BRAF Kinase Inhibitors Market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the high target affinity and specificity of BRAF kinase inhibitors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BRAF kinase inhibitors market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1.19 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.73%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the high target affinity and specificity of BRAF kinase inhibitors, the presence of patient assistance programs, and the increasing prevalence of cancer.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global BRAF Kinase Inhibitors Market

Technavio categorizes the global BRAF kinase inhibitors market Vendor Analysis:

The global BRAF kinase inhibitors market is concentrated, with a few companies and four approved drugs. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Asana BioSciences LLC, Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Pierre Fabre SA

Vendor Offerings -

Asana BioSciences LLC - The company offers BRAF Kinase inhibitors such as ASN003 and ASN007.

Bayer AG - The company offers BRAF Kinase inhibitors such as Sorafenib through the medicine named Nexavar 200.

BeiGene Ltd. - The company offers BRAF Kinase inhibitors such as BGB 3245, which treats advanced solid tumors with BRAF mutations.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

The report extensively covers the BRAF kinase inhibitors market by the following demographic segmentation by product (dabrafenib, sorafenib, vemurafenib, and encorafenib), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

The market share growth by the dabrafenib segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Dabrafenib regulates cell growth by inhibiting the BRAF enzyme that is associated with the condition. During the forecast period, this market is anticipated to expand at a faster rate due to the high prevalence of thyroid and lung cancer. For instance, the US had approximately 2,36,820 people with lung and bronchus cancer in 2021, as reported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

One of the factors fueling the global BRAF kinase inhibitors industry growth is the high target affinity and specificity of BRAF kinase inhibitors.

The majority of treatments are bad, which makes it harder for patients to stick with them. For instance, chemotherapy is the current standard of care (SOC) and is known to target rapidly dividing cells.

However, it's possible that chemotherapy drugs slow down the activity of bone marrow, the lining of the mouth and intestines, and hair follicles, which normally divide quickly.

As a result, BRAF kinase inhibitors with demonstrated efficacy in oncology applications are being developed as a suitable treatment option for cancer through extensive research.

The most anticipated small molecule targeted therapy for the treatment of carcinomas is BRAF kinase inhibitors.

Major Trends:

Expansion of research areas is one of the primary BRAF kinase inhibitors market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

NSCLC, melanomas, and RCC are just a few of the oncology conditions for which these inhibitors are effective. As a result, a number of vendors are trying to make these drugs more clinically available. There are currently four approved BRAF kinase inhibitors.

However, companies are investigating the use of BRAF kinase inhibitors to treat more than three distinct types of cancer because of their high target affinity and specificity.

Similarly, approximately fifty clinical trials for various cancers are being conducted by various businesses.

During the forecast period, these factors will also help the market grow.

Key Challenges:

A primary challenge impeding the global BRAF kinase inhibitors industry growth is the availability of substitute therapies such as radiation therapy and laser therapy, along with therapeutic options such as chemotherapies.

In addition, the market is witnessing a shift toward biological treatments. Alternative treatments have outperformed the available BRAF kinase inhibitors.

In addition, biological medicines have few to no side effects, making them an even better option for treating carcinomas.

As a result, the preference for alternative treatments may hinder the global BRAF kinase inhibitors market's expansion during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this BRAF Kinase Inhibitors Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the BRAF kinase inhibitors market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the BRAF kinase inhibitors market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the BRAF kinase inhibitors market across North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of BRAF Kinase inhibitors market vendors

BRAF Kinase Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.19 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.3 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Asana BioSciences LLC, Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Pierre Fabre SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Dabrafenib - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Sorafenib - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Vemurafenib - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Encorafenib - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Asana BioSciences LLC

10.4 Bayer AG

10.5 BeiGene Ltd.

10.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

10.7 Novartis AG

10.8 Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

10.9 Pfizer Inc.

10.10 Pierre Fabre SA

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

