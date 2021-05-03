Brad Lande-Shannon Named Chief People and Marketing Officer at Spring Health

New role will focus on driving company culture initiatives, team growth and talent development

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health, a leading provider of behavioral health benefits with the most comprehensive solution for employee mental well-being, today announced the appointment of Brad Lande-Shannon to chief people and marketing officer, effective immediately. As chief people and marketing officer, Brad will drive building the next generation of the organization's people and marketing programs.

Brad Lande-Shannon

Brad's new role will focus on the four pillars of Spring Health's culture: diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); employee growth and development; talent expansion and people analytics. One of his top initiatives will be the development of a Spring Health proprietary program designed to support each employee on their growth, goals and well-being. Brad will also be responsible for implementing ongoing programs to increase data-driven cultural literacy through engagement assessments, action planning at the team and company level, focus groups and internal communications.

"Brad has already shown that he's a strong employee advocate since joining Spring Health and that he truly understands our mission to remove all barriers to mental health," said April Koh, CEO and co-founder of Spring Health. "His background in brand and marketing paired with his passion for cultivating a humanity-based culture make him the perfect choice for this new role. I'm confident he'll be able to drive the most fulfilling experience for our employees while continuing to amplify our mission externally."

Brad, a marketing and leadership veteran, joined Spring Health as the chief marketing officer in January 2021. During an integral time in Spring Health's growth, he has championed the company's values and embodied several ways leaders can create psychological safety on teams. An advocate for intersectionality and inclusive teamwork, Brad most recently led Spring Health's 2021 executive off-site focused on deep interpersonal and group dynamics work. He plans to roll out these tools to leadership to support others in facilitating this work on each team.

Story continues

"My passion comes from making work a place of connection and growth. I am excited to apply my experiences in brand and leadership development at Spring Health," said Brad. "I care deeply about mental wellness, the organization and its employees and am excited to continue elevating Spring Health and its mission to remove all barriers to mental health."

Prior to Spring Health, Brad served as the senior vice president of brand and marketing at Culture Amp where he was responsible for all branding and marketing, as well as helping drive critical culture and leadership initiatives. Under his leadership, the Culture Amp marketing team grew 700% and nearly quintupled its revenue. He also previously ran a conscious leadership program at Culture Amp focused on building and supporting modern leaders. Brad is a certified coach from the 15 Commitments of Conscious Leadership and has facilitated countless workshops with People leaders.

For more information on Spring Health, visit https://www.springhealth.com/.

About Spring Health

At Spring Health, we help employers modernize their behavioral health benefits with the most comprehensive solution for employee mental well-being. Spring Health provides a single front door to any type of care — from digital exercises to employee assistance program (EAP) services, to coaching, therapy, or medication — leading to faster outcomes, higher engagement, and healthier, happier employees.





Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brad-lande-shannon-named-chief-people-and-marketing-officer-at-spring-health-301281955.html

SOURCE Spring Health