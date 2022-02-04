U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,479.51
    +2.07 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,959.98
    -151.18 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,001.55
    +122.73 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,988.28
    -2.76 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.13
    +2.86 (+3.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.10
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.22 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1439
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9250
    +0.0980 (+5.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3534
    -0.0068 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2740
    +0.3130 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,500.93
    +2,625.07 (+7.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.92
    +50.95 (+5.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.82
    +1.98 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JOBS:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

BPL affiliate makes first ever sale to Mexico

·1 min read

ELSTREE, England, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Products Laboratory (BPL), a leading manufacturer of plasma-derived protein therapies, based in Elstree, UK, announced its first ever direct sale in Mexico as part of an important supply award of Zenalb® 20%.

Zenalb® 20% is a human albumin and the first ever BPL product released in Mexico through its local affiliate at the end of 2021. This supply is critical to meet the needs of Mexican patients who will benefit from albumin.

Mexico is the largest regional albumin market in LATAM in terms of volume with 17.8m grams sold in 2019, now ahead of Brazil who has historically led in this market.1

BPL has a long history in the manufacture and supply of plasma protein therapies, including over 25 years of global experience with albumin, and the award is part of BPL's commitment to provide high-quality, plasma-derived products worldwide.

Bob Rossilli, US President & Chief Commercial Officer, Global Business, said, "BPL has a razor-sharp focus on delivering high-quality and clinically differentiated medicines like Zenalb® 20% and we are honored that we are able to deliver this to patients in Mexico. Thank you to all those involved for the great collaborative work during a long journey to make this happen.

BPL continues to strengthen its global commercial presence by launching products into new markets – as demonstrated by this announcement and our announcement last week that BPL was granted its first ever approval for a BPL product, Albuminex® 25% in China, the largest albumin market globally."

Leonardo Torres, General Manager for BPL Mexico, said, "This first sale is a milestone for BPL, not just because it is the first product delivery, but also because of its importance for patients in Mexico. We have a steadfast commitment to enhance lives and serve more people who depend on our products."

About Bio Products Laboratory (BPL)
Recognising the importance of plasma and with many years of experience in the industry, BPL supplies high-quality plasma derived medicines to meet the needs of clinicians, patients, and customers globally. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, with US offices in Durham, NC, and plasma collection centres across the United States, we are dedicated to producing medicines for the treatment of immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders and infectious diseases as well as for critical care. BPL invests in the latest R&D, technology and manufacturing methods, and continuously adapts to ensure that we continue to serve all our stakeholders effectively. For more information visit http://www.bplgroup.com or https://www.bpl-us.com.

BPL consists of two operating divisions — BPL Plasma and BPL Therapeutics. BPL Plasma, headquartered in Austin, Texas and operating in the USA, collects plasma from donors in around 28 centers across the U.S. BPL Plasma employs over 900 staff to support the needs of donors and to ensure high-quality plasma collection in all their centers. Plasma collection is regulated by both FDA and MHRA, and BPL Plasma follows industry guidelines. BPL Plasma operates plasma facilities, staffed with trained personnel, dedicated to supporting donors through the process that leads to the donation of plasma. Plasma is shipped to the headquarters of BPL Therapeutics in Elstree, United Kingdom. The plasma is fractionated, purified, and filled through the efforts of our over 1,000 employees involved in production, quality, R&D, commercial, customer services, and administrative activities. BPL's plasma-derived medicines are commercially available in the U.K., USA, and 30 plus other countries around the world through our network of local affiliates and distribution partners.

_____________________________

1 Marketing Research Bureau for Mexico 2019

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bpl-affiliate-makes-first-ever-sale-to-mexico-301475401.html

SOURCE Bio Products Laboratory USA

Recommended Stories

  • Five Oil Stocks At Or Near Buy Range As Oil Surges Above $90

    U.S. oil prices surged above the key $90 per barrel benchmark Friday as a massive winter storm swept through Texas.

  • Schlumberger Has Gained 74% Over the Last 12 Months. Is It Still a Buy?

    Many stock market sectors took a beating at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Spring 2020. For instance, crude oil futures dropped to negative values per barrel which was the first time in U.S. history.

  • U.S. Shale Surge Should Worry Oil Markets, Conoco CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips said traders should be worried about strong oil production growth coming out of the U.S. this year and in 2023, potentially echoing the supply surges of the past decade. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout

  • Oil Frackers Brace for End of the U.S. Shale Boom

    Companies have tapped many of their best wells. The limited inventory leaves the industry with little choice but to hold back growth, even amid the highest oil prices in years.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Presents a Mixed Picture Right Now

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Wednesday's Mad Money program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Marc Casper, chairman, president and CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific , the tools and diagnostics provider for the life sciences industry. Casper said that Thermo Fisher had a spectacular year in 2021 and grew over 20%, including the largest acquisition in the company's history. Fortunately, Thermo Fisher is well positioned to assist in all of these areas and even has the capacity to help manufacture vaccines as well.

