong, Group CEO, Tricor Group, added: "Today is an exciting day for us as Tricor Group, Asia's leading business expansion specialist is acquired by BPEA, Asia's leading private equity firm to continue our transformational growth story. The management partnership with Permira has been invaluable in our journey. We grew revenues 2X and EBITDA at 2.5X during this period and I am extremely grateful for the commitment, trust and support of the Tricor leaders, staff, clients, and partners. I look forward to working with BPEA and I am confident that our new partnership will enable Tricor to drive further significant growth and reach even greater heights."

Robin Bell-Jones, Partner, Permira, said: "It has been a privilege to partner with the Tricor team over the last five years. Together we have significantly transformed the company from a heritage brand to a leading-edge business with a deeper presence across Asia, doubling revenues, enhancing digital capabilities and adding a number of exciting new business lines. We wish Lennard and the team ongoing success as the business continues to go from strength to strength."

Media contacts:

BPEA – Asia
SEC Newgate
Fergus Herries
Fergus.herries@secnewgate.hk
+852 5970 3618

BPEA - International
Greenbrook
James Madsen, Mikaela Murekian, Michael Russell
BPEA@greenbrookpr.com

Permira
Finsbury Glover Hering
Richard Barton
M: +852 9301 2056
E: Richard.barton@finsbury.com

Nina Suter
+44 20 7632 1000
media@permira.com

Tricor Group
Sunshine Farzan
Tel: +852 2980 1261
Email: Sunshine.Farzan@hk.tricorglobal.com

About Baring Private Equity Asia

Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) is one of Asia's largest private alternative investment firms, with assets under management of USD34 billion. BPEA manages a private equity investment program, sponsoring buyouts and providing growth capital to companies for expansion or acquisitions with a particular focus on the Asia Pacific region, as well as dedicated funds focused on private real estate and private credit. The firm has a 24-year history and over 210 employees located across nine offices in Beijing, Delhi, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Mumbai, Singapore, Shanghai, Sydney, and Tokyo.

BPEA is a responsible investor that seeks to create value for all stakeholders through a sustainable approach to investing. The firm is a signatory to the UNPRI (United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment) and is committed to action within its own business and the companies in which it invests to drive sustainability across a range of issues, from climate change to social concerns to effective governance.

For more information, please visit www.bpeasia.com.

About Permira

Permira is a global investment firm that backs successful businesses with growth ambitions. Founded in 1985, the firm advises funds with total committed capital of approximately US$50bn (€44bn) and makes long-term majority and minority investments. The Permira funds have made over 250 private equity investments in four key sectors: Technology, Consumer, Services and Healthcare. Permira employs over 350 people in 15 offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

For more information, visit www.permira.com.

About Tricor

Tricor Group (Tricor) is Asia's leading business expansion specialist, with global knowledge and local expertise in business, corporate, investor, human resources & payroll, corporate trust & debt services, and governance advisory. Tricor provides the building blocks for clients' business growth, from incorporation to IPO. Tricor has had a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group today has ~50,000 clients globally (including ~20,000 clients in Mainland China), a staff strength of over 2,800 and a network of offices in 47 cities across 21 countries / territories. Our client portfolio includes over 2,000 listed companies in Hong Kong SAR, Mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of multinationals and private enterprises operating across international markets.

For more information, visit: www.tricorglobal.com.

SOURCE Tricor Group

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Ocugen Stock Is a Winner, But How Much Higher Can It Go?

    This year has been a bumpy ride for Ocugen (OCGN) investors, yet rewarding for those who were able to stomach the volatility. While shares have almost doubled over the past month, the year-to-date performance shows a 664% share haul. Ocugen’s success has been based on its seemingly improbable transformation from a company focused on eye diseases to one chasing the opportunities presented by Covid-19; the biotech holds the US rights for Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by India-bas

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • Zillow Stock Falls Further After Report It Plans to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion

    Zillow Offers aims to sell 7,000 homes for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Is Ford's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 97.8%. But after nearly doubling in share price this year, investors may be wondering if there’s any value left in Ford stock. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is at about 29, nearly double its long-term average of 15.9. Ford’s

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • Elon Musk Is Now Three Times Richer Than Warren Buffett

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s latest rally has blasted co-founder Elon Musk’s wealth past a new milestone: It now eclipses famed investor Warren Buffett’s fortune by a factor of three. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismMusk’s net worth rose by $24 b

  • Zillow is offloading homes — raising ‘red flags’ about the real-estate market

    Zillow’s unexpected announcement in October that it was temporarily pausing its home-buying activities raised many analysts’ eyebrows. The company’s Zillow Offers division is what’s known as an “iBuyer” — it purchases and sells homes directly to consumers, typically renovating them in between. Following a report in mid-October from Bloomberg, Zillow (Z) (ZG) confirmed that its Zillow Offers division would not be signing any additional new contracts to purchase homes through the end of 2021.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Races To Record High

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Why Anthony Scaramucci Is Warning Tesla Shorts: 'I Would Get Out Of The Way Of Elon Musk If I Were You'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is continuing to move higher Monday after the stock notched gains during seven of the last eight trading days. SkyBridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci issued a warning to Tesla short sellers after driving a Tesla vehicle for the first time over the weekend. "I would get out of the way of Elon Musk if I were you," Scaramucci said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." The SkyBridge Capital founder was, obviously, impressed. "I drove the Tesla last night. Just a big heads up to eve

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Catapulted Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday alongside investor interest in clean energy stocks as the two-week COP26 climate summit got underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and President Joe Biden's reconciliation infrastructure bill inches closer to passing. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 3.5%. Fuel cell stocks have been red-hot in recent days, with each of the three stocks blasting double-digits higher in the month of October.

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • Nikola, Fisker Results Due With EV Startups' Production Plans In Focus

    Nikola and Fisker report Q3 results soon. But with no revenue, the focus will be on EV startups' production plans.

  • Recent startup investments offer clues about Boeing's R&D objectives

    Boeing has participated in 34 deals over the past five years, including 12 so far in 2021. Here are 11 of the most notable deals since 2019.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) as vulnerable investments in the near term. My best call last week was for Digital World Acquisition to take a hit after soaring the week before. The special purpose acquisition company -- SPAC for short -- took off after partnering with Trump Media & Technology Group for the launch of the Truth Social platform.

  • Dell completes spinoff of VMware, which again becomes an independent company

    The Dell-VMware combo was never a perfect fit. Here's what you need to know about the now-completed separation.

  • ‘The thrill is gone’ on AMD stock, but Intel is looking better: Analyst

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. have been red-hot since the start of the pandemic, but one analyst worries that momentum could stall due to a possible slowdown in digital-transformation efforts and remote-work initiatives.