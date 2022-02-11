U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,483.42
    -20.66 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,193.67
    -47.92 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,061.88
    -123.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,066.05
    +14.89 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.85
    +1.97 (+2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.30
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.30 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1405
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0400
    +0.0090 (+0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9400
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,559.89
    -1,705.59 (-3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.14
    +10.19 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,663.71
    -8.69 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

BRAD PARRY APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CALGARY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

·4 min read

With over two decades experience and a track record for driving innovation, Parry led the organization as interim President and CEO since July 2021.

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Calgary Economic Development is pleased to announce that Brad Parry has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer.

Calgary Economic Development (CNW Group/Calgary Economic Development Ltd.)
Calgary Economic Development (CNW Group/Calgary Economic Development Ltd.)

Parry joined Calgary Economic Development in 2019 as the Vice-President of Marketing & Communications and in that role also led Research & Strategy for the organization. Since July 2021, he has served as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

"The Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Brad as the new leader of the City of Calgary's economic development agency at such a critical time for the future of our city," said Joe Lougheed, Board Chair of Calgary Economic Development. "Brad has demonstrated tremendous vision and leadership since joining us and has helped instill a culture that is inclusive, collaborative and results-driven. Brad has a clear and cohesive plan to take us forward and we are excited for the future of our organization and Calgary."

Parry will guide Calgary Economic Development on its mission to advance economic growth and diversification to create opportunities for all Calgarians. In his role, he will also serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF) and oversee the Calgary Film Centre Ltd. (CFCL).

The recruitment process for a President and CEO began in the fall of 2021.

"The search committee reached out to key stakeholders in the community to identify key attributes for CED's next CEO. Brad's skill set and experience and his exemplary job as our Interim CEO made him the clear choice for CED at this important time for our City" said Lougheed. "The success the organization achieved in challenging circumstances with the pandemic last year is testament to Brad's leadership and the hard work of the entire team."

"The insights and perspective that Brad has brought to OCIF has been key in helping ensure the strategic investments we've made into the ecosystem will continue to support the diversification of Calgary's economy for years to come," said Mark Blackwell, Chair of the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund.

Calgary Economic Development is a civic partner of the City of Calgary overseen by an independent Board of Directors. The organization works with businesses, governments, educators, and community partners to position Calgary as a location of choice for business investment that provides opportunities for our highly skilled talent.

"Calgary is a city that can help change the world for the better in so many ways and I am humbled to be able to work with the incredible people in this organization and throughout this city to create a future of economic prosperity where all Calgarians can thrive," said Parry. "Calgary's future will be shaped by the insights and actions of Calgarians, and I am truly excited to get to play a part in charting that path forward with so many talented and inspirational people."

With more than two decades of business, management and marketing leadership experience across industries that span public, private, startup and not-for-profit organizations throughout Canada, Parry has a history of building data-centric organizational cultures focused on spearheading digital and technology transformation and driving innovation.

ABOUT CALGARY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Calgary Economic Development is an opportunity-maker, helping to spark and fuel Calgary's growth. Our job is to connect people with resources that can help them grow their careers or businesses, thrive in new locations or markets, and feel at home in our community. We offer a wealth of information to help everyone succeed and we tirelessly promote Calgary, in Canada and around the world. We're exhilarated about our role in shaping and sharing Calgary's story and we're proud to be part of the energy. For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter.

For more information contact:
Media cell: 403 880 7040

ABOUT OPPORTUNITY CALGARY INVESTMENT FUND

Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund was created as a wholly owned subsidiary of The City of Calgary in 2018 to support catalytic investments within the city to help diversify and transform the economy. The fund is administered by Calgary Economic Development and has a volunteer Board of Directors. For more information, visit our website.

For more information contact:
Media cell: 403 880 7040

SOURCE Calgary Economic Development Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/11/c6501.html

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Why Micron Technology Surged This Week

    Not only did Micron get a lift in the beginning of the week on a broader tech bounce, but it also got a bit of luck toward the end of the week, even as the Nasdaq fell.

  • Why GameStop Stock Hit the Reset Button This Week

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) shareholders beat a flat market this week, with shares soaring 20% through Thursday trading compared to the 0.1% uptick in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. GameStop and its fellow meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings had each shed over 30% of their value since just the start of 2022. In fact, heading into this week, GameStop was down 44% since early November.

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is Dropping After Earnings. It’s Cheap — but Scary.

    Shares of the steelmaker are inexpensive, but investors fear falling profits and declining prices for the metal.