  • Texas Storm Forecast Is Painful Déjà Vu

    Texas’ grid operator, the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas, didn’t live up to its name last year. This time around, blackouts of that severity seem less likely, but that may not say much about how resilient the system is.

  • Exxon and Chevron Plan Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who had asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3

  • Automakers, chip firms differ on when semiconductor shortage will abate

    Automakers, including General Motors, Ford Motor and Hyundai Motor, predict a near two-year chip constraint will ease in the second half of 2022, but automotive chipmakers, on the other hand, expect a recovery to take longer. During their quarterly results reporting over the past two weeks, GM CEO Mary Barra projected the semiconductor shortage would diminish in the second half, Ford forecast a significant improvement in the second half after a first-quarter low in vehicle sales, and Hyundai predicted chip supply would return to normal levels in the third quarter of this year. But leading automotive chipmakers like NXP and Infineon forecast a supply squeeze to persist despite production increases.

  • U.S. Cements LNG Export Crown as Venture Global Fires Up Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Venture Global LNG began producing liquefied natural gas at its Calcasieu Pass plant in Louisiana, solidifying the U.S.’s position as the world’s top producer of the superchilled fuel.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout

  • Unity Software Stock Rises On Beat-And-Raise Fourth-Quarter Report

    Video game and animation software maker Unity Software beat Wall Street's fourth quarter targets and guided higher for the year ahead.

  • Ford Posts $17.9 Billion in Full-Year Net Income, Gives Upbeat Outlook

    The U.S. auto maker’s results benefited from several special items, including an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in startup Rivian Automotive.

  • U.S. heating oil, diesel stocks dwindle as demand rises

    U.S. supplies of fuels such as diesel and heating oil have dwindled and refiners are having trouble replenishing that supply, which could keep prices elevated for months. Demand for diesel, heating oil and other products has been running ahead of pre-pandemic levels for months. As of Thursday, heating oil futures were priced at $2.83, the highest price in seven years.

  • Oil Climbs Above $90. Here’s Why It Could Keep Going.

    The price surge signals optimism on the part of traders that the worst of Covid-19 will soon be over. Oil supplies are now nearly back to pre-Covid levels, and demand has risen nearly all the way back too—with the exception of jet fuel. Several analysts have predicted that oil prices will eclipse $100 a barrel in the months ahead, because supply isn’t growing fast enough to keep up with the expected surge in demand.

  • Energy ETFs Lead Market For 2nd Year

    Energy is the best-performing sector for the second year in a row as oil prices reach eight-year high.

  • Oil prices deepen rally above $90 a barrel toward fresh 7-year high

    Crude prices are poised to gain more than 5% this week, as risks to U.S. and global crude supplies have driven higher prices.

  • Oil Prices Keep Rising on Ukraine Worries, Cold Weather, Output Concerns

    West Texas Intermediate futures passed the $90 a barrel mark for the first time since 2014 and kept rising above $92 early Friday.

  • Oil hits seven-year highs as U.S. storm heightens supply concerns

    London (Reuters) -Oil prices reached seven-year highs on Friday as geopolitical tensions and a winter storm in the United States fuelled concerns over supply disruptions. "It may just be a matter of time until we're closing in on triple figures," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. A winter storm in Texas is behind the latest oil price rally, fuelling concerns about production outages in the Permian Basin, the largest U.S. shale play.

  • Semiconductor supplier Applied Materials considering Hutto for $2B project, sources say

    The Silicon Valley-based company, which has played a key role in Austin's semiconductor sector since the 1990s, may choose to bolster its manufacturing and research and development operations with a facility in the suburb of Hutto. Billions of dollars in capital investment and 800-plus new jobs are possible over the coming decade, although it appears that no final decision has been made and other locales are in the running.

  • Activision Earnings Miss Estimates After Microsoft Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. reported earnings and revenue that missed analysts’ estimates just weeks after Microsoft Corp. announced its $69 billion acquisition of the video game publisher. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Ro

  • Texas Isn’t Ready for Another Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- (This story was originally published on Oct. 30. Today, Texas is girding for its most severe winter weather since last year’s deadly blackout.)It’s been more than eight months since a glacial chill—the magnitude of which nobody quite anticipated—crept across Texas, forcing power plants offline, freezing natural gas wells and wreaking havoc on every part of the state’s energy system. Millions were plunged into darkness for days. Hundreds of people died. Damages topped $20 billion.