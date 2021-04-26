U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call

Brady Corporation
·1 min read
MILWAUKEE, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC), will announce its fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

A conference call will be held beginning at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (9:30 a.m. Central Time) Thursday, May 20, 2021. Internet users will be able to access the webcast and presentation at http://www.bradycorp.com/investors live and in replay.

This call is being webcast by Intrado Corporation and can be accessed at http://www.bradycorp.com/investors.

About BRC
Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2020, employed approximately 5,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2020 sales were approximately $1.08 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradycorp.com.

For More Information:
Investor contact: Ann Thornton 414-438-6887
Media contact: Kate Venne 414-358-5176


  • Chinese Firms Are Listing in the U.S. at a Record-Breaking Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are listing in the U.S. at the fastest pace ever, brushing off tensions between the world’s two biggest economies and the continued risk of being kicked off American exchanges.Firms from the mainland and Hong Kong have raised $6.6 billion through initial public offerings in the U.S. this year, a record start to a year and an eightfold increase from the same period in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The largest IPO is the $1.6 billion listing of e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc., followed by the $947 million offering of software company Tuya Inc.That’s even as Sino-U.S. tensions show few signs of easing and the threat of Chinese firms being delisted from U.S. exchanges remains. In fact, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said last month it would begin implementing a law forcing accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies. Non-compliance could result in a delisting from the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.The risk for mainland firms is high given China has long refused to let U.S. regulators examine audits of its overseas-listed companies on national security concerns.“They would acknowledge this is a potential risk, and if something happens they might need to get prepared for a rainy day,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “But the risk itself would not prohibit those companies from going to the U.S., at least in the second half of this year or probably toward next year.”Despite all the risks, the pipeline continues to grow, setting up 2021 to potentially exceed last year. Chinese firms raised almost $15 billion through U.S. IPOs in 2020, the second highest on record after 2014, when e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fetched $25 billion in its float.Didi Chuxing has filed confidentially for a multi-billion-dollar U.S. IPO that could value the Chinese ride-hailing giant at as much as $100 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Uber-like trucking startup Full Truck Alliance is also working on a U.S. listing this year that could raise about $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private.“Chinese companies in the new economy do not seem to have been deterred from seeking U.S. listings despite the ongoing tensions,” said Calvin Lai, a partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. “They take that as one of the risks but that doesn’t tilt the pendulum.”Additional share sales by Chinese companies have also been well-received in the U.S. this year, delivering an average return of 11% from their offering prices in the following session, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.And while rival financial centers like Hong Kong have in recent years changed their listing rules to make it easier for new economy firms to go public there, that has not stopped the flow of firms going stateside. In fact, the traffic now goes both ways, with U.S.-traded Chinese firms getting a second listing in Hong Kong to expand their investor base and as a hedge against the delisting risk.Such secondary listings raised almost $17 billion last year and have fetched over $8 billion this year already, Bloomberg data show. Bankers said many companies go to the U.S. knowing they can subsequently list in Hong Kong.For example, Didi is also exploring a potential dual offering in Hong Kong later, a person familiar with the matter has said, while Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Inc. is also looking into a share sale in the financial hub less than a year after going public in New York.To be sure, it’s not all plain sailing for everyone. TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd.’s IPO plans have been put on hold as it seeks to comply with regulatory demands from both China and the U.S., the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday. The world’s most valuable startup is struggling to find a business structure that satisfies both Beijing and Washington, the report said, with the separation of Douyin, the domestic version of TikTok, from its global peer posing a particular challenge.U.S. capital markets have long attracted Chinese companies for a number of reasons: their greater liquidity, broader investor base, and the cachet associated with a U.S. listing. Technology and fintech firms have flocked to the U.S. because of its more streamlined process as well as greater openness to loss-making businesses.“The U.S. still remains a magnet for the IPOs of Chinese technology companies,” Tang said. “Just in terms of the pipeline, I don’t see any pause to that. I think the pipeline is very strong.”(Updates with ByteDance IPO plans in third last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla lifts Wall Street as big tech earnings set to roll in

    (Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday as electric-car maker Tesla gained ahead its earnings report, kicking off this week's results from heavyweight technology companies. Tesla Inc advanced 1.3% as analysts expect the company to report a rise in first-quarter revenue following record deliveries. Companies that constitute about 40% of the S&P 500's market cap report from Tuesday through Thursday, including Microsoft Corp, Google parent Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc. Shares of the companies were higher in early afternoon trading.

