IT and BPO Services Market Size in India to Grow by USD 116.01 Bn, IT to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio
This report analyzes the IT and BPO services market in India by product (IT, BPM, and software and R&D), end-user (finance, insurance, telecom, healthcare, and others), and type (export and domestic)
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT and BPO Services Market in India by Product, End-user, and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 116.01 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio
IT and BPO Services Market In India: Market Segmentation
By product, the IT segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Many firms are shifting their IT infrastructure model to IT-as-a-service (ITaaS). To increase business efficiency and reduce CAPEX and OPEX, organizations are using advanced IT solutions such as virtualizations, software-defined data centers, and cloud-based solutions. This is increasing the demand for IT services outsourcing in India, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
IT and BPO Services Market In India: Major Growth Drivers
The rising cost pressure to maintain in-house IT systems is driving the India IT and BPO services market growth. Globalization has led to labor arbitrage. Hence, companies are shifting their business processes to inexpensive locations. IT and BPO services help client firms to focus on their core competencies and obtain a competitive edge. For instance, Furthermore, the total cost of operations in developing countries such as India is lower than that of developed countries such as the US and the UK. Hence, many global companies prefer India as their sourcing location.
IT and BPO Services Market In India: Key Vendor Offerings
Accenture Plc - The company offers IT and BPO services such as supply chain, digital inside sales, and intelligent network services.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - The company offers IT and BPO services such as enterprise services and cloud enablement.
HCL Technologies Ltd. - The company offers IT and BPO services such as Hybrid Cloud Services, Digital Workplace Services, and NextGen Network Services.
Infosys Ltd. - The company offers IT services in various sectors, such as health, transport, justice, immigration, defense, and citizen services.
International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers BPO services such as Finance Transformation Services and Procurement and Sourcing Services.
IT and BPO Services Market In India: Reasons to Buy Our Report
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will help the IT and BPO services market in India to grow during the next five years
Estimation of the It and BPO services market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the IT and BPO services market in India across India
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT and BPO services market vendors in India
IT And BPO Services Market In India Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.19%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 116.01 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.65
Regional analysis
India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, AEGIS Co., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., ExlService Holdings Inc., Firstsource Solutions Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Morae Global Corp., Serco Group Plc, Srisys Inc., Sutherland Global Services Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd, TTEC Holdings Inc., Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 IT services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 BPM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Software and R and D - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Finance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Insurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.8 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Export - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Accenture Plc
11.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
11.5 HCL Technologies Ltd.
11.6 Infosys Ltd.
11.7 International Business Machines Corp.
11.8 Serco Group Plc
11.9 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
11.10 Tech Mahindra Ltd
11.11 Wipro Ltd.
11.12 WNS Holdings Ltd.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
