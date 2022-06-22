U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

Brad Scott Joins Copper Financial as National Sales Manager

·2 min read

LENEXA, Kan., June  22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Financial ("CuFi") announced today that Brad Scott has been welcomed to the organization as National Sales Manager.

Copper Financial https://cu.financial/ (PRNewsfoto/Copper Financial)
Copper Financial https://cu.financial/ (PRNewsfoto/Copper Financial)

Scott will work with Copper Financial's wealth advisors to help them better serve credit union members while helping the wealth advisors to develop and grow professionally.

"I'm excited to join Copper Financial because its team truly wants to help people achieve financial well-being, no matter what their financial status," said Scott. "Helping families plan for the future and navigate life's financial challenges is exactly why I got into wealth management to begin with, and I couldn't be more thrilled to join an organization that aligns with what I value as an individual."

During Scott's 30 years of experience in the wealth management industry, he has held roles as a financial advisor, private banker, portfolio manager, market leader, and regional sales manager. He most recently served as National Practice Strategy Leader at US Bank Private Wealth Management and worked for Commerce Trust Company earlier in his career.

"Brad's experience will help us continue to connect with credit unions as they work to increase engagement with their members via value-added services such as investment and wealth management," said Justin Steitz, Chief Operating Officer of Copper Financial. "His expertise will bolster our efforts to help credit unions understand the role they can play as holistic wealth managers for their members, and provide them with the solutions they need to take their client relationships to the next level."

About Copper Financial
Copper Financial ("CuFi") is an SEC registered investment advisor, FINRA registered Broker-Dealer, and state registered insurance agency offering a breadth of investment and financial planning services to credit union members across the country. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of CommunityAmerica Credit Union, we understand the importance of meeting your members' unique needs wherever they are in their financial journey. Our fully digital experience and best-in-class technology platform allows members access to their accounts from anywhere at any time, and ensures the advisor and member have more time to focus on what matters—the path to financial peace of mind. Additionally, we are the only credit union-owned Broker-Dealer that offers special needs planning for families, further assisting credit unions in their mission to serve all their members' needs. To learn more about CuFi, visit cu.financial.

Media Contact:

Laura Simpson
JConnelly for Copper Financial
copperfinancialpr@jconnelly.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brad-scott-joins-copper-financial-as-national-sales-manager-301573097.html

SOURCE Copper Financial

