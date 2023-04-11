BPM named “Top 100 Firm” by Accounting Today

Firm continues to rise in prestigious national rankings

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM LLP, one of the 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, has been listed by Accounting Today as one of 2023’s “Top 100 Firms” in the nation. Based on net revenue, BPM comes in at #33, continuing a steady rise from #46 in 2020, to #43 in 2021, to #36 in 2022. BPM also ranks fourth among the 32 firms listed on the publication’s “Regional Leaders” list, a ranking of the top firms in the West.



“BPM’s strong growth is the direct result of our outstanding team of professionals and a shared commitment to the ‘Because People Matter’ brand promise,” said BPM CEO Jim Wallace. “It is both an honor and an inspiration to see our colleagues empower the clients and communities in which we touch.”

Contributing to BPM’s rise in these and other industry rankings is the Firm’s ongoing dedication to continuous, strategic growth in key markets and nationally. Since the start of 2022, BPM’s footprint has expanded via a series of combinations with Elliott CPA Group, Inc. in Santa Rosa, Calif.; Avaunt Ltd. in Sacramento, Calif.; O&S CPAs & Business Advisors in Long Beach, Calif.; and the RiMo Consulting Group team in Las Vegas, Nev. The Firm’s Virtual Region has also grown to over 500 professionals, working in over 35 U.S. states and in countries including Canada, India, the Philippines and Korea. These moves deepen the Firm’s bench of talent and strengthen its client service offerings and resources.

“We are always on the lookout for new ways to support and add value for our clients,” said BPM Chairman of the Board Rich Bellucci. “We have become the firm of choice by exceeding client expectations and focusing on helping others be successful in work and life.”

BPM’s rankings on these esteemed Accounting Today lists are the latest recognition validating the Firm’s continuing excellence in delivering outstanding client service and its BPM1™ Service Model, which ensures clients have access to the Firm’s best and most qualified resources. BPM also recently received ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting award for the eighth consecutive year and was named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms for the fourth straight year.

Story continues

Learn more about the BPM1™ Service Model.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States with a global team of over 1,000 colleagues. A Certified B Corp, the Firm works with clients in the agribusiness, consumer business, financial and professional services, life science, nonprofit, wine and craft beverage, real estate and technology industries. BPM’s diverse perspectives, expansive expertise and progressive solutions come together to create exceptional experiences for individuals and businesses around the world. To learn more, visit our website.

Contact

Jessica Hekmatjah

Chief Marketing Officer

BPM LLP

jhekmatjah@bpm.com

415-288-6228



