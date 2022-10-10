IT and BPO Services Market Size in India to Grow by USD 116.01 Bn, IT to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

This report analyzes the IT and BPO services market in India by product (IT, BPM, and software and R&D), end-user (finance, insurance, telecom, healthcare, and others), and type (export and domestic)

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT and BPO Services Market in India by Product, End-user, and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 116.01 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT and BPO Services Market in India 2022-2026

IT and BPO Services Market In India: Market Segmentation

By product, the IT segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Many firms are shifting their IT infrastructure model to IT-as-a-service (ITaaS). To increase business efficiency and reduce CAPEX and OPEX, organizations are using advanced IT solutions such as virtualizations, software-defined data centers, and cloud-based solutions. This is increasing the demand for IT services outsourcing in India, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

IT and BPO Services Market In India: Major Growth Drivers

The rising cost pressure to maintain in-house IT systems is driving the India IT and BPO services market growth. Globalization has led to labor arbitrage. Hence, companies are shifting their business processes to inexpensive locations. IT and BPO services help client firms to focus on their core competencies and obtain a competitive edge. For instance, Furthermore, the total cost of operations in developing countries such as India is lower than that of developed countries such as the US and the UK. Hence, many global companies prefer India as their sourcing location.

IT and BPO Services Market In India: Key Vendor Offerings

Accenture Plc - The company offers IT and BPO services such as supply chain, digital inside sales, and intelligent network services.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - The company offers IT and BPO services such as enterprise services and cloud enablement.

HCL Technologies Ltd. - The company offers IT and BPO services such as Hybrid Cloud Services, Digital Workplace Services, and NextGen Network Services.

Infosys Ltd. - The company offers IT services in various sectors, such as health, transport, justice, immigration, defense, and citizen services.

International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers BPO services such as Finance Transformation Services and Procurement and Sourcing Services.

IT And BPO Services Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 116.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.65 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, AEGIS Co., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., ExlService Holdings Inc., Firstsource Solutions Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Morae Global Corp., Serco Group Plc, Srisys Inc., Sutherland Global Services Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd, TTEC Holdings Inc., Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

IT and BPO Services Market in India 2022-2026

