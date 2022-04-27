BPOC RECOGNIZED BY GROWTHCAP AS A 2022 TOP 25 HEALTHCARE INVESTOR

CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BPOC, one of the longest-tenured healthcare private equity firms, today announced that Greg Moerschel, the firm's Managing Partner, is a recipient of GrowthCap's second annual Top 25 Healthcare Investors Award. The award recognizes the top 25 investors across healthcare sectors for their prominent and strategic investment selection, value-added services for portfolio companies, ESG engagement, and contributions to the overall healthcare industry advancement.

"I am honored to be selected as one of the Top 25 Healthcare Investors alongside such a seasoned group of investment professionals. At BPOC, investments are more than just transactions and I am proud to work alongside founders to scale their businesses while delivering quality healthcare at a lower cost," said Greg Moerschel, Managing Partner at BPOC. "This award recognizes the success of our differentiated approach at BPOC as we strive to provide companies with the resources they need to see their visions realized."

Created by GrowthCap Advisory, an advisory firm that provides private company CEOs with insight, exposure and access to the private capital markets, this year's Top 25 Healthcare Investors were selected out of over 800 applicants. The award recognizes select private equity and venture capital firms and executives as leaders in the healthcare investing space.

The Top 25 Healthcare Investors of 2022 were selected by GrowthCap based on feedback from portfolio company CEOs, colleagues and peers in the healthcare industry as well as GrowthCap's own proprietary research. For further information on GrowthCap's 2022 Top 25 Healthcare Investors, including the selection process, selection criteria, and recipients, please visit https://growthcapadvisory.com/category/growth-capital-insights-awards/.

ABOUT BPOC

Founded in 1996, BPOC is a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests exclusively in healthcare companies and is one of the nation's most experienced investors in the industry having raised five funds with total capital commitments of nearly $1.8 billion. BPOC has invested in numerous provider, manufacturing, outsourcing, distribution and information technology companies through growth equity, management buyouts and leveraged recapitalizations. For more information, visit www.bpoc.com.

ABOUT GROWTHCAP

GrowthCap was founded in 2013 to facilitate the flow of capital to high growth private companies. Its primary focus is to aid CEOs, entrepreneurs, as well as large asset managers in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by private equity, growth equity, venture capital, and private debt firms. GrowthCap also aims to provide company management teams with insights into how top performing companies have succeeded in scaling their businesses and in select cases enables investors to participate in private capital opportunities. While emphasis has been on select sectors including business software, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services, GrowthCap is often involved in other segments of the broader economy. Visit https://growthcapadvisory.com/ for more information.

