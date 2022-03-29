U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,594.75
    +26.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,050.00
    +197.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,096.50
    +111.25 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,089.80
    +15.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.38
    -4.58 (-4.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.30
    -32.50 (-1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.54
    -0.66 (-2.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1112
    +0.0123 (+1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.23
    -1.58 (-7.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3146
    +0.0049 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.1730
    -0.7010 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,979.64
    +756.30 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.59
    +33.57 (+3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,574.16
    +101.02 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

BPM Partners Launches Official Buyers Guides for Budgeting and Planning, Consolidation and Reporting

BPM Partners
·2 min read
BPM Partners
BPM Partners

Vendor-neutral guides cover requirements, the selection process, and key vendors

STAMFORD, Conn., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM Partners, the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM), today announced the immediate availability of its first official Buyers Guide for Budgeting and Planning Solutions, and a companion Buyers Guide for Financial Consolidation and Reporting Solutions. These guides are unique in their comprehensive approach to these topics, the unbiased nature of the vendor listings, the volume of educational information provided, and the significant industry expertise behind their creation.

These new publications are not intended as analyst reports, but as consumer-friendly guides that leverage data from BPM Partners Vendor Landscape Matrix report, BPM Pulse Research Study, and direct experience with hundreds of performance management vendor selection projects.

Each guide contains the following sections:

  • Requirements: What to look for in a new planning or consolidation solution

  • Core vendors: The top-rated vendors for planning or consolidation functionality

  • Core vendors ratings chart: Comparison of selected customer satisfaction ratings

  • Additional vendors: Newer vendors and other options

  • Process: How to select the best solution for your unique requirements

  • Supplemental content: Case studies and product details for selected vendors

The Budgeting and Planning guide covers budgeting, forecasting, modeling, financial planning, operational planning, and analytics with listings for 27 vendors.

The Financial Consolidation and Reporting guide covers financial consolidation and close, account reconciliation, management reporting, statutory reporting, performance dashboards with listings for 19 vendors.

These guides are available now for immediate download, no registration required:

Buyers Guide: Budgeting and Planning Solutions

Buyers Guide: Financial Consolidation and Reporting Solutions.

About BPM Partners
BPM Partners is the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM) and related business intelligence solutions. The company’s team of vendor-neutral experts helps organizations address their budgeting, planning, financial reporting, regulatory compliance, profitability optimization, key performance indicator (KPI) development, and operational performance challenges. BPM Partners leverages decades of expertise to guide companies through their BPM initiatives from start to finish while both reducing risk and minimizing costs. For further details, go to https://www.bpmpartners.com. Follow BPM Partners on Twitter @BPMTeam and LinkedIn @BPMPartners.

CONTACT: Media Contacts: Craig Schiff BPM Partners, Inc. (203) 359-5677 cschiff@bpmpartners.com Bobbie Carlton, Carlton PR & Marketing, Inc. (781) 718-7619 Bobbie@CarltonPRMarketing.com


