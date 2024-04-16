Brace for the S&P 500 to crash 30% before an even bigger collapse after the election, markets guru David Brady warns

Theron Mohamed
3 min read
4
stock market crash
The S&P 500 is headed for a devastating crash, markets guru David Brady said.peshkov/Getty Images

  • Expect the S&P 500 to tumble 30%, recover, then suffer a historic crash, David Brady warned.

  • He predicted the Federal Reserve would shore up the market before the election.

  • The analyst said economic and geopolitical forces would cause a market collapse after the race ends.

Prepare for stocks to plunge 30%, rebound before the presidential election, then crash to their lowest level in 14 years, a markets analyst warned.

The S&P 500 is poised to plummet from over 5,000 points to an 18-month low of 3,500 points, David Brady said on the latest "Thoughtful Money" podcast episode.

Brady is a money manager, former foreign exchange trader, and the author of "The FIPEST Report" which analyzes metals and miners. He argued that stocks are massively overvalued, investors face much greater downside risk than potential upside, and a sell-off looks assured.

However, he predicted the Federal Reserve would step in to reverse the coming decline by cutting interest rates and growing its balance sheet — especially as the Biden administration will want a strong stock market and economy going into the November election.

However, he cautioned the rebound wouldn't last given mounting domestic and international pressure on the economy.

"My two cents is short term, 20-30% drop, but then the Fed responds as it always does and the market goes up," Brady said. "After the election, stocks are going to get hammered."

"I expect the stock market to drop because of what's going on in the economy and elsewhere in the world," he said about his anticipated post-election decline.

Brady's list of concerns includes inflation climbing to 3.5% over the past two months, meaning the Fed might keep rates higher for longer. He also flagged an uptick in bankruptcies, car repossessions due to auto-loan defaults, credit-card delinquencies, and a slide in house prices.

"Those are signs to me that the economy is on life support," he said, adding that multiple foreign wars and pressure on the banking sector contributed to a gloomy backdrop.

"I believe the market is plateauing as well, and there are certain signals that I'm watching that will tell me it's time to get the heck out of Dodge," Brady said. Those signals include a decline in the S&P below 5,000 points or a deinversion of the yield curve, he noted.

"They'll all eventually bring down the most overvalued stock market we've seen perhaps since the Great Depression," he said about the myriad headwinds.

As for Brady's post-election forecast, he suggested the S&P could nosedive to about 1,000 points, erasing more than 14 years' worth of the index's gains and returning it to 2010 levels.

"I do see that we could get at least an 80% correction this time around," he said.

Brady isn't alone in predicting doom. Michael Burry of "The Big Short" fame, GMO cofounder Jeremy Grantham, and renowned forecaster Gary Shilling have all issued dire warnings about what lies ahead for markets and the economy.

Still, it's worth underscoring that the US economy and stocks have largely defied naysayers. Stocks hit record highs earlier this year, while inflation has cooled significantly, unemployment remains near historic lows, and growth has been robust.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • These Two Data Points Illustrate The Reality That America Has Two Housing Markets

    A recent report from Zillow indicates that America has 550 cities with median home prices of $1 million. Yet none of those cities are on the list of Zillow's top ten hottest housing markets of 2024. That disparity paints a picture of the extent to which America has a dual-track housing market. On one track are Americans who can afford homes in the $1-million zip codes or are locked into those zip codes on low-interest-rate mortgages. On the other track are Americans who were marginally priced ou

  • Trump Media tumbles 18% after taking the first step towards unlocking early insider stock sales

    The Truth Social parent company has filed to allow insiders, such as former president Donald Trump, to sell their stake in the company.

  • China Economic Growth Smashes Forecasts but Alibaba Stock Is Falling. Here’s Why.

    While headline growth picked up in the first quarter, key parts of China's economy continue to exhibit signs of weakness.

  • Not-So-Happy Meal: $20 Wages Has Burger Joints In This State All Heated

    California fast-food employees started earning a minimum of $20 an hour in April. Thanks to a new law, which went into effect earlier this month, California chain restaurants with at least 60 locations nationwide have to pay their employees more. For smaller restaurants, the minimum wage continues to be the statewide bottom of $16 an hour. The largest publicly-traded fast-food companies include McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD); Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX); Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), which owns Tac

  • Big banks led by Citi continue layoffs amid pressure to cut costs

    U.S. banking giants continued to shed employees in the first quarter, with Citigroup seeing the biggest drop. Headcount at Citi declined by 2,000 employees after the third-largest U.S. lender completed a sweeping reorganization aimed at improving profits and reducing management layers. Bank of America, Wells Fargo and PNC Financial together cut more than 2,000 jobs in the three months ended March 31 compared with the previous quarter.

  • Amazon Prime Memberships in US Gain 8% to New High After Lull

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime subscription service hit a new high of 180 million US shoppers in March, an increase of 8% from a year earlier, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, which has tracked Amazon memberships since 2014.Most Read from BloombergUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIMF Steps Up Its War

  • Tesla layoffs hit high performers, some departments slashed, sources say

    Tesla management told employees Monday that the recent layoffs -- which gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers -- were largely due to poor financial performance, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The layoffs were announced to staff just a week before Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings. The move comes as Tesla has seen its profit margin narrow over the past several quarters, the result of an EV price war that has persisted for at least a year.

  • Stock market today: US futures tread water as Wall Street remains cautious

    Investors appear cautious amid unease over Middle East tensions, expected delays to interest rate cuts, and bank earnings.

  • Why the Stock Market Drop Is Far From Over

    Retail sales were part of the problem, as higher-than-expected spending led to worries that inflation will remain hot and prevent the Federal Reserve from lowering interest rates. Escalating tensions in the Middle East between Iran and Israel were also making investors nervous.

  • Americans now expect a record $82K to change jobs—and men want nearly $30K more than women

    The minimum pay workers say they'll need to jump ship is the highest it's been in a decade. Blame the surging cost of living