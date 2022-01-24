U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

BPL granted licence from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to market ALBUMINEX® 25% product to China

·1 min read

- This is the first ever approval for a BPL product in China

- The China albumin market is the world's largest

- A distribution agreement has been signed and is in place

- Expected launch to commence mid-2022

ELSTREE, U.K., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Products Laboratory (BPL), a leading manufacturer of plasma-derived protein therapies, based in Elstree, UK, announced today that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for China has granted BPL a license to market ALBUMINEX® 25% product to China. The China Albumin market is the world's largest in terms of volume at over 600 million grams per year with >50% of the volume imported and expectations are for continued growth.

This is the first ever approval for a BPL product in China and is a major milestone in the company's history. The first product shipments are scheduled to be made in the first half of 2022.

BPL has a long history in the manufacture and supply of plasma protein therapies, including over 25 years of global experience with albumin. For additional information please visit www.bplgroup.com.

David Gao, CEO & Vice Chairman for BPL said, "ALBUMINEX® 25% is now approved in the two largest albumin markets worldwide, the US and China. Our US launch has exceeded expectations and we look forward to a very successful launch in China the middle of this year. A big thank you to all across the business who have collaborated and supported these efforts. We are truly grateful for all of your hard work."

"We are delighted to be able to provide ALBUMINEX® 25% to patients in China," said Bob Rossilli, US President & Chief Commercial Officer, Global Business. "Obtaining this important licence and full distribution agreement in China reflects strongly on our current plan for global expansion while highlighting our corporate mission of providing a continuous supply of high-quality, plasma-derived products worldwide, supporting both healthcare professionals and patients every day."

About Bio Products Laboratory (BPL)
Recognising the importance of plasma and with many years of experience in the industry, BPL supplies high-quality plasma derived medicines to meet the needs of clinicians, patients and customers globally. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, with US offices in Durham, NC, and plasma collection centres across the United States, we are dedicated to producing medicines for the treatment of immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders and infectious diseases as well as for critical care. BPL invests in the latest R&D, technology and manufacturing methods, and continuously adapts to ensure that we continue to serve all our stakeholders effectively. For more information visit http://www.bplgroup.com or https://www.bpl-us.com.

BPL consists of two operating divisions — BPL Plasma and BPL Therapeutics. BPL Plasma, headquartered in Austin, Texas and operating in the USA, collects plasma from donors in around 28 centers across the U.S. BPL Plasma employs over 900 staff to support the needs of donors and to ensure high-quality plasma collection in all their centers. Plasma collection is regulated by both FDA and MHRA, and BPL Plasma follows industry guidelines. BPL Plasma operates clean and safe plasma facilities, staffed with trained personnel, dedicated to supporting donors through the process that leads to the donation of plasma. Plasma is shipped to the headquarters of BPL Therapeutics in Elstree, United Kingdom. The plasma is fractionated, purified, and filled through the efforts of our over 1,000 employees involved in production, quality, R&D, commercial, customer services, and administrative activities. BPL's plasma-derived medicines are commercially available in the U.K., USA, and 30 plus other countries around the world through our network of local affiliates and distribution partners.

Contact:
Katie Lynch
APCO Worldwide
klynch@apcoworldwide.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bpl-granted-licence-from-the-national-medical-products-administration-nmpa-to-market-albuminex-25-product-to-china-301466153.html

SOURCE Bio Products Laboratory

