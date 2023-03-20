Bradford White Water Heaters Infiniti® GS and GR and select eF Series® products certified by Green Restaurant Association
The international nonprofit recognizes leading manufacturer's tankless water heaters and ultra high efficiency tank gas water heaters for efficient, green restaurant operation
AMBLER, Pa., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading American manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announces that its Infiniti® GS and GR tankless water heaters and select eF Series® Ultra High Efficiency commercial tank gas water heaters have been certified by the Green Restaurant Association (GRA), the leading voice within the Green Restaurant movement, for use in GRA-certified restaurants.
Installation and use of GRA-certified products helps restaurants achieve and maintain Green Restaurant certification, the industry's highest standard for sustainability.
"Bradford White and the GRA share a commitment to helping businesses reach their operational efficiency goals," said Carl Pinto, Jr., senior director of marketing communications for Bradford White. "This certification recognizes our innovation in creating high-performing products that reduce energy consumption so businesses can operate with maximum efficiency while making a meaningful difference."
With stainless steel heat exchangers, optional rack mounts and multiple venting options, the Bradford White ENERGY STAR®-certified Infiniti® GS and GR tankless water heaters combine reliability with flexibility to meet the demands of both residential and commercial applications and accommodate a variety of installations. The Infiniti® GR boasts an integrated recirculation pump with a dedicated connection. The Infiniti® GS offers a high-end temperature setting of 180° F and is cascadable up to 16 units. Both models are available for use with natural gas or propane.
Bradford White's ENERGY STAR®-certified EF60T125 and EF100T commercial tank gas water heaters feature BMS integration, protective powered anodes, Vitraglas® lining with Microban® antimicrobial technology, thermal efficiency up to 97%, ICON HD® controls, direct spark ignition, three-pass fire-tube heat-exchanger system, and an installed T&P relief valve.
Founded in 1990, the GRA is an international nonprofit organization that encourages restaurants to green their operations using science-based certification standards. The GRA's certification standards provide a transparent way to measure a restaurant's environmental accomplishments and offer a pathway for increasing environmental sustainability. Restaurants earn GreenPoints™ toward certification in eight categories, including energy consumption.
For more information about GRA, visit https://www.dinegreen.com/.
For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com.
About Bradford White Water Heaters
Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bradford-white-water-heaters-infiniti-gs-and-gr-and-select-ef-series-products-certified-by-green-restaurant-association-301775352.html
SOURCE Bradford White Corporation