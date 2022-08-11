U.S. markets open in 9 hours 27 minutes

BplayEnt Signs MoU with MPSINVEST to Cooperate on Blockchain Business

BplayEnt
·1 min read

SEOUL, KOREA, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BplayEnt announces that it had signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate on blockchain business with MPSINVEST, a live streaming platform service provider.


The purpose of this agreement is to provide support in the development and operation of a blockchain business through mutual trust between the two companies.

BplayEnt is a blockchain fintech company that develops and operates technology for issuing tokens, following the planning and production of NFTs using blockchain service linkage and various IPs (Intellectual Property).

MPSINVEST conducts various entertainment businesses utilizing its live broadcasting platform. Among them, Celuvtv is an open online live broadcasting service and a real-time live broadcasting platform with N-Screen, live chat, and live streaming technology that enable direct communication with users through wholesome content such as variety shows, mukbangs (or "eating shows"), music shows, dance shows, and more.

Through this agreement, BplayEnt and MPSINVEST will collaborate with a famous TV show writer to develop a worldview and scenario of "Celebrity" from Celuvtv as the theme, and on that basis, move forward with the NFT business centered on the webtoon "Nerdi Moodi" and its IPs. Using a BaaS (Blockchain as a Service) system that employs blockchain technology, they plan to introduce a blockchain service to overcome the flaws in the existing standardized and closed global payment system of live streaming services.

A BplayEnt official said, "We have decided to strengthen the business cooperation through joint research and development of various solutions for new blockchain technology-based businesses, and efforts will be made to improve the competitiveness of the content industry as a whole.

Media Contact

Brand: BplayEnt

Contact: Media team

E-mail: info@bplayent.com

Website: https://bplayent.com/

SOURCE: BplayEnt