  • Albertsons CEO: The business is going 'to grow from a very different baseline post-pandemic'

    "For a company like ours, typically, pre-pandemic, 2.5, 3% a year growth would have been terrific, right, for the P&L. And that would have been like a 5 to 6% two-year stack. We’re predicting a 9.5 to 11% two-year stack, which means we’re re-baselining the business."

  • If Biden hikes capital gains taxes on millionaires, some new investors see a ‘buying opportunity’

    'I look at something like this as an opportunity to buy and hold,' said one millennial investor who's on the lookout for a stock market sell-off if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • ByteDance’s IPO Plans Snarled by Regulatory Demands, SCMP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd.’s plans for an initial public offering have been put on hold as it seeks to comply with regulatory demands from both China and the U.S., the South China Morning Post reported, citing unidentified sources.The owner of China’s most popular video app Douyin faces difficulties in finding a business structure that can please both Beijing and Washington, the SCMP report said. One major challenge lies in separating Douyin’s China-based operations from TikTok’s global ones given both apps share the same algorithm, according to one of the sources in the report.An unnamed Beijing-based government official involved in regulating ByteDance said the IPO had to be postponed because of tensions between the U.S. and China, the newspaper said. ByteDance and TikTok declined to comment to the SCMP.Following weeks of speculation that a public offering was getting closer, the world’s most valuable startup said on Friday it currently has no plans to seek an IPO, adding that it had made a careful study and concluded it doesn’t meet listing conditions for the time being. Beijing-based ByteDance had been working with advisers on a float of some of its flagship domestic assets such as Douyin, news aggregator Toutiao and video platform Xigua that could raise billions, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.The company last month hired its first chief financial officer -- Chew Shou Zi, who oversaw Xiaomi Corp.’s IPO as finance chief more than two years ago. The appointment fueled speculation over the social media giant’s plans to go public. Its value has soared in recent weeks, with shares changing hands in the secondary market at a valuation of more than $250 billion.Video-sharing app TikTok, which is hugely popular in the U.S., has been a source of tension between the world’s two biggest economies, with Washington claiming it’s a potential security threat if the app is used for propaganda or if the Chinese government uses collected data to create profiles of Americans.Former U.S. President Donald Trump attempted to ban U.S. residents from doing business with TikTok but that effort foundered in the courts. ByteDance was also under pressure to sell its U.S. operations and it struck a deal with American companies including Oracle Corp. and Walmart Inc. last year. That is now on hold, as the Biden administration reviews its policies toward China.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Russia Ditches the Dollar in More Than Half of Its Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar share of Russian exports dropped below 50% for the first time on record in the fourth quarter following a multi-year Kremlin campaign to reduce the country’s vulnerability to U.S. assets.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published on Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come has pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Is Recovering. What’s Behind Its Latest Move.

    The investment bank is planning to launch an actively managed crypto fund for its private-wealth clients this summer, a cryptocurrencies website reported.

  • Overstock Completes Deal to Convert Medici Ventures Into Fund Managed by Pelion

    The deal is part of Overstock’s plan to exit its blockchain-related investments.

  • I have $1.1M saved for retirement, earn $128K and have $22K in savings. Can I afford my dream car, an $80K Nissan GT-R?

    1. Can I afford my dream car? You can email The Moneyist with any financial and ethical questions related to coronavirus at qfottrell@marketwatch.com, and follow Quentin Fottrell on Twitter. Yes, you can afford your dream car.

  • It's not too late to demand a COVID 'stimulus check' from your auto insurer

    But some insurers are already raising premiums, suggesting time may be running out.

