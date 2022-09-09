U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

Bracewell Wins Texas Supreme Court Victory for The John M. O'Quinn Foundation

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supreme Court of Texas upheld an appellate ruling in favor of The John M. O'Quinn Foundation in its 12-year battle with Darla Lexington, the longtime companion of the late John O'Quinn (1941-2009), who sought to recover 50 percent of Mr. O'Quinn's Estate. In this latest litigation with Ms. Lexington, Bracewell LLP successfully represented The O'Quinn Foundation in the trial court and in the appellate courts.

(PRNewsfoto/Bracewell LLP)
(PRNewsfoto/Bracewell LLP)

The O'Quinn Foundation is the sole beneficiary of the famed trial lawyer's nine-figure estate. In July 2021, the Houston Court of Appeals affirmed entirely the trial court's dismissal of all claims brought by Lexington against The O'Quinn Foundation and others related to a prior settlement between the parties, the ownership of certain real estate, and the disinterment of O'Quinn's remains. The Court rejected Lexington's claim that she was O'Quinn's common-law spouse, as well as her claim that she owned the real estate on which O'Quinn was buried. On September 2, 2022, the Texas Supreme Court declined to accept Lexington's appeal, effectively ending the long-running saga and finding in favor of The O'Quinn Foundation.

"The John M. O'Quinn Foundation is pleased that the Texas Supreme Court brought an end to this long-running legal battle and honored Mr. O'Quinn's final wish that his Foundation would continue his legacy of charitable giving," said Bracewell's Christopher L. Dodson, who represented The O'Quinn Foundation, along with Warren W. Harris and Jeffrey L. Oldham.

Established in 1986, The John M. O'Quinn Foundation supports a wide variety of charitable activities, including conservation, education, healthcare and programs benefiting underprivileged youth in Houston and the surrounding areas. Rob Wilson, III, current President and long-time Trustee of The O'Quinn Foundation, as well as a close friend of Mr. O'Quinn prior to his death in 2009, reports that as of June 30, 2022, The O'Quinn Foundation has awarded more than $155 million in grants to charities in the Greater Houston and surrounding areas.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bracewell-wins-texas-supreme-court-victory-for-the-john-m-oquinn-foundation-301621149.html

SOURCE Bracewell LLP