  • Philip Morris: Are the Golden Years Just Beginning?

    Thinking of a tobacco company as a long-term investment idea is a bit counter-intuitive. The global smoking rate has continually declined over time, and it's a well-known fact that tobacco products like cigarettes are terrible for your health. "Sin" stocks like Philip Morris that deal in markets like tobacco, alcohol, and firearms might not be for every investor.

  • Market check: Stocks waver, Under Armour shares drop on earnings, Zillow cuts workforce

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how stocks opened, Under Armour stock declining with supply chain challenges, and Zillow cutting its workforce after reporting lower revenue.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Bitcoin Mining Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels

    Bitcoin and its sibling cryptocurrencies have been picking up headlines lately, sometimes scooping them in by the bucketful. That’s inevitable, given the spectacular volatility the cryptos have seen in recent months, more than doubling in value and falling back down again. Bitcoin, the flagship, peaked above $67,000 in November, only to fall as low as $35,000 in the latter half of January. It’s trading at $43,000 now, on an upward tack. These kind of asset movements naturally attract investors –

  • Analysts Think These 10 Stocks Are Overvalued

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that analysts think are overvalued. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Stocks Are Overvalued. Company valuations are all over the place amid rising interest rates, inflationary pressure, and COVID-19 headwinds. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett, Carl […]

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Nvidia’s Failed Arm Acquisition Might Be Good News for Its Stock

    Investors are looking past Nvidia's termination of a deal to acquire chip-designer Arm and are instead focusing on next week's earnings report from the company.

  • 2 Growth Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Owning growth stocks is a great way to potentially boost your portfolio's gains, but knowing how to select the right companies that are poised to be long-term winners isn't always easy. To help you out with this process, I'm highlighting two growth stocks below -- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) -- that are not only well-positioned to grow in the short term, but that could also be fantastic stocks to hold over the next 10 years. If you've never heard of Upstart Holdings, the first thing you'll want to know is that this fast-growing tech company is a bet on the artificial intelligence (AI) loan-origination market.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    As a reminder, Annaly routinely posts important information for investors on the company's website, www.annaly.com. Content referenced in today's call can be found in our fourth quarter 2021 investor presentation and fourth quarter 2021 financial supplement, both found under the Presentations section of our website.

  • $90 Oil: Chevron and Caterpillar's 2020 Acquisitions Are Paying Off Big Time

    Industry-leading companies have several advantages that make them worth owning, even if they are more expensive than smaller competitors. For Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), those advantages were put on display in 2020 when deep pockets allowed both companies to make timely acquisitions during a depressed oil and gas market. In 2020, the average price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, was under $40 per barrel, and the average Henry Hub natural gas price was just under $2 per MMBtu.

  • Analysts Warn 8 Falling Stocks Still Have Lots To Lose

    Buying the dip with S&P 500 and smaller stocks is a risky move. And now, normally bullish analysts are waving you off from trying it.

  • Why Upwork Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Analysts had forecast Upwork would lose $0.05 per share on $131.8 million in revenue in fiscal Q4 2021. In the context of a pandemic that has upset traditional models of employment in the U.S., Upwork grew its revenue 29% year over year to $136.9 million, while maintaining its 72.9% gross profit margin on those revenues. Upwork's problem, though, actually appeared farther down the income statement, where it became apparent that operating costs had surged more than 58% year over year, with big increases in the money spent on research and development, marketing, and (especially) on administrative costs.

  • This Analyst Goes Back to the Future to Recommend Cassava Stock

    Six months ago Cassava Sciences (SAVA) had a problem. A citizen petition was logged with the FDA calling for a halt on the company's simufilam drug for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease. The petition highlighted the fact that the positive data was based on the findings of a single third-party academic laboratory, while also alleging that some of the results displayed signs the data was being manipulated. While the allegations sounded serious, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani didn't think inves

  • Cloudflare Stock Reverses Down As 2022 Revenue Outlook Tops Estimates

    Cloudflare stock reversed down after Q4 profit met views while revenue topped estimates. The 2022 revenue guidance of NET stock came in above views.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Nokia to launch equivalent of up to $342 million in stock repurchases

    Shares of Nokia Corp. rose 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the Finland-based network infrastructure company said it plans to start buying back up to EUR300 million ($341.8 million) of its stock on Feb. 14 at the earliest. The "first phase" of the company's buyback plan, which is part of a previously announced two-year EUR600 million buyback program, will end by Dec. 22, 2022. "The purpose of the repurchases is to optimize Nokia's capital structure through the reduction of capital," the c