  • Raymond James: These 3 Stocks Have Over 100% Upside on the Horizon

    We're now in the heart of earnings season, and investors are paying close attention as companies report their financial results from the first quarter of 2021. It’s a routine, in some ways, but in others, there has never been an earnings season quite like this. It’s the first one post-pandemic, but perhaps more importantly, the results are coming out during a time of nearly unprecedented government stimulus spending. There’s no real comparison to tell just how the inflows of cash are going to impact the bottom lines. Weighing in from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has put his finger on some of the key points for investors to take cognizance of. First, McCourt notes that the “S&P 500 2021 consensus EPS continues to move higher, almost on a daily basis, and has increased another 2% in the first two weeks of earnings season.” McCourt identifies the correct historical setting to the current conditions: “We normally see forward earnings revisions positive in the first 1-2 years of an economic recovery…” The comparison breaks down, however, as the estimate revisions just keep moving higher. “…analysts/management teams/this strategist, continue to underestimate the positive impact fiscal support (not ‘modelable’ as it’s never been done in this fashion before) is having on corporate earnings,” McCourt added. Bearing this in mind, we wanted to take a closer look at three stocks that have earned Raymond James' stamp of approval. Accompanying a bullish rating, the firm’s analysts believe each could climb over 100% higher in the year ahead. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we got all the details and learned what makes them such compelling plays. Landos Biopharma (LABP) We’ll start with a newcomer to the markets. Landos Biopharma held its IPO just this past February, when it started trading on the NASDAQ. The company is a clinical-stage biopharma firm, with a focus on autoimmune diseases. Landos uses a proprietary computational platform to develop new drug candidates, and has identified seven so far. The lead candidate is BT-11 (omilancor), a new treatment for patients with ulcerative colitis. BT-11 is a small molecule that targets the Lanthionine Synthetase C-Like 2 (LANCL2) pathway, an action designed to limit gastrointestinal impact. In January of this year, Landos reported positive results from BT-11's Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial, with remission rates of 11.5% at week 12 for patients with once-daily oral dosing. Landos plans to expand the omilancor clinical trials, with a Phase 3 study in ulcerative colitis patients and a Phase 2 study in Crohn’s disease patients scheduled for later this year. The company’s other drug candidates are at earlier stages of the development pipeline, but it did have positive results to report from its candidate NX-13, another potential for ulcerative colitis. In a Phase 1 tolerability trial on healthy volunteers, the company reported no adverse results while meeting all primary and secondary endpoints. A Phase 1b study is planned for the second half of 2021. Among the fans is Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse, who sees the value factor in the company’s novel approach. “[New] mechanisms particularly in chronic immune disorders 1) carve out a potentially larger slice of the TAM pie in the leading indication (in this case UC) and 2) open the door to follow-on indications once the new mechanism is validated in one immune disorder. The value proposition for BT-11 in theory is it could be like Otezla (PDE4 inhibitor), which was acquired by Amgen for $11.2B net of tax benefits at 7x prior year (2018) sales of $1.6B,” Seedhouse opined. Looking ahead, to the longer term, Seedhouse believes that Landos has charted a profitable path. "Mild UC patients comprise >50% of patients with active disease. The vast majority drugs approved or in development for UC over the last 20 years target the highly competitive (but smaller) 'moderate to severe' patient market, while the larger 'mild to moderate' population remains largely untapped outside of 5-ASAs and corticosteroids. Substantial efficacy and safety in 5-ASA refractory mild to moderate patients will help BT-11 reach our estimated unadjusted peak sales of ~$1B," the analyst added. In line with these comments, Seedhouse rates LABP an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $33 price target suggests room for an impressive 219% upside in the coming year. (To watch Seedhouse’s track record, click here) Landos Biopharma has caught the analysts' attention in its short time as a public company, and already