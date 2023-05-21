Brady (NYSE:BRC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.23

The board of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 31st of July, with investors receiving $0.23 per share. The dividend yield will be 1.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Brady's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Brady's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 37.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Brady Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.76 total annually to $0.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.9% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Brady has impressed us by growing EPS at 16% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Brady's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Brady might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 3 analysts we track are forecasting for Brady for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

