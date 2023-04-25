Braden Counseling Center in Sycamore, Il, Moves Services to New Location

Sycamore, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sycamore, Illinois -

Sycamore, Illinois based Braden Counseling Center moved counseling services to their new location, 1815 Mediterranean Dr. Sycamore 60178. The counseling center’s new office is located just off of Bethany Road, 1 block west of Peace Road and within a two minute drive from Northwestern Memorial Hospital. This new location is between both DeKalb and Sycamore, and Braden Counseling Center plans to service both areas.

“Our new location is close to many medical professional offices, a daycare, and major retail stores,” says Brenda Butz, COO & SMART Facilitator at Braden Counseling Center. “It’s a great central location for our staff and clients. We are happy to continue serving and caring for those in Sycamore and the surrounding area.”

The Sycamore location, is one of six Braden Counseling Center (BCC) locations serving northeast Illinois. Other locations include Bartlett, North Aurora, Elgin, Oregon, and Rochelle. Most locations offer the same counseling services, but the Sycamore branch’s new location allows for support group meetings, as well as other larger gatherings.

The Sycamore location offers regular counseling sessions for individuals, families, and couples. The Counseling center provides both a flexible scheduling and a free initial consultation for all new clients. Psychiatric evaluations are also offered at this location. They accept a wide range of health insurance providers and offer sliding scale payments for those who qualify. To learn more, visit the company's website here.

This location specializes in depression, anxiety, bi-polar, PTSD, substance abuse, DUI services, Driver’s License Reinstatement, anger management, Partner Abuse Intervention Program (PAIP), and family, marriage, and couple’s issues.

In Illinois a DUI evaluation must occur before a DUI case can close. Our Sycamore counseling center offers all levels of DUI treatments and financial assistance for those who qualify, including risk education classes.

Story continues

All clinical staff at our Sycamore location are licensed and/or certified counselors with a wide range of focuses to cover the needs of all their patients. Staff members include psychologists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, licensed clinical social workers, licensed professional counselors, certified alcohol and other drug counselors and substance abuse professional (SAP) counselors.

All Braden Counseling Center locations are also licensed by the Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse to provide Outpatient and Intensive Outpatient Treatment Programs.

These quality outpatient programs are designed to help patients and clients with substance abuse, chemical dependency, and other issues affecting well-being and mental health. These programs are linked by mutual referral agreements with local hospitals, psychiatrists, physicians, and other behavioral healthcare agencies.

The Sycamore location also offers support groups and programs to help individuals come together and create a supportive community to combat addictions and other hardships. The branch offers SMART Recovery group sessions, Sexaholics Anonymous, and PAIP program classes.

SMART stands for Self-Management and Recovery Training and was developed in 1994 by Joe Gerstein. This program encourages self-reliance over addiction and focuses on finding ways to live an active, healthy life without addictive behavior. SMART Recovery meets every Thursday at 6:30 pm.

BCC was founded in 2002 with a goal to help clients change their lives, gain confidence, and increase in self-reliance. Their experienced counselors work hard to help individuals and families to rebuild their relationships, and strengthen foundations. They focus on helping others look towards a brighter future.

View the company's Facebook page here and for more information, contact us here.

Braden

###

For more information about Braden Counseling Center-Sycamore, contact the company here:



Braden Counseling Center-Sycamore

Brenda Butz

815-787-9000

bbutz@bradencenter.com

1815 Mediterranean Dr. Sycamore 60178

CONTACT: Brenda Butz



