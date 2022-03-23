U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

BPOC RECOGNIZED BY BLUWAVE AS A TOP 50 PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM AND A RECIPIENT OF THE 2022 INNOVATOR AWARDS

·3 min read

CHICAGO , March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BPOC, one of the longest-tenured healthcare private equity firms, today announced it is a recipient of the inaugural 2022 Top 50 Private Equity Innovator Awards, in recognition of the firm's innovative approach to due diligence, value creation, firm operations, and ESG. Created by BluWave, a private equity-focused B2B Intelligent Marketplace, the Top 50 Private Equity Innovator Awards recognize select private equity firms for exemplary innovation and leadership. The award is given to the top 1% of private equity firms for innovative investment practices and operations.

"We are honored to be a part of this elite group. We pride ourselves on thinking differently and are proud to be recognized for our innovative approach," said Greg Moerschel, Managing Partner at BPOC. "This award is a testament to BPOC's continued commitment to work alongside founders to help accelerate their next stage of growth. We are excited to continue to collaborate with our partners to build a better, more cost-effective healthcare system."

The Top 50 Private Equity Innovator Award recipients were selected by BluWave based upon a rigorous assessment in consultation with leading limited partners, investment bankers, and other thought leaders in the private equity ecosystem. BluWave partners with more than 500 leading private equity firms and has a one-of-a-kind perspective that enables it to uniquely understand best practices and innovation in private equity.

The private equity firms considered for this recognition were assessed across the following criteria:

  • Proactive Due Diligence Practices

  • Transformative Value Creation

  • Progressive Private Equity Firm Operations

  • ESG

"The private equity industry is rapidly evolving, and we applaud the award-winning firms for their leadership across the four areas measured to achieve new levels of business success," says Sean Mooney, Founder and CEO, BluWave. "They are transforming the way private equity helps businesses grow and develop and deserve this well-earned recognition."

For further information on the BluWave 2022 Top 50 Private Equity Innovator Awards, including the selection process, selection criteria, and recipients, please visit https://www.bluwave.net/awards/.

ABOUT BPOC
Founded in 1996, BPOC is a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests exclusively in healthcare companies and is one of the nation's most experienced investors in the industry having raised five funds with total capital commitments of nearly $1.8 billion. BPOC has invested in numerous provider, manufacturing, outsourcing, distribution and information technology companies through growth equity, management buyouts and leveraged recapitalizations. For more information, visit www.bpoc.com.

ABOUT BLUWAVE
BluWave, LP is an innovative B2B Intelligent Marketplace that uses technology, data, and human ingenuity to connect more than 500 leading private equity firms and thousands of proactive businesses with best-in-class, pre-vetted, third parties for critical due diligence, value creation, and preparing for sale needs. BluWave's invitation-only Intelligent Marketplace includes private equity-grade service provider groups, independent consultants, and interim executives. Visit www.BluWave.net for more information.

CONTACT:
Alex Nye
M: 814 671 7497
E: anye@prosek.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bpoc-recognized-by-bluwave-as-a-top-50-private-equity-firm-and-a-recipient-of-the-2022-innovator-awards-301508912.html

SOURCE BPOC

