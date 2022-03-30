U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

Bradford White expands support of industry career and skilled trade opportunities with Industry Forward™

·3 min read

Leading manufacturer extends corporate giving reach to invest in strategic workforce development education and increased public awareness for plumbing and HVAC industry

AMBLER, Pa, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announces the launch of Industry Forward™, a charitable giving initiative that will provide funding for strategic industry workforce development training programs and increase public awareness of the importance and value of the plumbing and HVAC industry and the many career opportunities that it offers.

Industry Forward™, a new charitable giving program introduced by Bradford White Corporation, seeks to support the skilled trades through funding of industry workforce development training programs.

"Industry Forward™ is a critical investment in the awareness, education and training our industry needs to address the chronic workforce gap we're facing," said Carl Pinto, Jr., senior director of marketing communications for Bradford White. "The traditional skilled trades in the plumbing and HVAC industry offer a range of career opportunities, but many people overlook these paths because of the mistaken perception that manufacturing and residential and commercial service jobs aren't viable long-term options. As the country continues to face hiring shortages and teens and adults alike seek opportunities to find rewarding work that aligns with their interests and ambitions, Industry Forward™ provides a pathway by supporting trade schools and other organizations that are promoting plumbing and HVAC industry career options."

Specific goals of the Industry Forward™ program include:

  • Increasing awareness of, and interest in, plumbing and HVAC industry career opportunities and the critical role they play in health, safety, sanitation, comfort and infrastructure.

  • Creating public awareness of the value in and need for more technical training.

  • Creating more advocate voices for policies that benefit trade skills training, and the wide array of degree and non-degree career options in the plumbing and HVAC industry.

Industry Forward™ grant funding will be available to organizations that offer programs that align with and support that mission, including:

  • Education for plumbing and HVAC industry-related jobs such as skilled trades, manufacturing and distribution.

  • Programmatic events that advance our industry goals.

  • Workforce development programs that support veteran training and create a pipeline into plumbing and HVAC industry jobs and careers.

  • High schools and technical schools that require educational tools and materials to help advance onsite training for industry-related careers.

  • Social service and youth development organizations that have programs or events that support the mission.

Industry Forward™ will also establish strategic partnerships that support individuals and families in underserved and underrepresented communities to improve access to job skill training and career opportunities. Under the program, grants will be awarded to eligible organizations that work to strengthen our communities, with a focus on organizations that strategically align with our funding priorities, including industry value awareness, workforce development training and education, and industry career opportunities.

To learn more about our funding guidelines and complete a preliminary request form for Industry Forward™ visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com/giving

About Bradford White Corporation
Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heaters, boilers and storage tanks. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bradford-white-expands-support-of-industry-career-and-skilled-trade-opportunities-with-industry-forward-301513500.html

SOURCE Bradford White Corporation

