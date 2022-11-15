U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,991.73
    +34.48 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,592.92
    +56.22 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,358.41
    +162.19 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.20
    +27.95 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.89
    +1.02 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.30
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    -0.46 (-2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0354
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    -0.0660 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0118 (+1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1460
    -0.8540 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,809.88
    +463.28 (+2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.50
    -0.20 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Brad Parsons Joins Edge Capital Group, Expanding Edge's Leadership in the Texas Ultrahigh Net Worth Market

·3 min read

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Capital Group LLC announced today that Brad Parsons has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Senior Financial Advisor focused on serving a select group of entrepreneurs, business owners, and families out of the firm's Dallas office.

Edge Capital Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Edge Capital Group)
Edge Capital Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Edge Capital Group)

Brad spent 12 years with Goldman Sachs serving ultra-high net worth clients.  Before that, he earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Princeton University and helped lead the men's hockey team to the Ivy League Title in 1999.  After graduating from Princeton, Brad played professional hockey in the Washington Capitals organization and in Europe before obtaining his MBA from Southern Methodist University.

"What drew me to Edge is that advisors truly have the opportunity to coordinate, organize and advise on all aspects of a client's wealth picture, including estate planning, lending, insurance and assets held away from the firm," said Brad. "Being the 'financial quarterback' and helping to simplify our clients' lives is a real key benefit to them."

Additionally, Brad said, "The UHNW landscape today has become somewhat commoditized from an investment standpoint. Edge Capital helps solve this issue by providing advisors and our clients access to unique, high-quality investment opportunities, especially in alternative asset classes, that other large bank platforms typically restrict. At Edge and in the RIA space, we are held to a fiduciary standard; to do what is best for our clients. Not being restricted to one platform but instead, having access to a multitude of firms and platforms, allows for more customization, better pricing, and the right type of service for the client.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Brad and his clients to Edge. We founded Edge with the core beliefs that we should always put clients' interests first and that we can best achieve this as fiduciaries in an independent firm," said Bert Rayle, a founding Partner and Senior Financial Advisor at Edge.

Harry Jones, another founding Partner and current Managing Partner, added, "Many of us at Edge came from traditional banking and brokerage backgrounds, so we appreciate the leap Brad is making and are thrilled to have him on board. Edge's depth of planning resources, investment expertise and family office services were built to meet the growing needs of wealthy families and serve as a premier destination for top industry professionals."

About Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC is an independently managed wealth management firm devoted to serving individuals, families and institutions with substantial wealth by focusing on the combination of investment management, advanced financial planning, family office services and advisor coordination needed to meet the financial needs of clients. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with five additional offices across the southern United States, the firm is dedicated to helping clients accomplish their financial goals. For more information about Edge, please visit https://edgecappartners.com/.

Media Contact
Edge Capital Group
404-890-7707
info@edgecappartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brad-parsons-joins-edge-capital-group-expanding-edges-leadership-in-the-texas-ultrahigh-net-worth-market-301679222.html

SOURCE EDGE CAPITAL GROUP

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas, Livent, and Albemarle Stocks Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Tuesday is turning into a miserable day to own lithium stocks, as shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Livent (NYSE: LTHM), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) tumble in response to a negative report on lithium prospects from mining stock analysts at Goldman Sachs. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Lithium Americas shares are down 3.5%, Livent is off 6.2%, and Albemarle is leading the whole sector lower with an 8.4% loss. Let's start with the good news: According to Goldman Sachs, demand growth for lithium over the past few years has been "massive."

  • Why Nio, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) stocks were rising today as investors processed the latest inflation data, which was better than expected. Investors are hoping slowing inflation could spur the Federal Reserve to slow the pace and intensity of its interest rate hikes. EV investors were enthusiastic as well, with Nio's (NYSE: NIO) share price climbing 2.8%, EV charging company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) rising 3.6%, and EV battery company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumping 6.1% as of 1:50 p.m. ET.

