Brady (NYSE:BRC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.235

The board of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 31st of October, with investors receiving $0.235 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 1.7% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Brady's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Brady was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 32.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Brady Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.76, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.94. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.1% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Brady has been growing its earnings per share at 16% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Brady's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Brady Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Brady might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on Brady management tenure, salary, and performance. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

