Brüder Mannesmann (FRA:BMM) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Brüder Mannesmann (FRA:BMM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Brüder Mannesmann:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = €3.3m ÷ (€42m - €12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Brüder Mannesmann has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Retail Distributors industry average it falls behind.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Brüder Mannesmann, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Brüder Mannesmann is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 11%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 31%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Brüder Mannesmann thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

One more thing to note, Brüder Mannesmann has decreased current liabilities to 29% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Brüder Mannesmann can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with a respectable 75% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Brüder Mannesmann can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing: We've identified 6 warning signs with Brüder Mannesmann (at least 4 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

