Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC), will announce its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

A conference call will be held beginning at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (9:30 a.m. Central Time) Thursday, September 1, 2022. Participants will be able to access the webcast and presentation here live and in replay.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed here.

About BRC
Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady's products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2021, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady's fiscal 2021 sales were approximately $1.14 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradycorp.com.

For More Information:
Investor contact: Ann Thornton 414-438-6887
Media contact: Kate Venne 414-358-5176