has 4 reviews on record. These break down to 3 Buys and 1 Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are priced at $10.18, and their $25.50 average price target implies an upside of 146%. (See LABP stock analysis on TipRanks) Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Haemonetics Corporation is major player in the blood business. It produces a full range of blood collection and separation products, along with the software to run the machines and service agreements to maintain them. The US market for blood products has hit $10.5 billion last year, and its largest segment, plasma products and blood components, makes up some 80% of that market. Haemonetics’ product line is designed to meet the needs of that segment. HAE shares showed steady growth from last August through this February – a sustained period of 85% share appreciate. Earlier this month, however, HAE dropped 35%, to its lowest level in over three years, on news that CSL Pharma had declared intent not to renew its supply agreement with Haemonetics. The agreement, for supply and use of the PCS2 plasma collection system, provided Haemonetics with $117 million in revenue – or nearly 12% of the company’s total top line. In addition to the lost revenue, Haemonetics will have to swallow an additional $32 million in one-time losses related to the cancellation. The current supply agreement expires in June of next year. Analyst Lawrence Keusch, watching Haemonetics for Raymond James, saw fit to maintain his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, even after the CSL announcement. “We concede that Haemonetics has turned into a 'show me' story as it will be important for investors to understand the evolution of the corporate strategy in light of the loss of the CSL contract… we believe that Haemonetics can mitigate the estimated $0.85 impact to earnings from the contract loss (the company has ~14 months to right-size the organization) and move toward additional market share gains. We anticipate that it will take some time to gain visibility on a renewed course of growth,” Keusch noted. Keusch is willing to give HAE the time it needs to recover and return to a growth trajectory, and his $155 price target shows the extent of his confidence – a 128% upside for the stock over the next 12 months. (To watch Keusch’s track record, click here) Overall, Haemonetics shows a 5 to 2 breakdown in Buy versus Hold recommendations from the Wall Street analysts, giving HAE shares a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock has a $122 average price target, suggesting ~79% upside from the current trading price of $67.96. (See HAE stock analysis on TipRanks) Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Let’s shift gears, and look at the solar technology sector. Maxeon manufactures and sells solar panels world-wide, under the SunPower brand outside the US and in its own name inside the States. The company spun off of SunPower last summer, when the parent company split off its manufacturing business. Maxeon, the spin off company, is a solar panel maker, with a product line worth $1.2 billion in annual revenue, more than 900 patents in the solar industry, and over 1,100 sales and installation partners operating in over 100 countries. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the last one reported, Maxeon showed a solid sequential revenue gain, from $207 million to $246 million, an 18% gain. Earnings, which had been deeply negative in Q3 – at a $2.73 per share loss – were positive in Q4, when EPS came in at 11 cents. Raymond James’ Pavel Molchanov, rated 5-stars by TipRanks, is impressed by the company’s overall position in the market, and sees positives outweighing negatives. “This is a commodity story, with a near-term margin structure that is weighed down by legacy polysilicon supply. We are fans of the company's above-average exposure to the European market, soon to be bolstered by the European Climate Law; as well as its joint venture participation in China, whose already world-leading PV newbuilds may get a further boost from the newly launched carbon trading program,” Molchanov wrote. To this end, Molchanov rates MAXN an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $45 price target indicating room for 127% growth in the year ahead. (To watch Molchanov’s track record, click here) MAXN shares have managed to slip under the radar so far, and have only garnered 2 recent reviews; Buy and Hold. The shares are priced at $19.86, with a $34 average target that indicates room for ~71% growth by year’s end. (See MAXN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Will Biden give you a fourth stimulus check? We'll learn more this week

