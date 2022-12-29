U.S. markets closed

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF MORTGAGE LOAN ON THE FOUR SEASONS RESORT SCOTTSDALE AT TROON NORTH AND PLAN TO PAY OFF MORE EXPENSIVE LOAN

·1 min read

DALLAS, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully closed on a mortgage loan for the 210-room Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The non-recourse loan totals $100.0 million and has a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only and provides for a floating interest rate of SOFR + 3.75%.  The Company also announced that it plans to use the majority of the proceeds from the new loan to pay off a more expensive loan secured by the Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach, which has a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 6.00%.

"We are very excited about our recent acquisition of the Four Seasons Resort in Scottsdale and are pleased to be able to finance this asset on favorable terms given the current volatility in the capital markets," said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer.  He continued, "With this attractive new financing, we are able to reduce our weighted average interest rate across our borrowings by paying off a more expensive loan."

Robert Douglas, a real estate advisory firm that specializes in providing capital solutions in the hospitality industry, assisted Braemar with this transaction.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Braemar's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: the impact of COVID-19, and the rate of adoption and efficacy of vaccines to prevent COVID-19, on our business and investment strategy; our ability to repay, refinance or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; risks associated with our ability to effectuate our dividend policy, including factors such as operating results and the economic outlook influencing our board's decision whether to pay further dividends at levels previously disclosed or to use available cash to pay dividends; our understanding of our competition; market trends; projected capital expenditures; the impact of technology on our operations and business; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock and preferred stock; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the markets in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Braemar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider this risk when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/braemar-hotels--resorts-announces-closing-of-mortgage-loan-on-the-four-seasons-resort-scottsdale-at-troon-north-and-plan-to-pay-off-more-expensive-loan-301711198.html

SOURCE Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

