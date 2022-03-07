BPM+ Health Community Presents at HIMSS22

Educating the health care community about improving patient outcomes through clinical pathway best practices

BOSTON, MA, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM+ Health, a community initiative to improve the quality and consistency of health care delivery by capturing and communicating best practices and clinical expertise, announced it will participate in HIMSS22, health care industry's most significant event, on March 14-18, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. BPM+ Health community members will engage health care professionals and other stakeholders at HIMSS22 and will also offer educational sessions there.

"It takes 17 years on average for new clinical guidelines to be fully implemented in the health care ecosystem,” said Dr. Shane McNamee, MD, Executive Director BPM+ Health & Chief Medical Information Officer, SmileCDR. “At HIMSS22, BPM+ Health will discuss our work to improve the quality and consistency of patient outcomes through the creation of open notation standards that support work flow and clinical pathways. The goal is to give doctors and clinicians evidence-based information at the point of care to improve health care and fill a void that exists today.”

BPM+ Health will run the following educational sessions at HIMSS22:

Emerging Approaches to Enterprise Knowledge and Clinical Task Management - This panel discussion uses real-world applications to explore the gaps in enterprise knowledge lifecycles. Date: T

Date: Tuesday, March 15 at 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT; Location: Orange County Convention Center, W307A.

Speakers: Ben Cushing, Chief Architect, Health & Science, Red Hat; Jane Shellum, Section Head, Knowledge Management and Delivery, Mayo Clinic; Jonathan Nebeker, FACMI, MD, MS, National Chief Medical Informatics Officer (Acting), Veterans Health Administration; Kenneth Rubin, Senior Advisor, Standards and Interop, Veterans Health Administration

How COVID-19 Reshaped Emergency Care - This presentation will provide an overview of the American College of Emergency Physicians and its efforts to describe the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on emergency care using big data aggregated within ACEP's Clinical Emergency Data Registry.

Date: Tuesday, March 15 at 4:15 PM - 5:15 PM EDT; Location: Orange County Convention Center, W209C

Speaker: Pawan Goyal, MD, CPHIMS, FHIMSS, Senior Vice President, American College of Emergency Physicians

How Open Standards Data Fabrics Eliminate Health IT Barriers - Visit this session to discover best practices for deploying scalable, extensible, and secure open standards data fabrics.

Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM ET; Location: AWS Booth 1041

Speaker: Dr. Shane McNamee, MD – Executive Director BPM+ Health & Chief Medical Information Officer, SmileCDR

Interoperability Showcase

Detecting Human Trafficking - In the case of human sex trafficking, the best domain for detection and escalation is within the Emergency Department. Please join us as we demonstrate automated interoperable processes that ensure consistent, unbiased, and measurable quality outcomes. Follow the patient as they move through registration, triage, examination, and discharge. Participating Vendors: Cerner, Redhat, Smile CDR, Trisotech, Visible Systems Corporation

Advance Directives - The Patient’s Voice - Patients rightly expect that care will be aligned to their personal values and wishes, yet far too often their voice isn't heard or understood completely. In this vignette, we demonstrate the use of standards-based interoperable technology and intelligent process automation within an emergency department setting. Providing access to the patient's advance healthcare decisions documents in context and enabling the delivery of goal-aligned care for all patients, anytime and anywhere.

Participating Vendors: ADVault Inc, Cerner, HealthFlow, Red Hat, Trisotech

BPM+ Health Members at HIMSS22

Some of the most trusted names in the health community, including healthcare providers and vendors, have joined BPM+ Health and will be exhibiting at HIMMS22. BPM+ Health-related sessions, demonstrations, and booths from organizations participating at HIMSS22 include:

The BPM+ Health community is hosting a daily ‘Expert Hours’ where leaders within the community are available to answer questions. Visit the VA BPM+ Kiosk anytime between 1p and 3p on the exhibition floor.

Please click here to talk with BPM+ Health at HIMSS22.

About BPM+ Health

BPM+ Health is a community initiative to improve the quality and consistency of health care delivery. It will achieve this by applying business process modeling standards to clinical best practices, care pathways, and work flows directly at the point of care. It is a cross-discipline group of professional organizations, clinical societies, and health care providers working together to develop and pilot standards-driven health care process automation techniques to realize the benefits of health care IT fully. BPM+ Health is a program of the Object Management Group® (OMG®). Visit https://www.bpm-plus.org/ for more information.

