Brady Street business group has a new executive. Possible street closings still loom

Michael Sander is the new Brady Street Business Improvement District executive director.

A group which supports Brady Street businesses, and sponsored a study calling for a possible automobile ban on part of the street, has a new executive director.

Michael Sander succeeds Rachel Taylor, who resigned in November from the Brady Street Business Improvement District.

Sander previously was executive director of Kids From Wisconsin, a nonprofit youth music program.

“I believe in the power of collaboration and community-driven initiatives," Sander said, "and I am committed to working together with the businesses and residents of Brady Street to continue building on a thriving and inclusive neighborhood.”

Sander's vision for Brady Street includes "implementing innovative strategies, promoting cultural events, and strengthening partnerships with neighborhood communities," said a district statement.

Sander "will bring fresh perspectives and dynamic leadership to the Brady Street BID,” said Leroy Buth, district board chair.

“His passion for community development and his dedication to creating a vibrant and welcoming neighborhood make him the perfect fit for this role," Buth said, in a statement.

Sander told the Journal Sentinel he's gathering information from neighborhood residents and business operators about the district's 2023 study which recommends street changes to help improve safety.

That study, released in June, suggested barring cars from portions of Brady Street − which would need approval from the Common Council and Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

The district's board hasn't voted on whether to support any of the study's proposals.

The Department of Public Works in August created a new lane striping on part of Brady Street which uses a curve, instead of a straight line, near the North Arlington Place intersection. That's designed to slow down cars.

Also, four parking spaces, including two spaces used as a temporary loading zone, were removed from in front of two restaurants: Dorsia and La Masa.

The district board said the changes were making the street less safe by "pushing the fast moving cars closer to the curbs." The board also said the changes hurt businesses located in that portion of Brady Street.

There have been some high-profile Brady Street crashes over the past year or so, including a fatal hit and run in September 2022 and others last summer that caused severe injuries.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