    The president will lay out his plans for further relief in a major speech to Congress.

  • Polygon Jumps in Crypto Market Rebound, as Ether Congestion Drives Adoption for Rivals

    Polygon has seen a 10x rise in the number of transactions since the start of the year.

  • New proposal to lower Medicare age to 50 could be a lifeline to millions

    Research shows many Americans nearing retirement worry about retaining health coverage.

  • Why cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether are selling off

    Cryptocurrencies took a beating Friday as President Biden is expected to unveil a plan to raise capital-gains taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

  • Crop Prices Soar to 8-Year High, Renewing Food Inflation Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- A crop rally in the U.S. is threatening to make essential food commodities dramatically more expensive, and the costs could soon spill over onto grocery store shelves.Wheat, corn and soybeans, the backbone of much of the world’s diet, are all surging to the highest since 2013 after gains last week had some analysts warning that a speculative bubble was forming.Bad crop weather in key-producing countries is a major culprit. Dryness in the U.S., Canada and France is hurting wheat plants, as well as corn in Brazil. Rain in Argentina is derailing the soy harvest. Add to that the fears of drought coming to the American Farm Belt this summer.Meanwhile, China is gobbling up the world’s grain supplies, on track to take in its biggest haul of corn imports ever as it expands its massive hog herd. Rumors are swirling that the Asian nation is working on 1 million metric tons of new corn purchases, according to Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX.“The agriculture sector looks very appealing right now and the money is chasing it,” Suderman said.The agricultural rally is stirring food inflation fears, because staple crops heavily influence consumer prices for everything from bread and pizza dough to meat and even soda. The Bloomberg Agriculture Spot Index — which tracks key farm products — soared the most in almost nine years last week.The higher prices are also helping to drive even broader gains across the commodities complex, with metals such as palladium and copper rallying on a comeback in industrial operations around the world.Wheat climbed as much as 4.7% to $7.46 a bushel, the priciest since February 2013. Fresh buyers are starting to step in, with both Egypt and Bangladesh issuing new tenders.Corn rose by the 25-cent exchange limit to as high as $6.575 a bushel, the highest since May 20, 2013. Soybeans increased as much as 1.9% to $15.44 a bushel, the highest since June 5, 2013.Soybean oil traded at levels not seen in a decade. An expected increase in Canada’s canola acreage won’t be enough to alleviate tight inventories, according to Farmers Business Network. The U.S. will update planting progress and crop condition figures later Monday in Washington.Bullish investor momentum has yet to fade. Net long soybean bets surged the most since September in the week through April 20, and money managers flipped to a positive stance on wheat.Still, soybean, wheat and corn futures in Chicago are all trading in overbought territory with their 14-day relative strength indexes above 70, indicating that prices may have risen too far, too fast. Values declined in China, signaling a possible calming of shortage fears as summer crop plantings progress and hefty purchases of foreign supplies continue to arrive at ports.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is the office back? COVID created a work-from-home culture but companies are trying to make the office appealing again

    After a year of work-from-home policies, companies are prepping for their employees' return to the office. That could be a very unfamiliar place.

  • U.S. auto dealers are winners as chip shortage lifts vehicle profits

    Mike Bowsher shakes his head in wonder when he hears yet another customer at one of his Buick-GMC dealerships near Atlanta has agreed to pay full sticker price of more than $71,000 for a top-of-the-line GMC Yukon XL Denali SUV that is still being assembled at a General Motors factory. Customers know what Bowsher has arriving by scanning the online inventories of his six stores in the region, and they are often willing to wait more than a week and pay full price to get their desired vehicle. "I'm selling about 150% of what I have on the ground," Bowsher said.

  • Exxon retreated from oil trading in pandemic as rivals made fortunes

    Exxon Mobil's effort to build an energy trading business to compete with those of European oil majors unraveled quickly last year as the firm slashed the unit’s funding amid broader spending cuts, 10 people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The cuts left Exxon traders without the capital they needed to take full advantage of the volatile oil market, these people said. The coronavirus pandemic sent prices to historic lows - with U.S. oil trading below zero at one point - before a strong rebound.

  • Jessica Alba's Honest Co targets $1.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

    Alba, known for her roles in film "Fantastic Four" and TV series "Dark Angel", in 2011 co-founded Honest, which touts its baby products as a safer alternative to those that use synthetic chemicals. Honest then reached https://reut.rs/3cChqzw a $7.35 million settlement for wrongly labelling ingredients in some products as natural, plant-based or chemical free. The company, which also sells an array of consumer goods including sunscreen lotions, sanitizers and detergents, is planning to strengthen its online business and bolster presence in international markets, including the lucrative Asian region.