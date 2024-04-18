BPS working hard to mitigate layoffs with 2024-25 budget

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo school leaders are trying to accomplish something other districts have not: balance a growing budget but avoid handing out pink slips to teachers and staff.

Superintendent Tonja Williams reiterated that they are facing an $80 million budget shortfall for next year. While she provided updates on cuts, saying things can change none of the proposed changes at this time are considered “live body” positions.

“It’s a tough time and I don’t want to misconstrue that there will be no life body layoffs. What I want to say is that we’re working really hard to mitigate if we have to have live body layoffs,” said Dr. Williams.

The district has said in prior discussions that the biggest challenge they face is the loss of $90 million in COVID relief funds. While Buffalo schools can’t promise there will be no layoffs, they are taking steps to avoid them, beginning with a hiring freeze.

“From there, we began to look at the vacancies that we have. If a school or a district office has not had that position for a year or nine months, we’re looking at extinguishing those positions where we can,” continued Williams.

The district in total removed 40 vacant positions at the central office and 91 in schools.

They also expect 300 retirements over the next two years, and the plan is to not fill 100 of them. Which adds up to nearly 230 positions removed without layoffs.



This drops the budget shortfall to $80 million which the district hopes to pay off with its $375 million in reserves.



School security and student safety has been a major topic of discussion in the district this year. Superintendent Williams made a point that school counselors, and social worker positions aren’t in jeopardy.

“They provide a service, quite frankly, that we don’t have. So, we really value them. At this time, there is no discussion about cutting programs like that,” added Superintendent Williams.

Buffalo Beachers’ Federation president Rich Nigro voiced concerns about the reduction of teacher positions, and how it would lead to less teachers with more students and could hurt teacher retention. Superintendent Williams says the change in staffing won’t drastically change the number of kids per class.

“We averaged our classrooms from K through three. The average classroom size will be between 21 children and 25 children,” Williams concluded.

The next board of education budget update is May 1, the school board will look to adopt that budget on May 15.

