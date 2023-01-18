U.S. markets closed

The Bradsby Group Executive Recruiters Release New App

The Bradsby Group
·3 min read

Denver, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado -

The Bradsby Group, a leading executive search firm with offices in Denver, CO, Houston, TX, and Westport, CT, has recently released a groundbreaking app that can be used for job search, notification of available positions, and provision of professional career tools to launch a job search. The app can be easily downloaded on Google Play or the Apple Store.

The app is designed to help job seekers stay current on available positions and find positions that match their skills and interests. It offers a range of career resources, including guidance on how to determine what you should do with your career, resume writing tips, advice on how to present yourself with confidence, and strategies for finding meaningful work. Users can also create a personalized profile and set job alerts to receive notifications when new positions that match their interests and qualifications become available.

Bradsby is thrilled to offer this cutting-edge app to job seekers. The goal is to empower job seekers with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today's competitive job market. With this app, job seekers can access the latest job opportunities, learn new skills, and take control of their career path.

Click here for an iPhone download.
Click here for an Android download.

Bradsby Group specializes in finding and placing best-in-class talent. This is accomplished by using a distinctive and proven model that provides financial incentives to highly experienced, self-directed, full-desk recruiters who collaborate with each other during every search, with the outcome being unmatched depth and speed.

The industries it serves are varied and include: Accounting and Finance; Automation and Robotics; Building Materials; Cannabis; Construction; Digital Marketing and Communications; Energy; Food and Nutrition; Industrial; Life Sciences; Supply Chain; and Technology.

Established in 2004, The Bradsby Group is an employee-owned firm. The company’s ESOP structure and compensation model has enabled it to create a team of uniquely collaborative, highly motivated, and self-directed entrepreneurial executive recruiters. By utilizing dedicated teams of senior recruiters for every position, the company can make more contacts and communications, which drastically speeds up the process. This allows it to deliver the best vetted, qualified, and motivated candidates. A key element of the firm’s recruitment philosophy is the belief that humans can provide better results compared to artificial intelligence (AI) technology in searching for and matching the best candidates to the best companies. Experienced recruiters have in-depth knowledge about the industries and offer value to both sides of each search.

Those who want to get more information about The Bradsby Group executive search firm can visit its website or contact the firm by phone or via email.

Email: client@bradsbygroup.com
Phone: (303) 813-8100

###

For more information about The Bradsby Group, contact the company here:

The Bradsby Group
Greg Peay
(303) 813-8100
client@bradsbygroup.com
Bradsby Group Denver
1700 Broadway, Suite 1500
Denver, CO 80290
(303) 813-8100


Bradsby Group Houston
363 N Sam Houston Pkwy E,
Suite 890
Houston, TX 77060
(713) 335-0989

Bradsby Group Connecticut
Westport, CT 06880
(203) 800-9672

CONTACT: Greg Peay