  • Russia is ‘a real risk to the market’ after missile hits Poland: Analyst

    Defiance ETFs CEO and CIO Sylvia Jablonski joins Yahoo Finance Live to assess the impact on markets from a Russian missile hitting Poland, seasonal market rallies amid the Fed's rate hikes, and opportunities in growth and semiconductor stocks.

  • 15 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading into 2023

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest midstream companies heading into 2023. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading Into 2023. The oil and gas industry […]

  • Billionaire investor Ken Griffin is worried about ‘the 20-something-year-olds to 40-year-olds who are so engaged in crypto’ and FTX’s trust-destroying blowup

    Trust in all financial markets could be rocked, says the founder of the Citadel hedge fund.

  • Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks

    In this article we take an in-depth look at why Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks. Click to jump straight to the ‘Big Short’ icon’s top stock picks to see why Michael Burry is Betting Heavily on These 3 Stocks. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO), Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA), and CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) […]

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, TAL Education Group, and Bilibili Are Rising Today

    Chinese stocks continued to rally today after the Chinese government recently rolled out a large rescue plan for the country's struggling real estate industry. Another factor was President Joe Biden's meeting with China's President Xi Jinping. Shares of the large Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) traded more than 10.5% higher as of 10:51 a.m. ET today.

  • Cisco Systems Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

    Cisco has an impressive earnings track record, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in 20 consecutive quarters.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes New Bets

    The legendary investor has just invested in five new companies after liquidating most of his stock portfolio in the second quarter.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Are at Historic Lows, But Could Be About to Rally

    Two of these stocks could enjoy a turnaround soon, while the other is seeing its business chugging along just fine.

  • The Trade Desk CEO's Recent Comment Makes Its Stock a Screaming Buy

    Meta Platforms has fallen almost 67% so far this year, and one of the dominant sell-side advertising technology (adtech) players -- PubMatic -- is down 55% over the same period. In an uncertain economic environment, advertising is one of the first expenditures that businesses cut back on. Third-quarter results for the digital ad-campaign market's top dog remained stable, and the company continued to make impressive progress.

  • Some Stock Market Gains Fade After Report Of Rocket Strike Inside Poland

    The U.S. stock market pared gains in afternoon trading Tuesday. Indexes slid after a report on Twitter that two rockets hit a town in Poland. The Nasdaq composite surged 2.5% at midday but cut its gain to 0.6% at 1:40 p.m. ET.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought 3 New Stocks In Q3, Sold These Others

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Surging Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company and digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded more than 15% higher as of noon ET today after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year last night. Nu reported net income of $7.8 million on total revenue of roughly $1.3 billion. Revenue beat analyst estimates.

  • Why Tencent Music Stock Was Moving Higher Today

    Shares of Tencent Music (NYSE: TME) were gaining today after the Chinese music streaming company posted strong third-quarter earnings and benefited from braoder gains in China stocks. The company topped estimates on both the top and bottom lines, though revenue declined 5.6% to $1.04 billion, which was ahead of expectations at $994.3 million. Tencent Music is in the midst of a strategic shift from free users to paying ones, meaning it's sacrificing revenue for profitability.

  • 'The worst is yet to come': Billionaire Carl Icahn warns that you can't cure red-hot inflation. But he likes these 2 'cheap and viable' stock picks for protection

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • A Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Investor sentiment has soured in response to economic uncertainty, sparking a sweeping downturn in the stock market. In fact, the broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite have both declined for three consecutive quarters, an event that last occurred during the Great Recession in 2009. For instance, Block (NYSE: SQ) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have lost 71% and 57% of their value, respectively, providing a rare buying opportunity.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks receiving downgrades from analysts. If you want to check out some more stocks whose ratings were recently cut by analysts, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Stocks tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell this morning, a day […]

  • Why UiPath Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) were moving higher today after the robotic process automation specialist reported better-than-expected preliminary third-quarter earnings results and announced another round of layoffs. As of 9:39 a.m. ET, UiPath stock was up 16.2%. First, UiPath, whose software makes bots that automate workflows, said it expected to report revenue of approximately $260 million for the third quarter, an increase of 18% from the quarter a year ago and ahead of estimates at $245.3 million.