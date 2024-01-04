Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.23 Dividend

It looks like Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Brady's shares before the 9th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 31st of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.94 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Brady has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current stock price of $60.58. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Brady has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Brady paid out a comfortable 25% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Brady generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Brady's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Brady's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Brady has increased its dividend at approximately 2.1% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Should investors buy Brady for the upcoming dividend? Brady has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Brady looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

